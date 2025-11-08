وسط عدم وجود أي مؤشرات على خفض التصعيد، وفي ظل استعدادات متنامية لمواجهات جديدة، كشف مسؤول أمريكي أن الولايات المتحدة تواصل جهودها مع شركائها الدوليين، بمن فيهم مجموعة اللجنة الرباعية، لإقرار الهدنة في السودان.
وعلى الرغم من إعلان قوات الدعم السريع موافقتها على مقترح وقف إطلاق النار، فإنه حتى الآن لايبدو أن الحرب المستعرة منذ أكثر من عامين بين قوات الجيش السوداني والدعم السريع أوشكت أن تضع أوزارها.
وبينما رحب مجلس الدفاع السوداني بالجهود الأمريكية، فإنه لم يبد موافقة صريحة على الهدنة الإنسانية حتى الآن، في وقت شكك مراقبون في ما إذا كانت قوات الدعم السريع جاهزة حقاً لتطبيق الهدنة، محذرين من أنها تخطط لشنّ هجوم للسيطرة على مدينة الأُبيّض.
ويعتقد المراقبون أن الدعم السريع وافق على الهدنة بهدف تحويل الأنظار عن الجرائم التي ارتكبها في مدينة الفاشر والتي راح ضحيتها آلاف المدنيين، مؤكدين أن قوات الجيش تركز في الوقت الراهن على استعادة كامل كردفان ثم التقدم إلى الفاشر لمحاولة تحريرها.
وسيطرت قوات الدعم السريع قبل نحو أسبوعين، على مدينة الفاشر، آخر معاقل الجيش الكبرى في إقليم دارفور غرب البلاد.
وأدى سقوط الفاشر إلى إحكام الدعم السريع سيطرتها على عواصم ولايات دارفور الخمس، إضافة إلى أجزاء من الجنوب، بينما تسيطر قوات الجيش على الخرطوم والمناطق الشمالية والشرقية والوسطى على طول نهر النيل والبحر الأحمر.
معارك في كردفان
وفي الجنوب، تدور اشتباكات في كردفان منذ عدة أيام، وشهدت مدينة الدلنج التي تحاصرها الدعم السريع في جنوب كردفان الخميس الماضي، عمليات قصف.
وتقع الدلنج على بعد نحو 150 كيلومتراً جنوب غرب الأبيض، وهي مفترق طرق رئيسي يربط دارفور بالخرطوم. إلا أن المدينة باتت بحسب التصنيف المرحلي المتكامل للأمن الغذائي، معرضة لخطر المجاعة.
وواجهت عاصمة الولاية كادوقلي خطر المجاعة، رغم أن ولاية جنوب كردفان الواقعة على الحدود مع دولة جنوب السودان، تعد واحدة من أغنى مناطق السودان بالموارد، وتضم حقل هجليج النفطي، أحد أكبر الحقول في البلاد.
Amid the absence of any indicators of de-escalation, and with growing preparations for new confrontations, a U.S. official revealed that the United States continues its efforts with its international partners, including the Quartet Committee, to establish a ceasefire in Sudan.
Although the Rapid Support Forces announced their agreement to the proposed ceasefire, it does not seem that the war, which has been raging for more than two years between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, is close to ending.
While the Sudanese Defense Council welcomed the U.S. efforts, it has not yet expressed explicit approval of the humanitarian ceasefire, at a time when observers questioned whether the Rapid Support Forces are truly ready to implement the ceasefire, warning that they are planning to launch an attack to seize the city of Al-Obeid.
Observers believe that the Rapid Support Forces agreed to the ceasefire in order to divert attention from the crimes committed in the city of Al-Fasher, which resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians, confirming that the army forces are currently focused on fully retaking Kordofan before advancing to Al-Fasher in an attempt to liberate it.
About two weeks ago, the Rapid Support Forces took control of the city of Al-Fasher, the last major stronghold of the army in the Darfur region of western Sudan.
The fall of Al-Fasher has allowed the Rapid Support Forces to tighten their control over the capitals of the five Darfur states, in addition to parts of the south, while the army forces maintain control over Khartoum and the northern, eastern, and central regions along the Nile River and the Red Sea.
Fighting in Kordofan
In the south, clashes have been ongoing in Kordofan for several days, with the city of Delling, which is besieged by the Rapid Support Forces in South Kordofan, experiencing shelling last Thursday.
Delling is located about 150 kilometers southwest of Al-Obeid and is a major crossroads connecting Darfur to Khartoum. However, the city has become, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, at risk of famine.
The state capital, Kadugli, has faced the threat of famine, despite South Kordofan, located on the border with South Sudan, being one of the richest areas in Sudan in terms of resources, housing the Heglig oil field, one of the largest fields in the country.