The Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara' is holding a meeting described by the French Press Agency as "historic" with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House today (Monday), just days after being removed from Washington's terrorism list.



This visit comes as a culmination of a political shift in Syria, after al-Shara' led a military operation that ousted former President Bashar al-Assad last December.



Al-Shara' and Trump previously met for the first time last May during the U.S. President's visit to Saudi Arabia, and al-Shara' held talks in Washington with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund to discuss opportunities for supporting the reconstruction of Syria, which the World Bank estimated would cost over $216 billion.



Diplomatic sources suggested that the security file would top the agenda of the Syrian-American summit, amid reports of U.S. mediation between Syria and Israel regarding a potential security agreement, while Syria is expected to officially announce its joining of the international coalition against ISIS.



The two presidents are discussing the continuation of lifting sanctions on Syria and the official joining of Damascus to the U.S.-led coalition against ISIS, in addition to discussing political, economic, and security files.



Commenting on al-Shara's visit, Syria's representative to the United Nations, Ibrahim al-Ali, described President al-Shara's visit to the White House as a historic achievement.



The Syrian representative stated that al-Shara's priority during his meeting with President Trump is to discuss the economy. He noted the ongoing security coordination with the U.S. in line with Syrian interests.



Days before al-Shara's visit, Trump told reporters that he had moved to lift sanctions on Syria, noting that he believes al-Shara is doing a good job, while the Syrian Ministry of Information stated that al-Shara would emphasize the importance of lifting economic sanctions, particularly the Caesar Act, to allow for Syria's economic recovery and the growth of investments.



Observers confirmed that al-Shara's visit to the White House represents a pivotal moment in the modern history of Syria and opens the door to a new phase of international relations, after more than a decade of war and isolation.