رفعت بريطانيا، الجمعة، العقوبات المفروضة على الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، بعد يوم واحد من قرار مماثل تبناه مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة، قبيل لقاء مرتقب بين الشرع والرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب يوم الاثنين المقبل في البيت الأبيض.


وشمل القرار البريطاني أيضاً رفع العقوبات عن وزير الداخلية السوري أنس خطاب، وهو الإجراء نفسه الذي نص عليه القرار الذي صاغته الولايات المتحدة في مجلس الأمن، الخميس، والذي حظي بتأييد 14 دولة.


وأكد متحدث باسم الاتحاد الأوروبي أن التكتل سيعكس قرار الأمم المتحدة في إجراءاته المقبلة، مشيراً إلى أن القيود المتعلقة بالأسلحة والأمن على سورية لا تزال قائمة، رغم رفع الاتحاد عقوباته الاقتصادية في مايو، ورفع بريطانيا بعض عقوباتها في أبريل الماضي.


وقال المتحدث باسم المفوضية الأوروبية إن الاتحاد الأوروبي «يظل ملتزماً بدعم عملية انتقال سلمية وشاملة يقودها السوريون»، وبناء مستقبل أفضل لسورية.