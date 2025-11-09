على خلفية تدهور العلاقات بين واشنطن وموسكو، أعرب وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرجي لافروف، عن استعداده للقاء نظيره الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، داعياً إلى ضرورة أخذ مصالح روسيا في الاعتبار، حتى يتحقق السلام في أوكرانيا.


معاهدة خفض الأسلحة الاستراتيجية


وكشف لافروف في مقابلة مع وكالة الأنباء الروسية «ريا نوفوستي»، أوردتها اليوم (الأحد)، أن الولايات المتحدة أبلغت روسيا، عبر قنوات دبلوماسية، أنها تدرس اقتراح الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين، بالحفاظ على القيود المنصوص عليها في معاهدة خفض الأسلحة الاستراتيجية «نيو ستارت» بعد الموعد المحدد لانتهاء العمل بها في فبراير 2026.


وقال لافروف إن هناك العديد من العوامل المزعجة في العلاقات الروسية الأمريكية؛ ورثناها من الإدارة الأمريكية السابقة، مضيفاً أن الأمر سيستغرق وقتاً طويلاً لتصحيح هذه الفوضى.


ولفت إلى أنه مع وصول الإدارة الجديدة، لمسنا رغبةً في استئناف الحوار، هذا يحدث بالفعل، ولكن ليس بالسرعة التي نتمناها. وتحدث عن عقد جولتين من المشاورات في الربيع، جرى التوصل خلالهما إلى عدد من الاتفاقيات لتحسين أداء البعثات الدبلوماسية.


إعادة الممتلكات الدبلوماسية الروسية


ودعا وزير الخارجية إلى معالجة قضايا مثل إنشاء خدمة جوية مباشرة وإعادة الممتلكات الدبلوماسية الروسية التي استولى عليها الرئيس السابق باراك أوباما بشكل غير قانوني في ديسمبر 2016، قبل ثلاثة أسابيع من تنصيب دونالد ترمب في ولايته الرئاسية الأولى، في إشارة إلى إغلاق إدارة أوباما مجمعين سكنيين دبلوماسيين تعود ملكيتهما إلى روسيا، في ولايتي ميرلاند ونيويورك، وسط اتهامات أمريكية بأنهما يستخدمان لأهداف استخباراتية.


وأفاد بأن المقترحات المتعلقة بالممتلكات الدبلوماسية والرحلات الجوية نُقلت إلى الجانب الأمريكي، ونحن حالياً نجري اتصالات عمل بشأن إمكانية استئناف الحوار.


إنهاء حرب أوكرانيا


ورداً على سؤال بشأن إذا ما كانت الإدارة الأمريكية أشارت إلى استعدادها للاعتراف بشبه جزيرة القرم «أرضاً روسية»، في إطار خطة سلام لأوكرانيا، قال لافروف: «لأسباب واضحة، فإننا لا نفصح عن كل تفاصيل مناقشاتنا مع الجانب الأمريكي بشأن القضية الأوكرانية، على الرغم من أنه عندما تُسرّب وسائل الإعلام معلومات كاذبة بشكل صريح، فإننا ندلي بطبيعة الحال بتعليقات مناسبة».


وأوضح أن النقاش مع الولايات المتحدة بشأن أوكرانيا يشمل طيفاً واسعاً من الموضوعات، ولا يقتصر على جانب واحد. مع أن هذا هو بالضبط ما يحاول بعض الصحفيين والخبراء تصويره، وهو أمر خاطئ جوهرياً.


وشدد على أنه لا يمكن إنهاء الصراع دون مراعاة المصالح الروسية والقضاء على أسبابه الجذرية. فيما يتعلق بشبه جزيرة القرم وسيفاستوبول، سكان شبه الجزيرة مارسوا حقهم في تقرير المصير في استفتاء أُجري في مارس 2014، وصوّتوا لصالح إعادة التوحيد مع روسيا. وبالتالي، فإن مسألة ملكية شبه الجزيرة قد حُسمت بالنسبة لنا.