يُعد مهرجان جازان 2026 المقام تحت شعار «جازان.. كنوز الطبيعة»، من أبرز الفعاليات السياحية والترفيهية في المنطقة، إذ يستقطب منذ انطلاقه أعداداً كبيرة من الزوار من داخل جازان وخارجها للاستمتاع بما يُقدمه من برامج وأنشطة وفعاليات متنوعة تلبي اهتمامات مختلف فئات المجتمع.

ولاقت فعاليات منطقة هذه جازان أحد أبرز مناطق المهرجان، تفاعلاً مثالياً من قبل الأسر والعوائل الذين حرصوا على الحضور والتفاعل. وتستعرض المنطقة عبر أركان 16 محافظة تنوعاً سياحياً يعكس ثراء الطبيعة الجازانية وتنوع مقوماتها، عبر أركان خاصة تفتح آفاقاً واسعة أمام الزوّار؛ لاكتشاف المقومات السياحية والتراثية في تجربة تعزز مكانة جازان بوصفها وجهة سياحية وثقافية واعدة على مستوى المملكة.

وتسهم فعاليات هذه جازان الممتدة لأشهر عدة من الخميس إلى السبت كل أسبوع، في صناعة مشهد ترفيهي نابض بالحياة، ويستحوذ على اهتمام الزوار، وتشمل فعاليات ترفيهية وثقافية وشعبية، وبرامج نوعية ومعارض للمنتجات المحلية والحرف اليدوية.

ويأتي مهرجان جازان 2026 في إطار الجهود الرامية إلى تنشيط الحركة السياحية داخليّاً وخارجيّاً، وتحفيز الاقتصاد المحلي من خلال دعم أصحاب الأعمال والمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة والأسر المنتجة، وتوفير فرص عمل موسمية، وتعزيز جودة الحياة للمواطن والمقيم، إلى جانب إبراز المحتوى المحلي الذي يعكس أصالة الإنسان في جازان وتراثه العريق، بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في مجالات السياحة والترفيه والتنمية المستدامة، ويجسد ما تشهده المنطقة من نهضة تنموية شاملة ومتسارعة.