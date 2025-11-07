أشعلت تصريحات المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس جدلاً واسعاً داخل ألمانيا، بعدما ألمح إلى احتمال إعادة النظر في ملفات الحماية الممنوحة للاجئين السوريين، ما أثار قلقاً بالغاً في أوساط الجالية السورية التي استقرت في البلاد منذ سنوات طويلة.

وتزامنت هذه التصريحات مع ارتفاع شعبية حزب «البديل من أجل ألمانيا» اليميني، في وقت يحاول فيه الحزب الحاكم امتصاص الأصوات المتجهة نحو اليمين عبر خطاب أكثر تشدداً تجاه قضايا الهجرة واللجوء.

المحامية نهلة عثمان، المتخصصة في قضايا الهجرة، أوضحت أن تصريحات ميرتس «لا تحمل أي طابع قانوني ملزم»، مؤكدة أن القرارات الخاصة باللاجئين تصدر فقط عبر المكتب الاتحادي للهجرة واللاجئين أو القضاء وليس من الحكومة مباشرة.

وأضافت «عثمان» أن السلطات الألمانية بدأت منذ سبتمبر الماضي في إعادة تقييم بعض الحالات، خصوصاً للرجال السوريين الشباب، مشيرة إلى صدور أحكام قضائية سمحت بترحيل عدد محدود من السوريين الذين وُصفوا بأنهم «يشكلون خطراً أمنياً».

بينما يرى الناشط في الجالية السورية الدكتور إبراهيم سلام أن التصريحات الأخيرة تهدد جهود الاندماج التي بذلها السوريون لسنوات، قائلاً إن «التلميح بإعادة اللاجئين يزرع الخوف بين المستقرين منهم، ويخلق انقساماً في المجتمع».

وأشار سلام إلى أن السوريين باتوا يشكلون عنصراً فاعلاً في الاقتصاد الألماني، إذ يعمل أكثر من 900 ألف شخص من أصل سوري في قطاعات الصناعة والخدمات والرعاية الصحية، وساهم الكثير منهم في سد النقص الحاد في الكوادر الطبية والمهنية.

وفي ظل التوتر السياسي المتصاعد، يبقى السؤال مطروحاً داخل ألمانيا: هل تمثل هذه التصريحات مجرد ضغط سياسي داخلي، أم أنها بداية لتغيير فعلي في السياسة الألمانية تجاه اللاجئين السوريين؟