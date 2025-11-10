The Panamanian authorities announced that security forces in Venezuela have arrested a suspect in the bombing of a Panamanian passenger plane in 1994, attributed to the Lebanese "Hezbollah," which resulted in the deaths of 21 people.

Flight Number 901

The plane of flight number 901, operated by "Aerochiriquanas," exploded shortly after taking off from an airport in Colón province in Panama on the night of July 19, 1994.

All passengers on board, including three Americans, were killed. This bombing is considered the worst terrorist attack in Panama's history.

Arrest of the Suspect and Bringing Him to Justice

The police in Panama clarified that the arrest took place on November 6 on Margarita Island, and that procedures for his extradition to Panama are underway.

The Panamanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it has initiated legal steps to bring him to justice, noting that additional details regarding the investigation results will be disclosed later after his extradition and interrogation by the relevant authorities.