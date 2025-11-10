يعقد الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع اجتماعا وصفته وكالة الصحافة الفرنسية بـ«التاريخي»، مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في البيت الأبيض، اليوم (الإثنين)، بعد أيام من شطبه من قائمة واشنطن للإرهاب.


وتجيء هذه الزيارة تتويجا لتحول سياسي في سورية، بعد أن قاد الشرع عملية عسكرية أطاحت بالرئيس السابق بشار الأسد في ديسمبر الماضي.


وسبق أن التقى الشرع وترمب أول مرة في مايو الماضي خلال زيارة الرئيس الأمريكي إلى السعودية، وأجرى الشرع محادثات في واشنطن مع المديرة العامة لصندوق النقد الدولي لبحث فرص دعم إعادة إعمار سورية، التي قدّر البنك الدولي كلفتها بأكثر من 216 مليار دولار.


ورجحت مصادر دبلوماسية أن يتصدر الملف الأمني جدول القمة السورية الأمريكية، وسط أنباء وساطة أمريكية بين سورية وإسرائيل بشأن اتفاق أمني محتمل، في حين يتوقع أن تُعلن سورية رسميا انضمامها إلى التحالف الدولي ضد تنظيم «داعش».


ويبحث الرئيسان استكمال رفع العقوبات عن سورية وانضمام دمشق رسمياً إلى التحالف الذي تقوده الولايات المتحدة ضد داعش إضافة إلى بحث ملفات سياسية واقتصادية وأمنية.


وتعليقاً على زيارة الشرع، وصف مندوب سورية لدى الأمم المتحدة، إبراهيم علبي زيارة الرئيس الشرع إلى البيت الأبيض بأنها إنجاز تاريخي.


وقال المندوب السوري إن أولوية الشرع خلال لقائه مع الرئيس ترمب بحث الاقتصاد. ولفت إلى استمرار التنسيق الأمني مع أمريكا؛ بما يتوافق مع المصالح السورية.


وقبل أيام من زيارة الشرع، قال ترمب للصحفيين إنه تحرك لرفع العقوبات عن سورية، لافتا إلى أنه يعتقد أن الشرع يقوم بعمل جيد، فيما قالت وزارة الإعلام السورية إن الشرع سيؤكد أهمية رفع العقوبات الاقتصادية، ولا سيما قانون قيصر، للسماح بالتعافي الاقتصادي لسورية ونمو الاستثمارات.


وأكد مراقبون أن زيارة الشرع إلى البيت الأبيض تمثل لحظة مفصلية في تاريخ سورية الحديث، وتفتح الباب أمام مرحلة جديدة من العلاقات الدولية، بعد أكثر من عقد من الحرب والعزلة.