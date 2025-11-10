Informed sources revealed to "Okaz" that the American delegation currently visiting Beirut carries a firm message indicating that the United States has decided to move from a phase of monitoring to a phase of direct financial confrontation, by tightening the noose on Hezbollah and drying up all channels through which money reaches Lebanon.

Confronting Smuggling Operations



The sources reported that Washington is seeking to reactivate its measures against smuggling and money transfers, whether through the airport, the port, or the land borders, with a focus on financial transfer networks and institutions that it considers fronts for the party's activities, foremost among them the (Kard al-Hassan) institution.



A high-ranking American delegation from the Treasury Department and the National Security Council began an official visit to Lebanon yesterday (Sunday), starting its meetings with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, before meeting today (Monday) with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and several concerned ministers, including the ministers of interior, justice, and finance, in addition to the Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon.

Composition of the American Delegation



The visit takes on an unusual character, both in the composition of the delegation and in the tasks assigned to it, as it includes senior officials from financial and intelligence agencies concerned with the issue of terrorism financing and money laundering. The delegation is headed by the U.S. Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, John Hurley, and includes prominent officials such as the Chief of Staff for Financial Intelligence, Bill Barrett, and Deputy Assistant Secretary Spencer Horowitz, along with advisors and department directors specializing in financing threats at the National Security Council.



Hurley is expected to present a comprehensive file to the Lebanese officials regarding the new mechanisms for financial oversight, in light of what Washington describes as the existence of (serious loopholes) that allow for the leakage of suspicious funds.

Cutting Off Funding Channels



The visit comes at a critical moment, as Washington raises the stakes in its confrontation with Beirut within the context of a broader campaign that includes the entire region. The tour led by the delegation is not limited to Lebanon but also includes Turkey and Israel as part of a coordinated American effort to cut off funding channels extending across the Middle East. It is understood from this trajectory that Lebanon is viewed as a sensitive testing point for Washington's ability to tighten the economic siege on Hezbollah without causing a comprehensive financial collapse affecting state institutions.



Conversely, the same sources believe that Washington does not want to sever relations or suffocate the Lebanese economy, but rather seeks to use financial tools as a graduated diplomatic weapon, allowing it to pressure Hezbollah without dragging the country into a comprehensive confrontation, considering that (economic strikes) replace missile strikes, and banking restrictions serve the same tactical siege function, especially since drying up financial resources is the first step towards restricting field movement, which may open the door to indirect negotiations regarding the party's role and the ceiling of its internal influence.