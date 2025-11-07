In a notable development that reveals the expanding scope of the conflict, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced the detection of around 1,500 fighters from several African countries currently fighting alongside the Russian army against his country, noting that this figure includes only verified cases, and the actual number may be much higher.

Sybiha explained that citizens from 36 African countries have been recruited in various ways, through enticing financial promises or direct pressure, emphasizing that some have been forced to join under threat or coercion. He described the participation of these individuals as a "worrying phenomenon that exploits the fragility of living conditions for many young Africans."

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister pointed out that the Russian government offers foreign fighters promises of citizenship or financial compensation in exchange for fighting on the front lines, at a time when Ukraine continues to warn against "exploiting poverty and need to recruit mercenaries." He also stressed that his country considers this act a clear violation of international law, noting that many foreign fighters who have been captured face prison sentences or the death penalty under Ukrainian laws.

Sybiha called on the governments of African countries to act quickly to prevent the recruitment of their citizens and to issue official warnings against engaging in combat alongside Moscow, warning that "Russia is using promises of money and personal salvation as a new weapon in its war."

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister concluded his statement by affirming that his country "deals with prisoners of war according to the standards of international humanitarian law, without discrimination based on nationality or color," emphasizing that Ukrainian justice will take its course against anyone involved in unlawful combat.