أُصيب 7 أشخاص في قاعدة أندروز العسكرية بولاية ماريلاند قرب واشنطن (الخميس) بعد فتح طرد مشبوه احتوى على مسحوق أبيض، ما أدى إلى إخلاء مبنى في القاعدة وبدء تحقيقات أمنية وفق ما ذكرت شبكة «سي إن إن».

وبحسب 3 مصادر مطلعة على التحقيق، بدأت الحادثة عندما قام أحد الأفراد داخل أحد مباني القاعدة بفتح الظرف، ليعثر في داخله على مسحوق أبيض مجهول الهوية.

وعلى الفور، فعّلت القاعدة إجراءات الطوارئ، وقامت بإخلاء المبنى الذي فُتح فيه الظرف، إضافة إلى المبنى المتصل به، كما تم إنشاء طوق أمني حول المنطقة حرصاً على سلامة الموجودين.

إخلاء وتحقيقات أولية

وجاء في بيان رسمي صادر عن قاعدة أندروز أن الإخلاء تم «كإجراء احترازي» بعد أن فتح أحد الأفراد الطرد المشبوه، مؤكّداً أن فرق الاستجابة الأولى داخل القاعدة هرعت إلى موقع الحادثة فور تلقي البلاغ.

وبحسب البيان، خلصت الفرق إلى أنه «لا توجد تهديدات فورية»، قبل أن يتسلم مكتب التحقيقات الخاصة (Office of Special Investigations) الموقع لمتابعة التحقيق، الذي لا يزال جارياً حتى الآن.

المصابون نُقلوا إلى المستشفى

ووفق المصادر الثلاثة، تم نقل عدد من الأشخاص إلى مركز مالكولم غرو الطبي داخل القاعدة بعد تعرضهم لأعراض صحية عقب فتح الظرف.

وأجرى فريق المواد الخطرة (HAZMAT) فحصاً ميدانياً أولياً للمسحوق، ولم يكشف عن وجود أي مواد خطرة، لكن التحقيق العلمي لمعرفة طبيعة المادة لا يزال مستمراً.

وغادرت فرقة HAZMAT الموقع مساء الخميس بعد انتهاء عملها، فيما قال مصدران مطلعان لـ«سي إن إن» إن الأشخاص الذين نُقلوا للمستشفى تلقوا العلاج ثم سُمِح لهم بالمغادرة، من دون أن يتضح بعد مدى خطورة الأعراض التي شعروا بها.

غرفة مغلقة ودعاية سياسية داخل الطرد

الغرفة التي فُتح فيها الظرف الواقعة داخل مبنى يضم مركز جاهزية الحرس الوطني الجوي (Air National Guard Readiness Center) بقيت مغلقة حتى انتهاء التحقيق، فيما يعكف المحققون على فحص مواد دعائية سياسية كانت داخل الطرد، في محاولة لتحديد طبيعتها والجهة التي أرسلتها.

موقع حساس يرتاده كبار المسؤولين

تكتسب قاعدة أندروز العسكرية أهمية خاصة لكونها نقطة عبور أساسية للرئيس الأمريكي ونائب الرئيس وكبار الوزراء خلال رحلاتهم الرسمية داخل البلاد وخارجها.

وتشير «سي إن إن» إلى أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب كان في القاعدة يوم الأربعاء، أي قبل يوم واحد فقط من الحادثة. كما يعمل مركز جاهزية الحرس الوطني الجوي داخل القاعدة كجهة تنسيق رئيسية بين مكتب الحرس الوطني ووحدات الحرس الوطني الجوي في كل الولايات والأقاليم الأمريكية.