أعلن المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف، اليوم (الأحد)، أن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين لم يصدر أي تعليمات للبدء في إعداد التجارب النووية، موضحاً أنه يتعين أولاً تقييم جدواها.


وقال بيسكوف: «لم يصدر الرئيس أي أوامر ببدء الاستعدادات، أولاً، علينا أن نفهم ما إذا كنا بحاجة إلى القيام بذلك»، مضيفاً: «يجب أن يكون هذا قراراً جاداً للغاية، ومبرراً، ومدروساً بعناية وسيعمل خبراؤنا على ذلك الآن».


ونقلت وكالة «سبوتنيك» الروسية للأنباء عن المتحدث باسم الكرملين قوله: «بوتين أكد مراراً وتكراراً أن روسيا ملتزمة بالتزاماتها بحظر التجارب النووية»، مبيناً أنه «إذا فعلت دولة أخرى ذلك (انتهاك التزامات حظر التجارب النووية)، فسيتعين علينا القيام بذلك من وجهة نظر الحفاظ على التكافؤ».


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أعلن في وقت سابق أنه أمر بإجراء تجارب الأسلحة النووية على قدم المساواة مع الدول الأخرى التي قال إن لديها برامج ذات صلة.


فيما قال المندوب الدائم لروسيا لدى الأمم المتحدة فاسيلي نيبينزيا إن بلاده على الاستعداد في حال استئناف الولايات المتحدة التجارب النووية.