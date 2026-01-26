بعد يومين من المحادثات الثلاثية بين روسيا وأمريكا وأوكرانيا، استبعدت موسكو توقع نتائج سريعة.


وقال المتحدث باسم الكرملين ديميتري بيسكوف، في إحاطة صحفية اليوم (الإثنين): من الخطأ توقع نتائج مثمرة للغاية من الاتصالات الثلاثية حول أوكرانيا.


وأضاف: الكثير من العمل ينتظر الدول المعنية حول التسوية الأوكرانية، لافتاً إلى أن التوصل إلى اتفاق ودي أمر مستبعد، وشدد على أن مسألة الحدود والأراضي لا تزال عالقة. ومن المقرر استئناف الاتصالات الثلاثية الأسبوع القادم.


وحول احتمال التواصل بين الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين ونظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، قال بيسكوف: لا يوجد في أجندة بوتين الحالية أي محادثة مع ترمب، لكن يمكن الاتفاق عليها سريعاً إذا تطلب الأمر.


وأكد المتحدث الروسي أن أي ضربة على إيران قد تؤدي إلى زعزعة استقرار المنطقة بشكل خطير. وأوضح أن موسكو تأمل أن تحافظ جميع الأطراف على ضبط النفس بشأن إيران، وأن يتم التركيز على حل سلمي.


وكان المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف أفاد، أمس، بأن المحادثات الثلاثية كانت مهمة جداً وبناءة، معلناً جولة أخرى الأحد القادم.


يذكر أن المفاوضات تعد أول محادثات مباشرة معلنة بين موسكو وكييف حول الخطة الأمريكية لإنهاء الحرب بين البلدين، التي بدأت في فبراير 2022.


وسبق أن أجريت مفاوضات مباشرة بين روسيا وأوكرانيا خلال السنة الأولى من الحرب عام 2022، وكذلك مرات عدة عام 2025، في إسطنبول، لكنها لم تفضِ إلا إلى تبادل الأسرى وجثامين الجنود القتلى من دون أن تؤدي إلى حلّ النزاع، على عكس ما ترمي إليه الإدارة الأمريكية من تلك المساعي الحالية.


وكان ترمب ألمح سابقاً إلى خطة من بنود عدة تتضمن إمكانية تنازل كييف عن أراضٍ في شرق البلاد لصالح موسكو، فضلاً عن تخليها عن حلم الانضمام إلى شمال حلف الأطلسي، وهي مطالب لطالما تمسك بها الجانب الروسي. إلا أن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي رفض التنازل عن الأراضي، مؤكداً أن هذا القرار يتعارض مع الدستور، ويتطلب إجراءات خاصة واستفتاء شعبياً.