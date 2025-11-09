Israeli settlers established a new settlement outpost today (Sunday) near the Bedouin communities of Abu Ghalia and Al-Ara'ra east of Anata town, east of occupied Jerusalem.



The Palestinian news agency (Wafa) reported that the general supervisor of the Bader Human Rights Organization, Hassan Malihat, stated that the construction activities include laying foundations for mobile homes and moving construction equipment and tools, which poses a direct threat to the residents of the Bedouin communities and limits their ability to access their homes.



The agency mentioned that Israeli occupation forces stormed the village of Um Safa north of Ramallah, amid repressive measures that included detaining several young men and interrogating them on the spot, clarifying that the occupation forces spread throughout the village streets, stopped young men from the area, and checked their personal identification cards, before detaining some of them and interrogating them at the scene.



The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that a young man was injured in an attack by settlers who assaulted him in Masafer Yatta south of Hebron.



For his part, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid stated that the violence of Jewish extremists last week in the West Bank is a disgrace to Israel and the Jewish people, explaining that the situation has been out of control for a long time.



Lapid called on the occupation army to restore order in the West Bank.