The Jazan Festival 2026, held under the slogan "Jazan... Treasures of Nature," is one of the most prominent tourism and entertainment events in the region. Since its inception, it has attracted large numbers of visitors from within and outside Jazan to enjoy the diverse programs, activities, and events that cater to the interests of various segments of society.

The activities of the Jazan area, one of the festival's highlights, have received an ideal response from families who were keen to attend and engage. The area showcases the tourism diversity of 16 provinces, reflecting the richness of Jazan's nature and the variety of its components, through special sections that open wide horizons for visitors to discover the tourism and heritage elements in an experience that enhances Jazan's status as a promising tourism and cultural destination at the national level.

The events of this Jazan Festival, which extend for several months from Thursday to Saturday each week, contribute to creating a vibrant entertainment scene that captures the attention of visitors. The activities include entertainment, cultural, and folk events, as well as quality programs and exhibitions for local products and handicrafts.

The Jazan Festival 2026 comes as part of efforts to stimulate tourism movement both domestically and internationally, boost the local economy by supporting business owners, small and medium enterprises, and productive families, provide seasonal job opportunities, and enhance the quality of life for citizens and residents. Additionally, it highlights local content that reflects the authenticity of the people of Jazan and their rich heritage, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in the fields of tourism, entertainment, and sustainable development, embodying the comprehensive and rapid developmental renaissance that the region is witnessing.