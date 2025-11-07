في تطور أمني خطير يلقي بظلاله على أمريكا اللاتينية، ذهبت اتهامات أمريكية إلى أن ضابطًا في الحرس الثوري الإيراني خطط لاغتيال السفيرة الإسرائيلية إينات كرانز نايغر في العاصمة المكسيكية، ضمن عملية سرية امتدت منذ أواخر عام 2024 وحتى منتصف العام الجاري.

وأكد مسؤول أمريكي لوسائل إعلام غربية أن العملية جرى احتواؤها قبل تنفيذها، مشيرًا إلى أن التحقيقات أظهرت تورط الضابط حسن إيزادي القيادي في فيلق القدس، الذراع الخارجية للحرس الثوري، والمسؤول عن تنسيق شبكات تجسس وهجمات في دول عدة من بينها فنزويلا وكولومبيا والمكسيك.

وبحسب ما نقلته تقارير إعلامية، فإن إيزادي معروف أيضًا باسم مسعود رحناما الذي شغل سابقًا منصب مستشار في السفارة الإيرانية في كاراكاس، حيث تزعم مصادر أمريكية وإسرائيلية أنه أقام اتصالات مع جماعات مسلحة بينها منشقون عن القوات الثورية الكولومبية (فارك)، بهدف التخطيط لهجمات ضد دبلوماسيين أمريكيين وإسرائيليين في القارة.

من جهتها، شكرت وزارة الخارجية الإسرائيلية السلطات المكسيكية على إحباط العملية، مؤكدة أن «أجهزة الأمن والاستخبارات الإسرائيلية ستواصل ملاحقة التهديدات ضد الدبلوماسيين الإسرائيليين واليهود حول العالم».

وتشير المعلومات التي تناقلتها وسائل الأنباء العالمية إلى أن الضابط الإيراني كان على اتصال مباشر بعناصر من حزب الله اللبناني، كما ظهر في صور رسمية عام 2024 مصافحًا الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو خلال مراسم لتأبين الرئيس الإيراني الراحل إبراهيم رئيسي.