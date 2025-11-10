كشفت مصادر مطلعة لـ«عكاظ» أن الوفد الأمريكي الذي يزور بيروت حاليا يحمل رسالة حازمة مفادها بأن الولايات المتحدة قررت الانتقال من مرحلة المراقبة إلى مرحلة المواجهة المالية المباشرة، عبر تشديد الخناق على حزب الله وتجفيف كل القنوات التي تصل من خلالها الأموال إلى لبنان.
مواجهة عمليات التهريب
وأفادت المصادر بأن واشنطن تسعى لإعادة تفعيل إجراءاتها ضد عمليات التهريب وتحويل الأموال، سواء عبر المطار أو المرفأ أو الحدود البرية، مع التركيز على شبكات التحويل المالي والمؤسسات التي تعتبرها واجهات لأنشطة الحزب، وفي طليعتها مؤسسة (القرض الحسن).
وبدأ وفد أمريكي رفيع من وزارة الخزانة ومجلس الأمن القومي، زيارة رسمية إلى لبنان منذ يوم أمس (الأحد)، مستهلا لقاءاته بالرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون، قبل أن يجتمع، اليوم (الإثنين)، مع رئيس الحكومة نواف سلام وعدد من الوزراء المعنيين، بينهم وزراء الداخلية والعدل والمال، إضافة إلى حاكم مصرف لبنان.
تشكيلة الوفد الأمريكي
وتكتسب الزيارة طابعاً غير اعتيادي سواء في تركيبة الوفد أو في المهمات الموكلة إليه، إذ يضم كبار مسؤولي الأجهزة المالية والاستخباراتية المعنيين بملف تمويل الإرهاب وتبييض الأموال. ويرأس الوفد وكيل وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية لشؤون الإرهاب والاستخبارات المالية جون هيرلي، ويضم في عضويته مسؤولين بارزين مثل رئيس هيئة الأركان للاستخبارات المالية بيل باريت، ونائب مساعد الوزير سبينسر هورويتز، إلى جانب مستشارين ومديري أقسام مختصين بتمويل التهديدات في مجلس الأمن القومي.
ويتوقع أن يطرح هيرلي على المسؤولين اللبنانيين ملفاً متكاملاً حول الآليات الجديدة للرقابة المالية، في ظل ما تصفه واشنطن بوجود (ثغرات خطيرة) تسمح بتسرب الأموال المشبوهة.
قطع شرايين التمويل
الزيارة تأتي في لحظة دقيقة، إذ ترفع واشنطن سقف المواجهة مع بيروت في سياق حملة أوسع تشمل المنطقة كلها. فالجولة التي يقودها الوفد لا تقتصر على لبنان، بل تشمل تركيا وإسرائيل في إطار مسعى أمريكي منسق لقطع شرايين التمويل الممتدة عبر الشرق الأوسط. ويُفهم من هذا المسار أن لبنان يُنظر إليه كنقطة اختبار حساسة في قدرة واشنطن على إحكام الحصار الاقتصادي على حزب الله من دون التسبب بانهيار مالي شامل يطال مؤسسات الدولة.
في المقابل، ترى المصادر نفسها أن واشنطن لا تريد قطع العلاقات أو خنق الاقتصاد اللبناني، بل تسعى لاستخدام الأدوات المالية كسلاح دبلوماسي متدرج، يتيح لها الضغط على حزب الله من دون جر البلاد إلى مواجهة شاملة، على اعتبار أن (الضربات الاقتصادية) تحل محل الضربات الصاروخية، والقيود المصرفية تؤدي وظيفة الحصار التكتيكي نفسه، خصوصا أن تجفيف الموارد المالية هو الخطوة الأولى نحو تقييد الحركة الميدانية، وهو ما قد يفتح الباب أمام مفاوضات غير مباشرة حول دور الحزب وسقف نفوذه الداخلي.
Informed sources revealed to "Okaz" that the American delegation currently visiting Beirut carries a firm message indicating that the United States has decided to move from a phase of monitoring to a phase of direct financial confrontation, by tightening the noose on Hezbollah and drying up all channels through which money reaches Lebanon.
Confronting Smuggling Operations
The sources reported that Washington is seeking to reactivate its measures against smuggling and money transfers, whether through the airport, the port, or the land borders, with a focus on financial transfer networks and institutions that it considers fronts for the party's activities, foremost among them the (Kard al-Hassan) institution.
A high-ranking American delegation from the Treasury Department and the National Security Council began an official visit to Lebanon yesterday (Sunday), starting its meetings with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, before meeting today (Monday) with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and several concerned ministers, including the ministers of interior, justice, and finance, in addition to the Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon.
Composition of the American Delegation
The visit takes on an unusual character, both in the composition of the delegation and in the tasks assigned to it, as it includes senior officials from financial and intelligence agencies concerned with the issue of terrorism financing and money laundering. The delegation is headed by the U.S. Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, John Hurley, and includes prominent officials such as the Chief of Staff for Financial Intelligence, Bill Barrett, and Deputy Assistant Secretary Spencer Horowitz, along with advisors and department directors specializing in financing threats at the National Security Council.
Hurley is expected to present a comprehensive file to the Lebanese officials regarding the new mechanisms for financial oversight, in light of what Washington describes as the existence of (serious loopholes) that allow for the leakage of suspicious funds.
Cutting Off Funding Channels
The visit comes at a critical moment, as Washington raises the stakes in its confrontation with Beirut within the context of a broader campaign that includes the entire region. The tour led by the delegation is not limited to Lebanon but also includes Turkey and Israel as part of a coordinated American effort to cut off funding channels extending across the Middle East. It is understood from this trajectory that Lebanon is viewed as a sensitive testing point for Washington's ability to tighten the economic siege on Hezbollah without causing a comprehensive financial collapse affecting state institutions.
Conversely, the same sources believe that Washington does not want to sever relations or suffocate the Lebanese economy, but rather seeks to use financial tools as a graduated diplomatic weapon, allowing it to pressure Hezbollah without dragging the country into a comprehensive confrontation, considering that (economic strikes) replace missile strikes, and banking restrictions serve the same tactical siege function, especially since drying up financial resources is the first step towards restricting field movement, which may open the door to indirect negotiations regarding the party's role and the ceiling of its internal influence.