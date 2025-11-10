Two senior officials revealed that the Syrian authorities thwarted two separate plots by the terrorist organization "ISIS" to assassinate President Ahmad al-Shara.



The sources, one from the Middle East and one Syrian security official, stated that the two plots targeting al-Shara were foiled in the past few months, confirming the direct threat faced by the Syrian president as he seeks to strengthen his authority.



Western media reported from the sources that one of the ISIS plans revolved around an official event that al-Shara was scheduled to attend, without providing further details.



Earlier this month, the U.S. special envoy to Syria, Tom Barak, predicted that President Ahmad al-Shara would sign an agreement today (Monday) to join the international coalition against ISIS led by Washington.



The international coalition dealt a military defeat to ISIS in Syria in 2019 in cooperation with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is led by the Kurds and is currently negotiating to integrate with the Syrian army.



A source in the Syrian Ministry of Information previously denied the reports about the Syrian army and Turkish intelligence thwarting an assassination attempt on President al-Shara during his recent visit to Daraa.



The Syrian news agency "SANA" quoted the source confirming that all the circulated information is false. The source emphasized the need for accuracy and not to be drawn into malicious rumors aimed at destabilizing the situation.



Media outlets and activists on social media had reported an assassination attempt on al-Shara during his visit to Daraa.



The Turkish newspaper "Independence" reported that the operation was thwarted at the last moment through a joint intelligence operation between the Turkish and Syrian sides by exchanging information and direct coordination, after the plot was detected through field sources and signal interceptions in the area.