كشفت مصادر مطلعة لـ«عكاظ» أن الوفد الأمريكي الذي يزور بيروت حاليا يحمل رسالة حازمة مفادها بأن الولايات المتحدة قررت الانتقال من مرحلة المراقبة إلى مرحلة المواجهة المالية المباشرة، عبر تشديد الخناق على حزب الله وتجفيف كل القنوات التي تصل من خلالها الأموال إلى لبنان.

مواجهة عمليات التهريب


وأفادت المصادر بأن واشنطن تسعى لإعادة تفعيل إجراءاتها ضد عمليات التهريب وتحويل الأموال، سواء عبر المطار أو المرفأ أو الحدود البرية، مع التركيز على شبكات التحويل المالي والمؤسسات التي تعتبرها واجهات لأنشطة الحزب، وفي طليعتها مؤسسة (القرض الحسن).


وبدأ وفد أمريكي رفيع من وزارة الخزانة ومجلس الأمن القومي، زيارة رسمية إلى لبنان منذ يوم أمس (الأحد)، مستهلا لقاءاته بالرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون، قبل أن يجتمع، اليوم (الإثنين)، مع رئيس الحكومة نواف سلام وعدد من الوزراء المعنيين، بينهم وزراء الداخلية والعدل والمال، إضافة إلى حاكم مصرف لبنان.

تشكيلة الوفد الأمريكي


وتكتسب الزيارة طابعاً غير اعتيادي سواء في تركيبة الوفد أو في المهمات الموكلة إليه، إذ يضم كبار مسؤولي الأجهزة المالية والاستخباراتية المعنيين بملف تمويل الإرهاب وتبييض الأموال. ويرأس الوفد وكيل وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية لشؤون الإرهاب والاستخبارات المالية جون هيرلي، ويضم في عضويته مسؤولين بارزين مثل رئيس هيئة الأركان للاستخبارات المالية بيل باريت، ونائب مساعد الوزير سبينسر هورويتز، إلى جانب مستشارين ومديري أقسام مختصين بتمويل التهديدات في مجلس الأمن القومي.


ويتوقع أن يطرح هيرلي على المسؤولين اللبنانيين ملفاً متكاملاً حول الآليات الجديدة للرقابة المالية، في ظل ما تصفه واشنطن بوجود (ثغرات خطيرة) تسمح بتسرب الأموال المشبوهة.

قطع شرايين التمويل


الزيارة تأتي في لحظة دقيقة، إذ ترفع واشنطن سقف المواجهة مع بيروت في سياق حملة أوسع تشمل المنطقة كلها. فالجولة التي يقودها الوفد لا تقتصر على لبنان، بل تشمل تركيا وإسرائيل في إطار مسعى أمريكي منسق لقطع شرايين التمويل الممتدة عبر الشرق الأوسط. ويُفهم من هذا المسار أن لبنان يُنظر إليه كنقطة اختبار حساسة في قدرة واشنطن على إحكام الحصار الاقتصادي على حزب الله من دون التسبب بانهيار مالي شامل يطال مؤسسات الدولة.


في المقابل، ترى المصادر نفسها أن واشنطن لا تريد قطع العلاقات أو خنق الاقتصاد اللبناني، بل تسعى لاستخدام الأدوات المالية كسلاح دبلوماسي متدرج، يتيح لها الضغط على حزب الله من دون جر البلاد إلى مواجهة شاملة، على اعتبار أن (الضربات الاقتصادية) تحل محل الضربات الصاروخية، والقيود المصرفية تؤدي وظيفة الحصار التكتيكي نفسه، خصوصا أن تجفيف الموارد المالية هو الخطوة الأولى نحو تقييد الحركة الميدانية، وهو ما قد يفتح الباب أمام مفاوضات غير مباشرة حول دور الحزب وسقف نفوذه الداخلي.