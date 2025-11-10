In a shocking incident that shook northern Mali, a young activist on the TikTok app lost her life in a brutal manner in front of the public, after being targeted by armed men suspected of belonging to terrorist groups. The incident has sparked widespread reactions on social media and has brought to mind the significant dangers faced by young activists in conflict zones.

Extremists executed Mariam in the city of "Tonka," which is about 100 kilometers from the "Timbuktu" region. She was known for her videos on social media, where she documented events in her city and promoted them.

Mariam Cissé was posting videos about the city of Tonka in the Timbuktu region (north) and had around 90,000 followers, but her kidnappers accused her of collaborating with the army.

The news of her murder shocked the country, which is ruled by a military council facing a "terrorist" insurgency that has swept the nation since 2012.

Her brother said, "The terrorists arrested my sister on Thursday," adding that they accused her of "informing the Malian army about their movements."

He added that they took her the next day on a motorcycle to Tonka, where they shot her in Independence Square, stating, "I was in the crowd."

For his part, a security source commented, saying: "Mariam Cissé was assassinated in a public square in Tonka by terrorists who accused her of filming them for the Malian army." The source, who requested anonymity, described the operation as "barbaric."

A local official confirmed the execution and described it as a "despicable act."

The military council is facing difficulties in containing a terrorist insurgency that has persisted for over a decade.