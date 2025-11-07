In a surprising move that has unsettled global markets, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced the suspension of a set of controls imposed on exports of rare metals, lithium battery materials, and super-hard metals. The decision, which took effect immediately, will last until November 10, 2026, according to an official statement issued by the ministry today (Friday).

This action comes just days after a summit that brought together U.S. President Donald Trump and his counterpart Xi Jinping in South Korea, where both sides pledged to ease the trade tensions that have cost the global economy significant losses in recent months.

For its part, Beijing confirmed that the suspension does not mean the cancellation of the controls imposed last April, but rather is a "temporary technical measure" to review export licenses. It noted that teams of experts are currently reviewing the previous restrictions to assess their impact on the global market and supply chains.

Meanwhile, the White House announced that the United States is closely monitoring the Chinese decision, considering it a "limited positive signal" amid ongoing trade negotiations between the two sides.

In contrast, U.S. President Donald Trump reduced tariffs on a number of Chinese goods from 20% to 10%, in an attempt to ease the ongoing trade war between the world's two largest economies.

These developments come as China faces American criticism regarding what Washington considers a "failure to combat the trafficking of opioid materials," which Beijing described as a "political claim aimed at economic pressure."