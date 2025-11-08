أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن أي مسؤول أمريكي لن يحضر قمة مجموعة الـ20 التي ستعقد في جنوب أفريقيا، مكررا مزاعمه حول تعرض الأقلية البيض «للقتل والذبح» بشكل ممنهج في هذا البلد الأفريقي.

وكتب ترمب على منصته تروث سوشيال «إنه لأمر مخز تماما أن تعقد قمة مجموعة الـ20 في جنوب أفريقيا». وأضاف «لن يحضر أي مسؤول حكومي أمريكي ما دامت هذه الانتهاكات لحقوق الإنسان مستمرة».

وقال إن الأفريكان، أو الأقلية البيضاء المتحدرة من أحفاد المستوطنين الأوروبيين الأوائل في جنوب أفريقيا، «يتعرضون للقتل والذبح وتصادر أراضيهم ومزارعهم بشكل غير قانوني».

وأضاف أنه يتطلع إلى استضافة قمة مجموعة الـ20 لعام 2026 في الولايات المتحدة في منتجعه الخاص للغولف في ميامي بولاية فلوريدا.

وهاجم ترمب جنوب أفريقيا في قضايا عدة منذ عودته إلى البيت الأبيض في يناير، أبرزها مزاعمه بوقوع «إبادة جماعية للبيض» في البلاد.

وكان ترمب قد أعلن في سبتمبر أن نائبه جيه دي فانس سينوب عنه في هذه القمة، قبل أن يعلن الآن مقاطعتها تماما.

وكان الرئيس الجمهوري قد وجه انتقادات لاذعة لرئيس جنوب أفريقيا سيريل رامافوزا خلال استقباله في البيت الأبيض هذا العام، حيث عرض أمامه مقاطع فيديو لمزاعم بانتهاكات قامت بها حكومات ما بعد نظام الفصل العنصري بحق المزارعين البيض.

لكن حكومة جنوب أفريقيا نفت أي سياسة من هذا القبيل.

وأعلنت إدارة ترمب الأسبوع الماضي عن إعطاء الأولوية لقبول اللاجئين البيض من جنوب أفريقيا.

وشملت التباينات بين البلدين أيضا القضية التي رفعتها جنوب أفريقيا أمام محكمة العدل الدولية وتتهم فيها إسرائيل بارتكاب إبادة جماعية في غزة.

وفرض ترمب رسوما جمركية بنسبة 30% على جنوب أفريقيا، هي الأعلى بين الدول الواقعة في جنوب القارة الأفريقية.