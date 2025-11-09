The Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced today (Sunday) that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not issued any instructions to begin preparations for nuclear tests, clarifying that their feasibility must first be assessed.



Peskov said, "The president has not issued any orders to start preparations; first, we need to understand whether we need to do this," adding, "This must be a very serious, justified, and carefully considered decision, and our experts will work on this now."



The Russian news agency "Sputnik" quoted the Kremlin spokesperson as saying, "Putin has repeatedly confirmed that Russia is committed to its obligations under the nuclear test ban," indicating that "if another country does that (violating the nuclear test ban obligations), we will have to do so from the perspective of maintaining parity."



Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he ordered nuclear weapons tests to be conducted on par with other countries that he said have relevant programs.



Meanwhile, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, stated that his country is prepared in case the United States resumes nuclear testing.