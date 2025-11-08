أُصيب 7 أشخاص في قاعدة أندروز العسكرية بولاية ماريلاند قرب واشنطن (الخميس) بعد فتح طرد مشبوه احتوى على مسحوق أبيض، ما أدى إلى إخلاء مبنى في القاعدة وبدء تحقيقات أمنية وفق ما ذكرت شبكة «سي إن إن».
وبحسب 3 مصادر مطلعة على التحقيق، بدأت الحادثة عندما قام أحد الأفراد داخل أحد مباني القاعدة بفتح الظرف، ليعثر في داخله على مسحوق أبيض مجهول الهوية.
وعلى الفور، فعّلت القاعدة إجراءات الطوارئ، وقامت بإخلاء المبنى الذي فُتح فيه الظرف، إضافة إلى المبنى المتصل به، كما تم إنشاء طوق أمني حول المنطقة حرصاً على سلامة الموجودين.
إخلاء وتحقيقات أولية
وجاء في بيان رسمي صادر عن قاعدة أندروز أن الإخلاء تم «كإجراء احترازي» بعد أن فتح أحد الأفراد الطرد المشبوه، مؤكّداً أن فرق الاستجابة الأولى داخل القاعدة هرعت إلى موقع الحادثة فور تلقي البلاغ.
وبحسب البيان، خلصت الفرق إلى أنه «لا توجد تهديدات فورية»، قبل أن يتسلم مكتب التحقيقات الخاصة (Office of Special Investigations) الموقع لمتابعة التحقيق، الذي لا يزال جارياً حتى الآن.
المصابون نُقلوا إلى المستشفى
ووفق المصادر الثلاثة، تم نقل عدد من الأشخاص إلى مركز مالكولم غرو الطبي داخل القاعدة بعد تعرضهم لأعراض صحية عقب فتح الظرف.
وأجرى فريق المواد الخطرة (HAZMAT) فحصاً ميدانياً أولياً للمسحوق، ولم يكشف عن وجود أي مواد خطرة، لكن التحقيق العلمي لمعرفة طبيعة المادة لا يزال مستمراً.
وغادرت فرقة HAZMAT الموقع مساء الخميس بعد انتهاء عملها، فيما قال مصدران مطلعان لـ«سي إن إن» إن الأشخاص الذين نُقلوا للمستشفى تلقوا العلاج ثم سُمِح لهم بالمغادرة، من دون أن يتضح بعد مدى خطورة الأعراض التي شعروا بها.
غرفة مغلقة ودعاية سياسية داخل الطرد
الغرفة التي فُتح فيها الظرف الواقعة داخل مبنى يضم مركز جاهزية الحرس الوطني الجوي (Air National Guard Readiness Center) بقيت مغلقة حتى انتهاء التحقيق، فيما يعكف المحققون على فحص مواد دعائية سياسية كانت داخل الطرد، في محاولة لتحديد طبيعتها والجهة التي أرسلتها.
موقع حساس يرتاده كبار المسؤولين
تكتسب قاعدة أندروز العسكرية أهمية خاصة لكونها نقطة عبور أساسية للرئيس الأمريكي ونائب الرئيس وكبار الوزراء خلال رحلاتهم الرسمية داخل البلاد وخارجها.
وتشير «سي إن إن» إلى أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب كان في القاعدة يوم الأربعاء، أي قبل يوم واحد فقط من الحادثة. كما يعمل مركز جاهزية الحرس الوطني الجوي داخل القاعدة كجهة تنسيق رئيسية بين مكتب الحرس الوطني ووحدات الحرس الوطني الجوي في كل الولايات والأقاليم الأمريكية.
Seven people were injured at Andrews Military Base in Maryland near Washington (Thursday) after opening a suspicious package that contained a white powder, leading to the evacuation of a building on the base and the initiation of security investigations, according to CNN.
According to three sources familiar with the investigation, the incident began when an individual inside one of the base's buildings opened the envelope and found an unidentified white powder inside.
Immediately, the base activated emergency procedures and evacuated the building where the envelope was opened, as well as the connected building. A security cordon was also established around the area to ensure the safety of those present.
Evacuation and Preliminary Investigations
An official statement from Andrews Base indicated that the evacuation was carried out "as a precautionary measure" after an individual opened the suspicious package, confirming that first response teams within the base rushed to the scene upon receiving the report.
According to the statement, the teams concluded that "there are no immediate threats," before the Office of Special Investigations took over the site to continue the investigation, which is still ongoing.
The Injured Were Taken to the Hospital
According to the three sources, several individuals were transported to Malcolm Grow Medical Center on the base after experiencing health symptoms following the opening of the envelope.
The hazardous materials team (HAZMAT) conducted a preliminary field test of the powder and found no hazardous materials; however, scientific investigations to determine the nature of the substance are still ongoing.
The HAZMAT team left the site on Thursday evening after completing their work, while two sources told CNN that the individuals who were taken to the hospital received treatment and were then allowed to leave, although the severity of the symptoms they experienced remains unclear.
A Closed Room and Political Propaganda Inside the Package
The room where the envelope was opened, located inside a building housing the Air National Guard Readiness Center, remained closed until the investigation was completed, while investigators are examining political propaganda materials that were inside the package in an attempt to determine their nature and the entity that sent them.
A Sensitive Site Frequently Visited by Senior Officials
Andrews Military Base holds particular significance as it is a key transit point for the U.S. President, Vice President, and senior ministers during their official trips both domestically and internationally.
CNN notes that U.S. President Donald Trump was at the base on Wednesday, just one day before the incident. The Air National Guard Readiness Center within the base serves as the main coordinating body between the National Guard Bureau and Air National Guard units across all U.S. states and territories.