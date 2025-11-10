في واقعة صادمة هزّت شمال مالي، فقدت شابة ناشطة على تطبيق «تيك توك» حياتها بطريقة وحشية أمام أعين العامة، بعد أن استهدفها مسلحون يشتبه في انتمائهم لجماعات إرهابية. الحادثة أثارت صدى واسعًا على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، وأعاد إلى الأذهان المخاطر الكبيرة التي تواجه الناشطين الشباب في مناطق الصراع.

وأعدم متطرفون في مدينة «تونكا»، التي تبعد نحو 100 كيلومتر عن منطقة «تمبكتو»، مريم، التي اشتهرت بفيديوهاتها على مواقع التواصل، التي توثّق عبرها أحداث مدينتها وتروج لها.

وكانت مريم سيسيه تنشر مقاطع فيديو عن مدينة تونكا في منطقة تمبكتو (شمال) ولديها نحو 90 ألف متابع، لكن خاطفيها اتهموها بالتعاون مع الجيش.

وصدم نبأ مقتلها البلاد التي يحكمها مجلس عسكري يواجه تمردا «إرهابيًا» اجتاح البلاد منذ عام 2012.

وقال شقيقها: «اعتقل الإرهابيون شقيقتي الخميس»، مضيفا أنهم اتهموها «بإبلاغ الجيش المالي بتحركاتهم».

وأضاف أنهم اقتادوها في اليوم التالي على دراجة نارية إلى تونكا، حيث أطلقوا عليها النار في ساحة الاستقلال، مردفا «كنت في الحشد».

من جانبه عقب مصدر أمني قائلاً: «اغتيلت مريم سيسيه في ساحة عامة في تونكا على يد إرهابيين اتهموها بتصويرهم لصالح الجيش المالي». ووصف المصدر الذي طلب عدم كشف هويته، العملية بأنها «همجية».

فيما أكد مسؤول محلي عملية الإعدام ووصفها بـ«العمل الخسيس».

ويواجه المجلس العسكري صعوبات في احتواء تمرد إرهابي مستمر منذ عقد ونيف.