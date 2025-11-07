كشفت مصادر إسرائيلية أن وزير الدفاع يسرائيل كاتس، أمر الجيش بتدمير كل الأنفاق في قطاع غزة، وبينها أنفاق رفح وخان يونس حيث يعتقد أن عشرات المقاتلين من حماس عالقون هناك.


وحسب المصادر، فإن موضوع الأنفاق نوقش بإسهاب خلال جلسة الحكومة الأمنية المصغرة، مساء أمس (الخميس). وأكدت المصادر أن رئيس أركان جيش الاحتلال إيال زامير عارض بشدة أي احتمال لفتح ممر آمن للمقاتلين العالقين في رفح وغيرها، بحسب ما نقلت عنه القناة الـ12 الإسرائيلية. وشدد زامير على أنه لا يجوز أن تنتهي تلك المسألة إلا باستسلام هؤلاء واعتقالهم ونقلهم إلى سجن سدي تيمان العسكري أو قتلهم.


ورفض رئيس الأركان الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في غزة قبل تسليم رفات كل الجنود الإسرائيليين.


ورجحت مصادر إسرائيلية وجود رفات الضابط الإسرائيلي هدار غولدين، الذي لقي حتفه سنة 2014، في أحد أنفاق رفح.


يذكر أن ما بين 200 إلى 300 مقاتل من حماس يتواجدون تحت الأرض في أنفاق القطاع وفق تقديرات إسرائيلية. في حين أبلغت حماس الوسطاء أن العدد أقرب إلى 100، وفق ما أوردت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال».


وأفاد مسؤولون إسرائيليون بأن معظم مقاتلي حماس عالقون في مدينة رفح الواقعة في أقصى جنوب القطاع، بينما يتواجد بعضهم في مناطق وسط وشمال وجنوب غزة، في أحياء بشرق خان يونس وبيت حانون والشجاعية.


وفي وقت سابق، عرضت الولايات المتحدة على مقاتلي حركة حماس العالقين في أنفاق رفح، عبوراً آمناً إلى الخط الأصفر لمدة 24 ساعة أملاً بتجنب تكرار الاشتباكات مع القوات الإسرائيلية ما يهدد اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، إلا أن حماس رفضت العرض، ثم عادت وأبدت اهتمامها.