استحدث مستوطنون إسرائيليون اليوم (الأحد) بؤرةً استيطانية جديدة قرب تجمعات أبوغالية والعراعرة البدوية شرق بلدة عناتا، شرق القدس المحتلة.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء الفلسطينية (وفا) عن المشرف العام لمنظمة البيدر الحقوقية حسن مليحات أن أعمال البناء تشمل وضع أساسات لبيوت متنقلة، وتحريك معدات وأدوات بناء، مما يشكّل تهديداً مباشراً للسكان في التجمعات البدوية، ويحدّ من قدرتهم على الوصول إلى مساكنهم.


وذكرت الوكالة أن قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اقتحمت قرية أم صفا شمال رام الله، وسط إجراءات قمعية شملت احتجاز عدد من الشبان والتحقيق معهم ميدانياً، موضحة أن قوات الاحتلال انتشرت في شوارع القرية، وأوقفت شباناً من سكان المنطقة ودققت في بطاقاتهم الشخصية، قبل احتجاز بعضهم والتحقيق معهم في المكان.


وذكر الهلال الأحمر الفلسطيني أن شاباً أُصيب في اعتداء مستوطنين عليه بالضرب في مسافر يطا جنوب الخليل.


من جهته، قال زعيم المعارضة الإسرائيلية يائير لبيد إن عنف المتطرفين اليهود الأسبوع الماضي في الضفة الغربية عار على إسرائيل والشعب اليهودي، موضحاً أن الوضع خرج عن السيطرة منذ فترة طويلة.


وطالب لبيد جيش الاحتلال بإعادة النظام إلى الضفة الغربية.