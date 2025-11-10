أعلنت السلطات البنمية، أن أجهزة الأمن في فنزويلا اعتقلت مشتبهًا به في تفجير طائرة ركاب بنمية عام 1994 نُسب إلى «حزب الله» اللبناني، أسفر عن مقتل 21 شخصًا.

الرحلة رقم 901

وانفجرت طائرة الرحلة رقم 901 التابعة لشركة «ألاس تشيريكاناس» بعد إقلاعها من مطار في مقاطعة كولون في بنما ليل 19 يوليو (تموز) 1994.

وقُتل جميع ركاب الطائرة، بمن فيهم ثلاثة أمريكيين. ويعد هذا التفجير أسوأ هجوم إرهابي في تاريخ بنما.

اعتقال المشتبه به وتقديمه للعدالة

وأوضحت الشرطة في بنما، أن الاعتقال تم في السادس من نوفمبر بجزيرة مرغريتا، وأن إجراءات تسليمه إلى بنما جارية.

وذكرت وزارة الخارجية البنمية، أنها باشرت الخطوات القانونية لتقديمه للعدالة، مشيرة إلى أنه ستُكشف لاحقًا تفاصيل إضافية حول نتائج التحقيقات بعد تسلمه واستجوابه من قبل الجهات المختصة.