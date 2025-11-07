أطلق الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان تحذيرات شديدة من تداعيات موجة الجفاف التي تضرب بلاده، مشيراً إلى أن استمرارها قد يفرض على الحكومة اتخاذ قرارات استثنائية، من بينها احتمال إخلاء العاصمة طهران إذا لم تهطل الأمطار خلال الأسابيع القادمة.

تحذير رئاسي وخطط طوارئ محتملة

قال بزشكيان، وفق تصريحات نقلتها وسائل إعلام رسمية، إن الحكومة تتابع الأزمة عن كثب وتستعد لتطبيق إجراءات صارمة لترشيد استهلاك المياه في حال بقاء معدلات الأمطار عند مستوياتها المتدنية حتى نهاية نوفمبر، مؤكداً أن «البلاد تواجه وضعاً حساساً قد يتطلب خطط طوارئ شاملة».

أزمة مائية تضرب العاصمة

وتعيش إيران منذ أشهر على وقع أزمة مائية حادة تسببت في انقطاعات متكررة للمياه ببعض مناطق العاصمة، ما دفع السلطات إلى مطالبة السكان بتخزين احتياجاتهم اليومية وتقليل الاستهلاك قدر الإمكان.

تحديات بيئية واقتصادية متراكمة

وتأتي هذه الأزمة في وقت يواجه فيه سكان طهران تحديات أخرى تتعلق بتلوث الهواء وارتفاع تكاليف المعيشة وأسعار الإيجارات، بينما تشير بيانات رسمية إلى أن 19 سداً رئيسياً في أنحاء البلاد تقترب من الجفاف، وأن نسبة امتلاء السدود لا تتجاوز 35%، بحسب وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية (إرنا). وتدرس الحكومة حزمة إجراءات عاجلة لضمان الأمن المائي، تشمل إعادة توزيع الموارد بين المحافظات المتضررة، وتعزيز خطط ترشيد المياه في المدن الكبرى.