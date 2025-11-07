في خطوةٍ مفاجئة أربكت الأسواق العالمية، أعلنت وزارة التجارة الصينية تعليق مجموعة من إجراءات الرقابة المفروضة على صادرات المعادن النادرة ومواد بطاريات الليثيوم والمعادن فائقة الصلابة. القرار الذي دخل حيّز التنفيذ فورًا سيستمر حتى العاشر من نوفمبر عام 2026، وفق بيان رسمي أصدرته الوزارة اليوم (الجمعة).
ويأتي هذا التحرك بعد أيام من القمة التي جمعت الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ونظيره شي جين بينغ في كوريا الجنوبية، حيث تعهد الطرفان بخفض حدة التوترات التجارية التي كبّدت الاقتصاد العالمي خسائر ضخمة خلال الأشهر الماضية.
من جانبها، أكدت بكين أن التعليق لا يعني إلغاء الضوابط التي فُرضت في أبريل الماضي، بل هو «إجراء فني مؤقت» لمراجعة تراخيص التصدير. وأشارت إلى أن فرقًا من الخبراء تراجع حاليًا القيود السابقة لتقييم تأثيرها على السوق العالمية وسلاسل التوريد.
أما البيت الأبيض، فأعلن أن الولايات المتحدة تتابع القرار الصيني عن كثب، معتبرة أنه «إشارة إيجابية محدودة» في ظل المفاوضات التجارية الجارية بين الجانبين.
في المقابل، خفّض الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الرسوم الجمركية المفروضة على عدد من السلع الصينية من 20% إلى 10%، في محاولة لتخفيف حدة الحرب التجارية المستمرة بين أكبر اقتصادين في العالم.
وتأتي هذه التطورات بينما تواجه الصين انتقادات أمريكية بشأن ما تعتبره واشنطن «تقصيرًا في مكافحة تهريب المواد الأفيونية»، وهو ما وصفته بكين بأنه «ادعاء سياسي يهدف إلى الضغط الاقتصادي».
In a surprising move that has unsettled global markets, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced the suspension of a set of controls imposed on exports of rare metals, lithium battery materials, and super-hard metals. The decision, which took effect immediately, will last until November 10, 2026, according to an official statement issued by the ministry today (Friday).
This action comes just days after a summit that brought together U.S. President Donald Trump and his counterpart Xi Jinping in South Korea, where both sides pledged to ease the trade tensions that have cost the global economy significant losses in recent months.
For its part, Beijing confirmed that the suspension does not mean the cancellation of the controls imposed last April, but rather is a "temporary technical measure" to review export licenses. It noted that teams of experts are currently reviewing the previous restrictions to assess their impact on the global market and supply chains.
Meanwhile, the White House announced that the United States is closely monitoring the Chinese decision, considering it a "limited positive signal" amid ongoing trade negotiations between the two sides.
In contrast, U.S. President Donald Trump reduced tariffs on a number of Chinese goods from 20% to 10%, in an attempt to ease the ongoing trade war between the world's two largest economies.
These developments come as China faces American criticism regarding what Washington considers a "failure to combat the trafficking of opioid materials," which Beijing described as a "political claim aimed at economic pressure."