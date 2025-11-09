أعلن المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف، اليوم (الأحد)، أن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين لم يصدر أي تعليمات للبدء في إعداد التجارب النووية، موضحاً أنه يتعين أولاً تقييم جدواها.
وقال بيسكوف: «لم يصدر الرئيس أي أوامر ببدء الاستعدادات، أولاً، علينا أن نفهم ما إذا كنا بحاجة إلى القيام بذلك»، مضيفاً: «يجب أن يكون هذا قراراً جاداً للغاية، ومبرراً، ومدروساً بعناية وسيعمل خبراؤنا على ذلك الآن».
ونقلت وكالة «سبوتنيك» الروسية للأنباء عن المتحدث باسم الكرملين قوله: «بوتين أكد مراراً وتكراراً أن روسيا ملتزمة بالتزاماتها بحظر التجارب النووية»، مبيناً أنه «إذا فعلت دولة أخرى ذلك (انتهاك التزامات حظر التجارب النووية)، فسيتعين علينا القيام بذلك من وجهة نظر الحفاظ على التكافؤ».
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أعلن في وقت سابق أنه أمر بإجراء تجارب الأسلحة النووية على قدم المساواة مع الدول الأخرى التي قال إن لديها برامج ذات صلة.
فيما قال المندوب الدائم لروسيا لدى الأمم المتحدة فاسيلي نيبينزيا إن بلاده على الاستعداد في حال استئناف الولايات المتحدة التجارب النووية.
The Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced today (Sunday) that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not issued any instructions to begin preparations for nuclear tests, clarifying that their feasibility must first be assessed.
Peskov said, "The president has not issued any orders to start preparations; first, we need to understand whether we need to do this," adding, "This must be a very serious, justified, and carefully considered decision, and our experts will work on this now."
The Russian news agency "Sputnik" quoted the Kremlin spokesperson as saying, "Putin has repeatedly confirmed that Russia is committed to its obligations under the nuclear test ban," indicating that "if another country does that (violating the nuclear test ban obligations), we will have to do so from the perspective of maintaining parity."
Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he ordered nuclear weapons tests to be conducted on par with other countries that he said have relevant programs.
Meanwhile, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, stated that his country is prepared in case the United States resumes nuclear testing.