يتجه الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى رفع العقوبات عن الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، بعد الخطوة التي اتخذها مجلس الأمن الدولي وبريطانيا.


وكشفت متحدثة باسم المفوضية الأوروبية، إيفا هرنسيروفا، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن التكتل الأوروبي يعتزم رفع اسم الرئيس السوري عن لائحة العقوبات في أقرب وقت.


وكانت بريطانيا، أعلنت في وقت سابق رفع العقوبات عن الرئيس السوري، عقب اتخاذ مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة قراراً مماثلاً قبيل اجتماع الشرع مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الأسبوع القادم.


وأفادت وزارة الخارجية البريطانية برفع العقوبات عن وزير الداخلية السوري أنس خطاب أيضاً.


وصوّت مجلس الأمن الدولي، أمس (الخميس)، لصالح قرار أمريكي قضى برفع اسم الشرع وخطاب من قائمة العقوبات الدولية. وحصل القرار على تأييد 14 عضواً مع امتناع واحد عن التصويت من إجمالي 15 عضواً، وفق موقع الأمم المتحدة.


يذكر أن الشرع كان تولى الحكم في سورية بعد سقوط نظام بشار الأسد في الثامن من ديسمبر الماضي. وأكد الرئيس السوري مراراً خلال الفترة الماضية سعي بلاده إلى إعادة تعزيز العلاقات مع الدول الغربية والمحيط العربي.