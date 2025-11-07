In a serious security development casting shadows over Latin America, American accusations have emerged that an officer in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard planned to assassinate Israeli Ambassador Einat Kranz Naiger in the Mexican capital, as part of a covert operation that extended from late 2024 until mid this year.

An American official confirmed to Western media that the operation was contained before it could be executed, noting that investigations revealed the involvement of officer Hassan Izadi, a leader in the Quds Force, the external arm of the Revolutionary Guard, who is responsible for coordinating espionage networks and attacks in several countries, including Venezuela, Colombia, and Mexico.

According to media reports, Izadi is also known as Masoud Rahnama, who previously served as an advisor at the Iranian embassy in Caracas, where American and Israeli sources claim he established contacts with armed groups, including defectors from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), with the aim of planning attacks against American and Israeli diplomats on the continent.

For its part, the Israeli Foreign Ministry thanked the Mexican authorities for thwarting a "terrorist network run by Iran," affirming that "Israeli security and intelligence agencies will continue to pursue threats against Israeli and Jewish diplomats around the world."

Information reported by global news outlets indicates that the Iranian officer was in direct contact with elements of the Lebanese Hezbollah, and he was seen in official photos in 2024 shaking hands with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro during a ceremony to commemorate the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

This incident is considered an extension of a series of covert operations attributed to Iran, within what Washington describes as a "global shadow war" targeting opponents, journalists, and diplomats.