In light of the deterioration of relations between Washington and Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed his willingness to meet with his American counterpart Marco Rubio, calling for the necessity of considering Russia's interests in order to achieve peace in Ukraine.



Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty



Lavrov revealed in an interview with the Russian news agency "RIA Novosti," reported today (Sunday), that the United States informed Russia, through diplomatic channels, that it is considering President Vladimir Putin's proposal to maintain the restrictions stipulated in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty "New START" beyond the scheduled expiration date in February 2026.



He stated that there are many troubling factors in Russian-American relations that we inherited from the previous American administration, adding that it will take a long time to correct this chaos.



He noted that with the arrival of the new administration, we sensed a desire to resume dialogue; this is indeed happening, but not at the pace we hope for. He spoke about holding two rounds of consultations in the spring, during which a number of agreements were reached to improve the performance of diplomatic missions.



Return of Russian Diplomatic Properties



The Foreign Minister called for addressing issues such as establishing a direct air service and returning the Russian diplomatic properties that were illegally seized by former President Barack Obama in December 2016, three weeks before Donald Trump was inaugurated for his first presidential term, referring to the Obama administration's closure of two diplomatic residential complexes owned by Russia in Maryland and New York, amid American accusations that they were being used for intelligence purposes.



He reported that proposals regarding diplomatic properties and air travel have been conveyed to the American side, and we are currently conducting working communications regarding the possibility of resuming dialogue.



Ending the War in Ukraine



In response to a question about whether the American administration indicated its readiness to recognize Crimea as "Russian land" within the framework of a peace plan for Ukraine, Lavrov said: "For obvious reasons, we do not disclose all the details of our discussions with the American side regarding the Ukrainian issue, although when the media leaks false information explicitly, we naturally provide appropriate comments."



He clarified that the discussion with the United States regarding Ukraine encompasses a wide range of topics and is not limited to one aspect. Although this is exactly what some journalists and experts try to portray, which is fundamentally incorrect.



He emphasized that the conflict cannot be resolved without considering Russian interests and eliminating its root causes. Regarding Crimea and Sevastopol, the residents of the peninsula exercised their right to self-determination in a referendum held in March 2014 and voted in favor of reunification with Russia. Therefore, the issue of the peninsula's ownership has been settled for us.