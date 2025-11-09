أعلنت المملكة المتحدة اليوم نشر معدات عسكرية وأفراد لمساعدة بلجيكا في حماية مجالها الجوي، بعد سلسلة من الانتهاكات المشتبه بها بطائرات دون طيار روسية، في خطوة تعزز الوحدة الأوروبية أمام التهديدات الروسية المتزايدة.

ويأتي هذا الدعم، الذي طُلب من قبل رئيس الأركان البلجيكي هذا الأسبوع، في أعقاب إغلاق مطار بريسيل زافنتيم الرئيسي الخميس الماضي، بعد رصد (درونز) قريبة، ما أدى إلى إلغاء عشرات الرحلات وتأثر نحو 3000 راكب من شركة بريسيل إيرلاينز.

وأكد رئيس الأركان الدفاعية الجديد اللواء البريطاني السير ريتشارد نايتون أن «الانتهاكات الجوية هذه، بما في ذلك الـ(درونز)، تبدو محتملة أن تكون أوامر من موسكو»، رغم عدم وجود أدلة علنية حتى الآن، وأضاف أن «روسيا هي التهديد الأكثر إلحاحاً الآن لأوروبا، وقد أظهر الغزو غير الشرعي لأوكرانيا الطابع البربري لحربها».

هذه الحوادث ليست معزولة؛ فقد شهدت السويد والنرويج والدنمارك اضطرابات مشابهة أخيراً، مع شكوك ألمانية وبلجيكية حول تورط الكرملين، ربما كرد فعل على مناقشات الاتحاد الأوروبي لاستخدام الأصول الروسية المجمدة لدعم أوكرانيا بقرض قدره 140 مليار يورو.

من جانبه، قال وزير الدفاع البريطاني جون هيلي: «مع تزايد التهديدات الهجينة، قوتنا في تحالفاتنا وإصرارنا الجماعي على الدفاع والردع وحماية بنيتنا التحتية الحيوية ومجالنا الجوي»، موضحاً أن المملكة المتحدة ستوفر «معداتنا وقدراتنا»، التي بدأ نشرها بالفعل، بما في ذلك طائرات رافال تايفون في مهمات دفاعية فوق بولندا كجزء من مهمة الناتو.

في المقابل، أعلنت ألمانيا الجمعة دعمها لبلجيكا بإجراءات مضادة لـ«درونز»، بينما حذر وزير الدفاع البلجيكي ثيو فرانكن: «في البداية، كانت الدرونز فوق قواعدنا العسكرية مشكلتنا، الآن أصبحت تهديداً خطيراً يؤثر على البنية التحتية المدنية عبر دول أوروبية متعددة».

من جانبها رحبت المعارضة البريطانية بالخطوة، لكنها انتقدت الحكومة لعدم الإلحاح في زيادة الإنفاق الدفاعي، حيث أعلنت لندن في الربيع زيادة النفقات إلى 2.5% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي بحلول 2027، مع طموح لـ3% في البرلمان التالي.

وتشكل الانتهاكات الجوية غير المصرح بها تهديداً هجيناً متزايداً في أوروبا، خصوصاً منذ بدء الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية في فبراير 2022، التي أدت إلى تصعيد التوترات بين روسيا ودول الناتو.

وتشمل هذه الانتهاكات طائرات مقاتلة روسية وطائرات دون طيار (درونز) تقترب من الحدود الجوية الأوروبية، ما يهدف إلى اختبار الاستجابة العسكرية، وإثارة الذعر المدني، وإضعاف الوحدة الأوروبية.