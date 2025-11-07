Israeli sources revealed that Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the army to destroy all tunnels in the Gaza Strip, including the tunnels in Rafah and Khan Younis, where it is believed that dozens of Hamas fighters are trapped.



According to the sources, the issue of the tunnels was discussed extensively during the security cabinet meeting last night (Thursday). The sources confirmed that the Chief of Staff of the Israeli Occupation Army, Eyal Zamir, strongly opposed any possibility of opening a safe passage for the fighters trapped in Rafah and elsewhere, according to what Channel 12 reported. Zamir emphasized that this matter should only end with the surrender of these individuals, their arrest, and transfer to the Sde Teiman military prison, or their killing.



The Chief of Staff rejected moving to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza before the remains of all Israeli soldiers are handed over.



Israeli sources suggested that the remains of Israeli officer Hadar Goldin, who was killed in 2014, are located in one of the tunnels in Rafah.



It is noted that between 200 to 300 Hamas fighters are estimated to be underground in the tunnels of the sector according to Israeli estimates. Meanwhile, Hamas informed mediators that the number is closer to 100, according to what the Wall Street Journal reported.



Israeli officials stated that most Hamas fighters are trapped in the city of Rafah, located at the southernmost part of the strip, while some are in central, northern, and southern Gaza, in neighborhoods east of Khan Younis, Beit Hanoun, and Shuja'iyya.



Earlier, the United States offered Hamas fighters trapped in the Rafah tunnels a safe passage to the yellow line for 24 hours in hopes of avoiding a repeat of clashes with Israeli forces that threaten the ceasefire agreement; however, Hamas rejected the offer, then later expressed interest.