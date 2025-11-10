The U.S. authorities are close to ending the government shutdown that has lasted nearly 40 days, after the Senate reached a bipartisan agreement between the Republican and Democratic parties to resume federal funding.



Funding Until January



Both CNN and Fox News reported that Senate members reached a temporary agreement to fund the government until January, after their disagreement over healthcare support, food assistance, and President Trump's decisions to lay off federal employees.



The Senate voted by a majority of 60 to 40 to move forward with passing a "compromise legislation" to fund the government, and to hold a subsequent vote on extending the tax exemptions for the Affordable Care Act that are set to expire at the beginning of January, with the final approval possibly delayed by a few days if Democrats object.



After its approval in the Senate, the bill needs to be ratified by the House of Representatives, which is dominated by Republicans, before it is sent to Trump's office for his signature.



According to lawmakers, the bill restores funding for the SNAP food assistance program that supports over 42 million low-income Americans.



Cancellation of Trump's Decisions



This agreement cancels Trump's decisions last month to lay off thousands of federal employees and ensures a vote on extending healthcare benefits that are set to expire by the end of this year.



Democratic Senator Tim Kaine stated that this agreement guarantees a vote to extend the tax exemptions for the Affordable Care Act, which Republicans were not willing to do.



He added that the bill, referred to as the "continuing resolution" (CR) to maintain government funding, "will protect federal employees from unjust layoffs, reinstate those who were wrongfully terminated during the shutdown, and ensure that federal employees receive their back pay," as required by law.



However, some Democrats oppose this agreement, including Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, who expressed his outrage that the bill votes to extend healthcare benefits instead of directly supporting healthcare.



Air Travel Disruptions



The U.S. authorities warned of a potential significant slowdown in air travel in the United States, with thousands of flights canceled and delayed, and travelers facing chaos due to the government shutdown.



The U.S. administration ordered airlines to reduce the number of flights at 40 airports to ease the pressure on air traffic controllers who are working without pay due to the ongoing federal shutdown that has lasted for six weeks.



By Sunday evening, the number of canceled flights within the United States exceeded 2,300, with more than 8,000 delays, according to data from the flight tracking platform FlightAware. The government shutdown, which began on October 1, has halted the pay of tens of thousands of air traffic controllers, airport security staff, and others.



Federal agencies across the United States have ceased operations since Congress failed to approve funding for them after September 30, while about 1.4 million federal employees, from air traffic controllers to national park rangers, are either on administrative leave or working without pay.



Most Affected Facilities



Among the most affected facilities are the three airports in New York City, O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, and Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta. Newark Liberty International Airport, one of the major aviation facilities in the northeastern United States, was among the most affected. About half of the flights at LaGuardia Airport in New York City were also delayed.



The current government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history, entered its 40th day, with the number of flights reduced for the third consecutive day.