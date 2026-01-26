Two days after the trilateral talks between Russia, the USA, and Ukraine, Moscow has ruled out the expectation of quick results.



The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated in a press briefing today (Monday): It is a mistake to expect highly fruitful results from the trilateral communications regarding Ukraine.



He added: A lot of work awaits the concerned countries regarding the Ukrainian settlement, noting that reaching a friendly agreement is unlikely, and emphasized that the issue of borders and territories remains unresolved. The trilateral communications are scheduled to resume next week.



Regarding the possibility of communication between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Donald Trump, Peskov said: There is no conversation with Trump on Putin's current agenda, but it can be arranged quickly if necessary.



The Russian spokesman confirmed that any strike on Iran could lead to serious destabilization in the region. He explained that Moscow hopes all parties will exercise restraint regarding Iran and that the focus will be on a peaceful solution.



US envoy Steve Witkoff reported yesterday that the trilateral talks were very important and constructive, announcing another round next Sunday.



It is worth noting that the negotiations are the first publicly announced direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv regarding the American plan to end the war between the two countries, which began in February 2022.



Direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine had previously taken place during the first year of the war in 2022, as well as several times in 2025, in Istanbul, but they only led to the exchange of prisoners and the bodies of fallen soldiers without resolving the conflict, contrary to what the US administration aims for with these current efforts.



Trump had previously hinted at a plan consisting of several points that include the possibility of Kyiv conceding territory in the east of the country to Moscow, as well as abandoning its dream of joining NATO, which are demands that the Russian side has long insisted upon. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the concession of territory, affirming that this decision contradicts the constitution and requires special procedures and a public referendum.