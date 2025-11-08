وسط عدم وجود أي مؤشرات على خفض التصعيد، وفي ظل استعدادات متنامية لمواجهات جديدة، كشف مسؤول أمريكي أن الولايات المتحدة تواصل جهودها مع شركائها الدوليين، بمن فيهم مجموعة اللجنة الرباعية، لإقرار الهدنة في السودان.


وعلى الرغم من إعلان قوات الدعم السريع موافقتها على مقترح وقف إطلاق النار، فإنه حتى الآن لايبدو أن الحرب المستعرة منذ أكثر من عامين بين قوات الجيش السوداني والدعم السريع أوشكت أن تضع أوزارها.


وبينما رحب مجلس الدفاع السوداني بالجهود الأمريكية، فإنه لم يبد موافقة صريحة على الهدنة الإنسانية حتى الآن، في وقت شكك مراقبون في ما إذا كانت قوات الدعم السريع جاهزة حقاً لتطبيق الهدنة، محذرين من أنها تخطط لشنّ هجوم للسيطرة على مدينة الأُبيّض.


ويعتقد المراقبون أن الدعم السريع وافق على الهدنة بهدف تحويل الأنظار عن الجرائم التي ارتكبها في مدينة الفاشر والتي راح ضحيتها آلاف المدنيين، مؤكدين أن قوات الجيش تركز في الوقت الراهن على استعادة كامل كردفان ثم التقدم إلى الفاشر لمحاولة تحريرها.


وسيطرت قوات الدعم السريع قبل نحو أسبوعين، على مدينة الفاشر، آخر معاقل الجيش الكبرى في إقليم دارفور غرب البلاد.


وأدى سقوط الفاشر إلى إحكام الدعم السريع سيطرتها على عواصم ولايات دارفور الخمس، إضافة إلى أجزاء من الجنوب، بينما تسيطر قوات الجيش على الخرطوم والمناطق الشمالية والشرقية والوسطى على طول نهر النيل والبحر الأحمر.


معارك في كردفان


وفي الجنوب، تدور اشتباكات في كردفان منذ عدة أيام، وشهدت مدينة الدلنج التي تحاصرها الدعم السريع في جنوب كردفان الخميس الماضي، عمليات قصف.


وتقع الدلنج على بعد نحو 150 كيلومتراً جنوب غرب الأبيض، وهي مفترق طرق رئيسي يربط دارفور بالخرطوم. إلا أن المدينة باتت بحسب التصنيف المرحلي المتكامل للأمن الغذائي، معرضة لخطر المجاعة.


وواجهت عاصمة الولاية كادوقلي خطر المجاعة، رغم أن ولاية جنوب كردفان الواقعة على الحدود مع دولة جنوب السودان، تعد واحدة من أغنى مناطق السودان بالموارد، وتضم حقل هجليج النفطي، أحد أكبر الحقول في البلاد.