The governor of Darfur, Minni Arko Minawi, warned that any ceasefire in Sudan that does not include the protection of civilians and accountability for perpetrators of crimes "means the division of Sudan."

Minawi called for the withdrawal of Rapid Support Forces from residential areas, hospitals, and cities. He urged, in a post on X platform today (Saturday), for the release of hostages, including children and women, and securing the return of displaced persons.



Minawi seemed to be responding to the American proposal for a ceasefire.



Arrival of More Than 10,000 Displaced Persons



For his part, the director of the executive office at the Humanitarian Aid Commission in Khartoum State, Al-Fadl Mubarak, reported that more than 10,000 displaced persons have arrived in Khartoum State as a result of the attacks launched by the Rapid Support Forces on areas in North Darfur and North Kordofan.



He stated that the authorities in Khartoum State, in cooperation with the local community, managed to provide suitable shelter in four areas and offered some food assistance to the displaced persons.



He called on specialized humanitarian organizations to provide urgent assistance to these displaced persons to help them face the winter season that has begun in Sudan, in addition to hygiene materials and medicines.



Preventing Exit and Abusing Citizens



For his part, the Sudanese Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Moatasem Ahmed Saleh, accused the Rapid Support Forces of continuing to commit crimes systematically in the city of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State.



He added in a press conference that about 50,000 displaced persons from El Fasher have reached the Al-Dabba locality in the Northern State despite the Rapid Support Forces preventing hundreds of thousands of citizens from leaving El Fasher and abusing them.



Ahmed Babiker Adam, the representative of the Kordofan states at the Commission for Voluntary and Humanitarian Work, warned of the worsening humanitarian situation for the displaced persons who fled to Khartoum after the Rapid Support Forces took control of their areas in Kordofan.



He confirmed that hundreds of families have arrived in Khartoum without having any means of living, explaining that the families displaced from Kordofan are living with their relatives in the capital and the current assistance is not enough to cover their basic needs.



Downing a Support Drone



On the ground, the Sudanese army today shot down a drone belonging to the Rapid Support Forces in the city of Al-Obeid in North Kordofan State, southern Sudan.



Eyewitnesses reported that the anti-aircraft units of the Fifth Infantry Division in Al-Obeid shot down the drone. Activists circulated video clips showing moments of confronting the drone, amid the cheers of citizens, and there was no immediate comment from either side of the conflict regarding the incident.



The Sudanese army controls the northern states and the Red Sea, as well as the Nile River, Kassala, Gedaref, Al-Jazeera, Sennar, White Nile, and Blue Nile, in addition to the capital, Khartoum.