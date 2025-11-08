Britain lifted the sanctions imposed on Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara on Friday, just one day after a similar decision was adopted by the United Nations Security Council, ahead of an anticipated meeting between al-Shara and U.S. President Donald Trump next Monday at the White House.



The British decision also included lifting sanctions on Syrian Interior Minister Anas Khattab, which was the same measure outlined in the resolution drafted by the United States in the Security Council on Thursday, which received support from 14 countries.



A spokesperson for the European Union confirmed that the bloc would reflect the UN decision in its upcoming actions, noting that the arms and security restrictions on Syria remain in place, despite the EU lifting its economic sanctions in May, and Britain easing some of its sanctions last April.



The spokesperson for the European Commission stated that the EU "remains committed to supporting a peaceful and inclusive transition led by the Syrians," and building a better future for Syria.