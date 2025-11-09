The United Kingdom announced today the deployment of military equipment and personnel to assist Belgium in protecting its airspace, following a series of suspected incursions by Russian drones, in a move that strengthens European unity in the face of increasing Russian threats.

This support, requested by the Belgian Chief of Staff earlier this week, comes in the wake of the closure of Brussels Zaventem Airport last Thursday after drones were spotted nearby, leading to the cancellation of dozens of flights and affecting around 3,000 passengers from Brussels Airlines.

The new Chief of Defence Staff, British General Sir Richard Knighton, confirmed that "these air violations, including the drones, appear likely to be orders from Moscow," despite the lack of public evidence so far, adding that "Russia is the most pressing threat to Europe right now, and the illegal invasion of Ukraine has shown the barbaric nature of its war."

These incidents are not isolated; Sweden, Norway, and Denmark have recently experienced similar disturbances, with German and Belgian suspicions regarding Kremlin involvement, possibly in response to EU discussions about using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine with a €140 billion loan.

For his part, British Defence Secretary John Healey stated: "As hybrid threats increase, our strength lies in our alliances and our collective resolve to defend, deter, and protect our critical infrastructure and airspace," explaining that the UK will provide "our equipment and capabilities," which have already begun to be deployed, including Typhoon fighter jets on defensive missions over Poland as part of NATO's mission.

In contrast, Germany announced on Friday its support for Belgium with counter-drone measures, while Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken warned: "Initially, the drones over our military bases were our problem; now they have become a serious threat affecting civilian infrastructure across multiple European countries."

The British opposition welcomed the move but criticized the government for not being urgent enough in increasing defense spending, as London announced in the spring an increase in expenditures to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, with an ambition for 3% in the next parliament.

Unauthorized air violations pose an increasing hybrid threat in Europe, especially since the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war in February 2022, which has escalated tensions between Russia and NATO countries.

These violations include Russian fighter jets and drones approaching European air borders, aiming to test military responses, incite civil panic, and undermine European unity.