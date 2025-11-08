Seven people were injured at Andrews Military Base in Maryland near Washington (Thursday) after opening a suspicious package that contained a white powder, leading to the evacuation of a building on the base and the initiation of security investigations, according to CNN.

According to three sources familiar with the investigation, the incident began when an individual inside one of the base's buildings opened the envelope and found an unidentified white powder inside.

Immediately, the base activated emergency procedures and evacuated the building where the envelope was opened, as well as the connected building. A security cordon was also established around the area to ensure the safety of those present.

Evacuation and Preliminary Investigations

An official statement from Andrews Base indicated that the evacuation was carried out "as a precautionary measure" after an individual opened the suspicious package, confirming that first response teams within the base rushed to the scene upon receiving the report.

According to the statement, the teams concluded that "there are no immediate threats," before the Office of Special Investigations took over the site to continue the investigation, which is still ongoing.

The Injured Were Taken to the Hospital

According to the three sources, several individuals were transported to Malcolm Grow Medical Center on the base after experiencing health symptoms following the opening of the envelope.

The hazardous materials team (HAZMAT) conducted a preliminary field test of the powder and found no hazardous materials; however, scientific investigations to determine the nature of the substance are still ongoing.

The HAZMAT team left the site on Thursday evening after completing their work, while two sources told CNN that the individuals who were taken to the hospital received treatment and were then allowed to leave, although the severity of the symptoms they experienced remains unclear.

A Closed Room and Political Propaganda Inside the Package

The room where the envelope was opened, located inside a building housing the Air National Guard Readiness Center, remained closed until the investigation was completed, while investigators are examining political propaganda materials that were inside the package in an attempt to determine their nature and the entity that sent them.

A Sensitive Site Frequently Visited by Senior Officials

Andrews Military Base holds particular significance as it is a key transit point for the U.S. President, Vice President, and senior ministers during their official trips both domestically and internationally.

CNN notes that U.S. President Donald Trump was at the base on Wednesday, just one day before the incident. The Air National Guard Readiness Center within the base serves as the main coordinating body between the National Guard Bureau and Air National Guard units across all U.S. states and territories.