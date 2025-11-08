حذّر حاكم إقليم دارفور مني أركو مناوي، من أن أي هدنة في السودان لا تشمل حماية المدنيين ومحاسبة مرتكبي الجرائم «تعني تقسيم السودان»

وطالب مناوي بانسحاب قوات الدعم السريع من المناطق السكنية والمستشفيات والمدن. ودعا في منشور على منصة إكس، اليوم (السبت)، إلى الإفراج عن المختطفين، بمن فيهم الأطفال والنساء، وتأمين عودة النازحين.


وبدا مناوي وكأنه يرد على المقترح الأمريكي بوقف إطلاق النار.


وصول أكثر من 10 آلاف نازح


من جانبه، أفاد مدير المكتب التنفيذي بمفوضية العون الإنساني في ولاية الخرطوم الفاضل مبارك بأن أكثر من 10 آلاف نازح وصلوا إلى ولاية الخرطوم نتيجة الهجمات التي شنتها قوات الدعم السريع على مناطق بولايتي شمال دارفور وشمال كردفان.


وقال إن سلطات ولاية الخرطوم تمكنت بالتعاون مع المجتمع المحلي من توفير دور إيواء مناسبة في 4 مناطق، وقدّمت بعض المساعدات الغذائية للنازحين.


وطالب المنظمات الإنسانية المتخصصة بتقديم عون عاجل لهؤلاء النازحين، لمساعدتهم على مواجهة فصل الشتاء الذي بدأ في السودان، إضافة إلى مواد النظافة والأدوية.


منع الخروج والتنكيل بالمواطنين


بدوره، اتهم وزير الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية السوداني معتصم أحمد صالح قوات الدعم السريع بأنها لا تزال ترتكب الجرائم بشكل ممنهج في مدينة الفاشر عاصمة ولاية شمال دارفور.


وأضاف في مؤتمر صحفي أن نحو 50 ألف نازح من الفاشر وصلوا إلى محلية الدبة في الولاية الشمالية رغم قيام قوات الدعم السريع بمنع مئات آلاف المواطنين من الخروج من الفاشر والتنكيل بهم.


وحذر مندوب ولايات كردفان لدى مفوضية العمل الطوعي والإنساني أحمد بابكر آدم من تفاقم الأوضاع الإنسانية للنازحين الذين فروا إلى الخرطوم بعد سيطرة قوات الدعم السريع على مناطقهم في كردفان.


وأكد أن مئات الأسر وصلت الخرطوم دون امتلاك أي مقومات للعيش، موضحا أن الأسر النازحة من كردفان تعيش مع أقاربها في العاصمة والمساعدات الحالية لا تكفي لتغطية الحاجات الأساسية.


إسقاط مسيّرة للدعم


ميدانيا، أسقط الجيش السوداني، اليوم، طائرة مسيّرة تابعة للدعم السريع في مدينة الأُبيض بولاية شمال كردفان جنوبي البلاد.


وأفاد شهود عيان بأن المضادات الجوية التابعة للفرقة الخامسة مشاة في مدينة الأُبيض أسقطت الطائرة المسيّرة. وتناقل ناشطون مقاطع مصورة تظهر لحظات التصدي للمسيّرة، وسط هتاف المواطنين، ولم يصدر تعليق فوري من طرفي القتال بشأن الحادثة.


ويسيطر الجيش السوداني على ولايات الشمال والبحر الأحمر، فضلا عن نهر النيل، وكسلا والقضارف والجزيرة وسنار والنيل الأبيض والنيل الأزرق، إضافة إلى العاصمة الخرطوم.