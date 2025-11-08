Amid the absence of any indicators of de-escalation, and with growing preparations for new confrontations, a U.S. official revealed that the United States continues its efforts with its international partners, including the Quartet Committee, to establish a ceasefire in Sudan.



Although the Rapid Support Forces announced their agreement to the proposed ceasefire, it does not seem that the war, which has been raging for more than two years between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, is close to ending.



While the Sudanese Defense Council welcomed the U.S. efforts, it has not yet expressed explicit approval of the humanitarian ceasefire, at a time when observers questioned whether the Rapid Support Forces are truly ready to implement the ceasefire, warning that they are planning to launch an attack to seize the city of Al-Obeid.



Observers believe that the Rapid Support Forces agreed to the ceasefire in order to divert attention from the crimes committed in the city of Al-Fasher, which resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians, confirming that the army forces are currently focused on fully retaking Kordofan before advancing to Al-Fasher in an attempt to liberate it.



About two weeks ago, the Rapid Support Forces took control of the city of Al-Fasher, the last major stronghold of the army in the Darfur region of western Sudan.



The fall of Al-Fasher has allowed the Rapid Support Forces to tighten their control over the capitals of the five Darfur states, in addition to parts of the south, while the army forces maintain control over Khartoum and the northern, eastern, and central regions along the Nile River and the Red Sea.



Fighting in Kordofan



In the south, clashes have been ongoing in Kordofan for several days, with the city of Delling, which is besieged by the Rapid Support Forces in South Kordofan, experiencing shelling last Thursday.



Delling is located about 150 kilometers southwest of Al-Obeid and is a major crossroads connecting Darfur to Khartoum. However, the city has become, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, at risk of famine.



The state capital, Kadugli, has faced the threat of famine, despite South Kordofan, located on the border with South Sudan, being one of the richest areas in Sudan in terms of resources, housing the Heglig oil field, one of the largest fields in the country.