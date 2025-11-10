كشف مسؤولان كبيران، أن السلطات السورية أحبطت مؤامرتين منفصلتين لتنظيم «داعش» الإرهابي لاغتيال الرئيس أحمد الشرع.


وأفاد المصدران، وهما مسؤول من الشرق الأوسط ومسؤول أمني سوري، بأن المؤامرتين اللتين استهدفتا الشرع تم إحباطهما خلال الأشهر القليلة الماضية، ما يؤكد التهديد المباشر الذي يتعرض له الرئيس السوري، في وقت يسعى إلى تعزيز سلطته.


ونقلت وسائل إعلام غربية عن المصدرين أن أحد مخططات «داعش» تمحورت حول فعالية رسمية معلنة كان سيحضرها الشرع، من دون الإدلاء بمزيد من التفاصيل.


وكان المبعوث الأمريكي الخاص إلى سورية توم براك، توقع في وقت سابق من هذا الشهر، أن يوقع الرئيس أحمد الشرع اتفاقاً، اليوم (الاثنين)، للانضمام إلى التحالف الدولي ضد تنظيم داعش الذي تقوده واشنطن.


وألحق التحالف الدولي هزيمة عسكرية بتنظيم «داعش» في سورية عام 2019 بالتعاون مع قوات سورية الديمقراطية (قسد) التي يقودها الأكراد وتتفاوض حالياً للاندماج مع الجيش السوري.


وسبق أن نفى مصدر في وزارة الإعلام السورية، صحة ما تم تداوله عن إحباط الجيش السوري والمخابرات التركية محاولة لاغتيال الرئيس الشرع خلال زيارته الأخيرة إلى درعا.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء السورية «سانا»، عن المصدر تأكيده أن كل ما تم تداوله عار من الصحة. وشدد المصدر على ضرورة توخي الدقة وعدم الانجرار وراء الشائعات المغرضة التي تهدف إلى زعزعة الاستقرار.


وكانت وسائل إعلام ونشطاء على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي تحدثوا عن محاولة اغتيال الشرع أثناء زيارته درعا.


وكانت صحيفة «استقلال» التركية، أفادت بأنه جرى إحباط العملية في اللحظات الأخيرة بعملية استخباراتية مشتركة بين الجانبين التركي والسوري عبر تبادل المعلومات والتنسيق المباشر، بعد أن تم رصد المخطط من خلال مصادر ميدانية واعتراضات للإشارات في المنطقة.