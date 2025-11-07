The European Union is moving towards lifting sanctions on Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara, following the step taken by the United Nations Security Council and Britain.



A spokesperson for the European Commission, Eva Hrnčířová, revealed today (Friday) that the European bloc intends to remove the Syrian president's name from the sanctions list as soon as possible.



Earlier, Britain announced the lifting of sanctions on the Syrian president, following a similar decision by the United Nations Security Council just before al-Shara's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump next week.



The British Foreign Office also reported the lifting of sanctions on Syrian Interior Minister Anas Khattab.



The United Nations Security Council voted yesterday (Thursday) in favor of a U.S. resolution to remove al-Shara and Khattab from the international sanctions list. The resolution received support from 14 members, with one abstention out of a total of 15 members, according to the United Nations website.



It is worth noting that al-Shara took power in Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on December 8 of last year. The Syrian president has repeatedly confirmed during the past period his country's efforts to restore and strengthen relations with Western countries and the Arab region.