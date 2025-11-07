أشعلت تصريحات المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس جدلاً واسعاً داخل ألمانيا، بعدما ألمح إلى احتمال إعادة النظر في ملفات الحماية الممنوحة للاجئين السوريين، ما أثار قلقاً بالغاً في أوساط الجالية السورية التي استقرت في البلاد منذ سنوات طويلة.
وتزامنت هذه التصريحات مع ارتفاع شعبية حزب «البديل من أجل ألمانيا» اليميني، في وقت يحاول فيه الحزب الحاكم امتصاص الأصوات المتجهة نحو اليمين عبر خطاب أكثر تشدداً تجاه قضايا الهجرة واللجوء.
المحامية نهلة عثمان، المتخصصة في قضايا الهجرة، أوضحت أن تصريحات ميرتس «لا تحمل أي طابع قانوني ملزم»، مؤكدة أن القرارات الخاصة باللاجئين تصدر فقط عبر المكتب الاتحادي للهجرة واللاجئين أو القضاء وليس من الحكومة مباشرة.
وأضافت «عثمان» أن السلطات الألمانية بدأت منذ سبتمبر الماضي في إعادة تقييم بعض الحالات، خصوصاً للرجال السوريين الشباب، مشيرة إلى صدور أحكام قضائية سمحت بترحيل عدد محدود من السوريين الذين وُصفوا بأنهم «يشكلون خطراً أمنياً».
بينما يرى الناشط في الجالية السورية الدكتور إبراهيم سلام أن التصريحات الأخيرة تهدد جهود الاندماج التي بذلها السوريون لسنوات، قائلاً إن «التلميح بإعادة اللاجئين يزرع الخوف بين المستقرين منهم، ويخلق انقساماً في المجتمع».
وأشار سلام إلى أن السوريين باتوا يشكلون عنصراً فاعلاً في الاقتصاد الألماني، إذ يعمل أكثر من 900 ألف شخص من أصل سوري في قطاعات الصناعة والخدمات والرعاية الصحية، وساهم الكثير منهم في سد النقص الحاد في الكوادر الطبية والمهنية.
وفي ظل التوتر السياسي المتصاعد، يبقى السؤال مطروحاً داخل ألمانيا: هل تمثل هذه التصريحات مجرد ضغط سياسي داخلي، أم أنها بداية لتغيير فعلي في السياسة الألمانية تجاه اللاجئين السوريين؟
The statements made by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have sparked widespread controversy within Germany, as he hinted at the possibility of reconsidering the protection status granted to Syrian refugees, raising significant concerns among the Syrian community that has settled in the country for many years.
These statements coincided with a rise in popularity for the far-right party "Alternative for Germany," at a time when the ruling party is attempting to absorb votes shifting towards the right through a more hardline stance on immigration and asylum issues.
Lawyer Nahla Othman, a specialist in immigration cases, clarified that Merz's statements "do not carry any binding legal character," emphasizing that decisions regarding refugees are made only by the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees or the judiciary, not directly by the government.
Othman added that German authorities began reevaluating some cases since last September, particularly for young Syrian men, noting that court rulings have allowed for the deportation of a limited number of Syrians who were described as "posing a security threat."
Meanwhile, Syrian community activist Dr. Ibrahim Salam believes that the recent statements threaten the integration efforts that Syrians have made over the years, stating that "the hint at deporting refugees instills fear among those who have settled, and creates division within society."
Salam pointed out that Syrians have become an active component of the German economy, with over 900,000 people of Syrian origin working in the industrial, service, and healthcare sectors, many of whom have contributed to filling the acute shortage of medical and professional personnel.
In light of the escalating political tension, the question remains within Germany: do these statements represent merely internal political pressure, or are they the beginning of a real change in German policy towards Syrian refugees?