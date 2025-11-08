أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن أي مسؤول أمريكي لن يحضر قمة مجموعة الـ20 التي ستعقد في جنوب أفريقيا، مكررا مزاعمه حول تعرض الأقلية البيض «للقتل والذبح» بشكل ممنهج في هذا البلد الأفريقي.
وكتب ترمب على منصته تروث سوشيال «إنه لأمر مخز تماما أن تعقد قمة مجموعة الـ20 في جنوب أفريقيا». وأضاف «لن يحضر أي مسؤول حكومي أمريكي ما دامت هذه الانتهاكات لحقوق الإنسان مستمرة».
وقال إن الأفريكان، أو الأقلية البيضاء المتحدرة من أحفاد المستوطنين الأوروبيين الأوائل في جنوب أفريقيا، «يتعرضون للقتل والذبح وتصادر أراضيهم ومزارعهم بشكل غير قانوني».
وأضاف أنه يتطلع إلى استضافة قمة مجموعة الـ20 لعام 2026 في الولايات المتحدة في منتجعه الخاص للغولف في ميامي بولاية فلوريدا.
وهاجم ترمب جنوب أفريقيا في قضايا عدة منذ عودته إلى البيت الأبيض في يناير، أبرزها مزاعمه بوقوع «إبادة جماعية للبيض» في البلاد.
وكان ترمب قد أعلن في سبتمبر أن نائبه جيه دي فانس سينوب عنه في هذه القمة، قبل أن يعلن الآن مقاطعتها تماما.
وكان الرئيس الجمهوري قد وجه انتقادات لاذعة لرئيس جنوب أفريقيا سيريل رامافوزا خلال استقباله في البيت الأبيض هذا العام، حيث عرض أمامه مقاطع فيديو لمزاعم بانتهاكات قامت بها حكومات ما بعد نظام الفصل العنصري بحق المزارعين البيض.
لكن حكومة جنوب أفريقيا نفت أي سياسة من هذا القبيل.
وأعلنت إدارة ترمب الأسبوع الماضي عن إعطاء الأولوية لقبول اللاجئين البيض من جنوب أفريقيا.
وشملت التباينات بين البلدين أيضا القضية التي رفعتها جنوب أفريقيا أمام محكمة العدل الدولية وتتهم فيها إسرائيل بارتكاب إبادة جماعية في غزة.
وفرض ترمب رسوما جمركية بنسبة 30% على جنوب أفريقيا، هي الأعلى بين الدول الواقعة في جنوب القارة الأفريقية.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that no American official will attend the G20 summit to be held in South Africa, reiterating his claims about the systematic "killing and slaughter" of the white minority in this African country.
Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, "It is absolutely shameful that the G20 summit is being held in South Africa." He added, "No American government official will attend as long as these human rights violations continue."
He stated that the Afrikaners, or the white minority descended from the early European settlers in South Africa, "are being killed and slaughtered, and their lands and farms are being illegally confiscated."
He expressed his eagerness to host the G20 summit in 2026 in the United States at his private golf resort in Miami, Florida.
Trump has criticized South Africa on several issues since returning to the White House in January, most notably his claims of a "genocide against whites" in the country.
In September, Trump announced that his Vice President J.D. Vance would represent him at this summit, before now declaring a complete boycott.
The Republican president had previously leveled harsh criticisms at South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during his visit to the White House this year, where he presented videos alleging violations committed by post-apartheid governments against white farmers.
However, the South African government denied any such policy.
Last week, the Trump administration announced it would prioritize accepting white refugees from South Africa.
The disparities between the two countries also included the case South Africa brought before the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.
Trump imposed a 30% tariff on South Africa, the highest among countries located in southern Africa.