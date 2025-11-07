The Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian issued severe warnings about the repercussions of the drought wave hitting his country, indicating that its continuation may force the government to make exceptional decisions, including the possibility of evacuating the capital Tehran if it does not rain in the coming weeks.

Presidential Warning and Possible Emergency Plans

Bezhakian stated, according to remarks reported by official media, that the government is closely monitoring the crisis and is preparing to implement strict measures to rationalize water consumption if rainfall levels remain low until the end of November, emphasizing that "the country is facing a sensitive situation that may require comprehensive emergency plans."

Water Crisis Strikes the Capital

Iran has been experiencing a severe water crisis for months, resulting in repeated water outages in some areas of the capital, prompting authorities to urge residents to store their daily needs and reduce consumption as much as possible.

Accumulating Environmental and Economic Challenges

This crisis comes at a time when Tehran residents are facing other challenges related to air pollution, rising living costs, and rental prices, while official data indicates that 19 major dams across the country are nearing drought, and the water level in the dams does not exceed 35%, according to the Iranian news agency (IRNA). The government is considering a package of urgent measures to ensure water security, including redistributing resources among the affected provinces and enhancing water rationalization plans in major cities.