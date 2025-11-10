اقتربت السلطات الأمريكية من إنهاء الإغلاق الحكومي الذي امتد نحو 40 يوما، بعد أن توصل مجلس الشيوخ إلى اتفاق بين الحزبين الجمهوري والديمقراطي من شأنه استئناف التمويل الفيدرالي.


التمويل حتى يناير


وأفادت شبكتا «سي إن إن» و«فوكس نيوز» بأن أعضاء مجلس الشيوخ توصلوا إلى اتفاق مؤقت لتمويل الحكومة حتى يناير القادم، بعد خلافهم حول دعم الرعاية الصحية والإعانات الغذائية وقرارات الرئيس ترمب بفصل موظفين فيدراليين.


وصوت المجلس بأغلبية 60 صوتاً مقابل 40 صوتاً للمضي قدماً في تمرير «تشريع توافقي» لتمويل الحكومة، وإجراء تصويت لاحق على تمديد الإعفاءات الضريبية لقانون الرعاية الصحية المُيسرة التي تنتهي صلاحيتها في مطلع يناير القادم، وربما يتأخر الإقرار النهائي بضعة أيام إذا اعترض الديمقراطيون.


وبعد إقراره في مجلس الشيوخ، يحتاج مشروع القانون إلى مصادقة مجلس النواب الذي يهيمن عليه الجمهوريون، قبل أن يحال إلى مكتب ترمب لتوقيعه.


وفقا للمشرعين، يعيد مشروع القانون تمويل برنامج «سناب» للإعانات الغذائية الذي يدعم أكثر من 42 مليون أمريكي من ذوي الدخل المتدني.


إلغاء قرارات ترمب


ويلغي هذا الاتفاق قرارات ترمب الشهر الماضي بفصل آلاف الموظفين الفيدراليين، ويضمن التصويت على تمديد إعانات الرعاية الصحية التي من المقرر أن تنتهي صلاحيتها بحلول نهاية هذا العام.


وقال عضو مجلس الشيوخ الديمقراطي تيم كاين، إن هذا الاتفاق يضمن التصويت لتمديد الإعفاءات الضريبية لقانون الرعاية الميسرة، وهو ما لم يكن الجمهوريون على استعداد للقيام به.


وأضاف أن مشروع القانون الذي يسمى بـ«القرار المستمر» (سي آر) للحفاظ على تمويل الحكومة «سيحمي الموظفين الفيدراليين من عمليات الفصل التي لا أساس لها، ويعيد تعيين من فصلوا ظلما خلال فترة الإغلاق، ويضمن حصول الموظفين الفيدراليين على أجورهم المتأخرة»، وفق ما يقتضيه القانون.


لكن بعض الديمقراطيين يعارضون هذا الاتفاق، بمن فيهم زعيم الديمقراطيين في مجلس الشيوخ تشاك شومر الذي أعرب عن سخطه لأن مشروع القانون يصوت لتمديد إعانات الرعاية الصحية بدلا من دعم الرعاية الصحية بشكل مباشر.


اضطراب الحركة الجوية


وكانت السلطات الأمريكية، حذرت من تباطؤ كبير محتمل في وتيرة السفر الجوي بالولايات المتحدة، مع إلغاء وتأخير آلاف الرحلات ومواجهة المسافرين فوضى عارمة بسبب الإغلاق الحكومي.


وأمرت الإدارة الأمريكية شركات الطيران بتقليص عدد رحلاتها في 40 مطاراً لتخفيف الضغط على المراقبين الجويين الذين يعملون دون أجر بسبب الشلل الفيدرالي المستمر منذ ستة أسابيع.


وبحلول مساء الأحد، تجاوز عدد الرحلات الملغاة داخل الولايات المتحدة 2300 رحلة، مع أكثر من 8000 حالة تأخير، وفقًا لبيانات منصة تتبع الرحلات «فلايت آوير». وأدى الإغلاق الحكومي، الذي بدأ في الأول من أكتوبر، إلى وقف رواتب عشرات الآلاف من المراقبين الجويين وموظفي أمن المطارات وغيرهم.


وتوقفت الوكالات الفيدرالية في جميع أنحاء الولايات المتحدة عن العمل منذ فشل الكونغرس في إقرار تمويل لها بعد 30 سبتمبر، فيما لا يزال نحو 1.4 مليون موظف فيدرالي، من مراقبي الملاحة الجوية إلى حراس المتنزهات الوطنية، في إجازة إدارية أو يعملون دون أجر.


المرافق الأكثر تضررا


من بين المرافق الأكثر تأثرًا مطارات مدينة نيويورك الثلاثة، ومطار أوهير الدولي في شيكاغو، ومطار هارتسفيلد-جاكسون في أتلانتا. وكان مطار نيوآرك ليبرتي الدولي، وهو من مرافق الطيران الرئيسية في شمال شرقي الولايات المتحدة، من بين الأكثر تضررًا. كما تأخر حوالي نصف الرحلات في مطار لاغوارديا في مدينة نيويورك.


ودخل الإغلاق الحكومي الحالي، الأطول في الولايات المتحدة، يومه الأربعين، مع تقليص عدد الرحلات الجوية لليوم الثالث على التوالي.