في خطوةٍ مفاجئة أربكت الأسواق العالمية، أعلنت وزارة التجارة الصينية تعليق مجموعة من إجراءات الرقابة المفروضة على صادرات المعادن النادرة ومواد بطاريات الليثيوم والمعادن فائقة الصلابة. القرار الذي دخل حيّز التنفيذ فورًا سيستمر حتى العاشر من نوفمبر عام 2026، وفق بيان رسمي أصدرته الوزارة اليوم (الجمعة).

ويأتي هذا التحرك بعد أيام من القمة التي جمعت الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ونظيره شي جين بينغ في كوريا الجنوبية، حيث تعهد الطرفان بخفض حدة التوترات التجارية التي كبّدت الاقتصاد العالمي خسائر ضخمة خلال الأشهر الماضية.

من جانبها، أكدت بكين أن التعليق لا يعني إلغاء الضوابط التي فُرضت في أبريل الماضي، بل هو «إجراء فني مؤقت» لمراجعة تراخيص التصدير. وأشارت إلى أن فرقًا من الخبراء تراجع حاليًا القيود السابقة لتقييم تأثيرها على السوق العالمية وسلاسل التوريد.

أما البيت الأبيض، فأعلن أن الولايات المتحدة تتابع القرار الصيني عن كثب، معتبرة أنه «إشارة إيجابية محدودة» في ظل المفاوضات التجارية الجارية بين الجانبين.

في المقابل، خفّض الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الرسوم الجمركية المفروضة على عدد من السلع الصينية من 20% إلى 10%، في محاولة لتخفيف حدة الحرب التجارية المستمرة بين أكبر اقتصادين في العالم.

وتأتي هذه التطورات بينما تواجه الصين انتقادات أمريكية بشأن ما تعتبره واشنطن «تقصيرًا في مكافحة تهريب المواد الأفيونية»، وهو ما وصفته بكين بأنه «ادعاء سياسي يهدف إلى الضغط الاقتصادي».