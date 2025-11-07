The statements made by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have sparked widespread controversy within Germany, as he hinted at the possibility of reconsidering the protection status granted to Syrian refugees, raising significant concerns among the Syrian community that has settled in the country for many years.

These statements coincided with a rise in popularity for the far-right party "Alternative for Germany," at a time when the ruling party is attempting to absorb votes shifting towards the right through a more hardline stance on immigration and asylum issues.

Lawyer Nahla Othman, a specialist in immigration cases, clarified that Merz's statements "do not carry any binding legal character," emphasizing that decisions regarding refugees are made only by the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees or the judiciary, not directly by the government.

Othman added that German authorities began reevaluating some cases since last September, particularly for young Syrian men, noting that court rulings have allowed for the deportation of a limited number of Syrians who were described as "posing a security threat."

Meanwhile, Syrian community activist Dr. Ibrahim Salam believes that the recent statements threaten the integration efforts that Syrians have made over the years, stating that "the hint at deporting refugees instills fear among those who have settled, and creates division within society."

Salam pointed out that Syrians have become an active component of the German economy, with over 900,000 people of Syrian origin working in the industrial, service, and healthcare sectors, many of whom have contributed to filling the acute shortage of medical and professional personnel.

In light of the escalating political tension, the question remains within Germany: do these statements represent merely internal political pressure, or are they the beginning of a real change in German policy towards Syrian refugees?