U.S. President Donald Trump announced that no American official will attend the G20 summit to be held in South Africa, reiterating his claims about the systematic "killing and slaughter" of the white minority in this African country.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, "It is absolutely shameful that the G20 summit is being held in South Africa." He added, "No American government official will attend as long as these human rights violations continue."

He stated that the Afrikaners, or the white minority descended from the early European settlers in South Africa, "are being killed and slaughtered, and their lands and farms are being illegally confiscated."

He expressed his eagerness to host the G20 summit in 2026 in the United States at his private golf resort in Miami, Florida.

Trump has criticized South Africa on several issues since returning to the White House in January, most notably his claims of a "genocide against whites" in the country.

In September, Trump announced that his Vice President J.D. Vance would represent him at this summit, before now declaring a complete boycott.

The Republican president had previously leveled harsh criticisms at South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during his visit to the White House this year, where he presented videos alleging violations committed by post-apartheid governments against white farmers.

However, the South African government denied any such policy.

Last week, the Trump administration announced it would prioritize accepting white refugees from South Africa.

The disparities between the two countries also included the case South Africa brought before the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

Trump imposed a 30% tariff on South Africa, the highest among countries located in southern Africa.