يُعد مهرجان جازان 2026 المقام تحت شعار «جازان.. كنوز الطبيعة»، من أبرز الفعاليات السياحية والترفيهية في المنطقة، إذ يستقطب منذ انطلاقه أعداداً كبيرة من الزوار من داخل جازان وخارجها للاستمتاع بما يُقدمه من برامج وأنشطة وفعاليات متنوعة تلبي اهتمامات مختلف فئات المجتمع.
ولاقت فعاليات منطقة هذه جازان أحد أبرز مناطق المهرجان، تفاعلاً مثالياً من قبل الأسر والعوائل الذين حرصوا على الحضور والتفاعل. وتستعرض المنطقة عبر أركان 16 محافظة تنوعاً سياحياً يعكس ثراء الطبيعة الجازانية وتنوع مقوماتها، عبر أركان خاصة تفتح آفاقاً واسعة أمام الزوّار؛ لاكتشاف المقومات السياحية والتراثية في تجربة تعزز مكانة جازان بوصفها وجهة سياحية وثقافية واعدة على مستوى المملكة.
وتسهم فعاليات هذه جازان الممتدة لأشهر عدة من الخميس إلى السبت كل أسبوع، في صناعة مشهد ترفيهي نابض بالحياة، ويستحوذ على اهتمام الزوار، وتشمل فعاليات ترفيهية وثقافية وشعبية، وبرامج نوعية ومعارض للمنتجات المحلية والحرف اليدوية.
ويأتي مهرجان جازان 2026 في إطار الجهود الرامية إلى تنشيط الحركة السياحية داخليّاً وخارجيّاً، وتحفيز الاقتصاد المحلي من خلال دعم أصحاب الأعمال والمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة والأسر المنتجة، وتوفير فرص عمل موسمية، وتعزيز جودة الحياة للمواطن والمقيم، إلى جانب إبراز المحتوى المحلي الذي يعكس أصالة الإنسان في جازان وتراثه العريق، بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في مجالات السياحة والترفيه والتنمية المستدامة، ويجسد ما تشهده المنطقة من نهضة تنموية شاملة ومتسارعة.
The Jazan Festival 2026, held under the slogan "Jazan... Treasures of Nature," is one of the most prominent tourism and entertainment events in the region. Since its inception, it has attracted large numbers of visitors from within and outside Jazan to enjoy the diverse programs, activities, and events that cater to the interests of various segments of society.
The activities of the Jazan area, one of the festival's highlights, have received an ideal response from families who were keen to attend and engage. The area showcases the tourism diversity of 16 provinces, reflecting the richness of Jazan's nature and the variety of its components, through special sections that open wide horizons for visitors to discover the tourism and heritage elements in an experience that enhances Jazan's status as a promising tourism and cultural destination at the national level.
The events of this Jazan Festival, which extend for several months from Thursday to Saturday each week, contribute to creating a vibrant entertainment scene that captures the attention of visitors. The activities include entertainment, cultural, and folk events, as well as quality programs and exhibitions for local products and handicrafts.
The Jazan Festival 2026 comes as part of efforts to stimulate tourism movement both domestically and internationally, boost the local economy by supporting business owners, small and medium enterprises, and productive families, provide seasonal job opportunities, and enhance the quality of life for citizens and residents. Additionally, it highlights local content that reflects the authenticity of the people of Jazan and their rich heritage, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in the fields of tourism, entertainment, and sustainable development, embodying the comprehensive and rapid developmental renaissance that the region is witnessing.