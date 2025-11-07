في تطور لافت يكشف اتساع رقعة الصراع، أعلن وزير الخارجية الأوكراني أندري سبيها رصد نحو 1500 مقاتل من دول أفريقية عدة يقاتلون حاليًا في صفوف الجيش الروسي ضد بلاده، مشيرًا إلى أن هذا الرقم يشمل الحالات التي تم التحقق منها فقط، وقد يكون العدد الفعلي أكبر من ذلك بكثير.

وأوضح سبيها أن مواطنين من 36 دولة أفريقية تم استقطابهم بطرق مختلفة، عبر وعود مالية مغرية أو ضغوط مباشرة، مؤكدًا أن بعضهم أُجبر على الانضمام تحت التهديد أو الابتزاز. ووصف مشاركة هؤلاء بأنها «ظاهرة مقلقة تُستغل فيها هشاشة الأوضاع المعيشية لكثير من الشباب الأفريقي».

وأشار وزير الخارجية الأوكراني إلى أن الحكومة الروسية تمنح المقاتلين الأجانب وعودًا بالمواطنة أو التعويض المالي مقابل القتال في الخطوط الأمامية، في وقتٍ تواصل فيه أوكرانيا التحذير من «استغلال الفقر والحاجة لتجنيد المرتزقة». كما شدّد على أن بلاده تعتبر هذا الفعل خرقًا واضحًا للقانون الدولي، لافتًا إلى أن العديد من المقاتلين الأجانب الذين أُسروا يواجهون أحكامًا بالسجن أو الإعدام وفقًا للقوانين الأوكرانية.

ودعا سبيها حكومات الدول الأفريقية إلى التحرك السريع لمنع تجنيد مواطنيها، وإصدار تحذيرات رسمية ضد الانخراط في القتال إلى جانب موسكو، محذرًا من أن «روسيا تستخدم وعود المال والخلاص الشخصي كسلاح جديد في حربها».

واختتم وزير الخارجية الأوكراني تصريحه بالتأكيد على أن بلاده «تتعامل مع أسرى الحرب وفق معايير القانون الإنساني الدولي، دون تمييز في الجنسية أو اللون»، مشددًا على أن العدالة الأوكرانية ستأخذ مجراها بحق كل من تورط في القتال غير المشروع.