يتجه الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى رفع العقوبات عن الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، بعد الخطوة التي اتخذها مجلس الأمن الدولي وبريطانيا.
وكشفت متحدثة باسم المفوضية الأوروبية، إيفا هرنسيروفا، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن التكتل الأوروبي يعتزم رفع اسم الرئيس السوري عن لائحة العقوبات في أقرب وقت.
وكانت بريطانيا، أعلنت في وقت سابق رفع العقوبات عن الرئيس السوري، عقب اتخاذ مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة قراراً مماثلاً قبيل اجتماع الشرع مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الأسبوع القادم.
وأفادت وزارة الخارجية البريطانية برفع العقوبات عن وزير الداخلية السوري أنس خطاب أيضاً.
وصوّت مجلس الأمن الدولي، أمس (الخميس)، لصالح قرار أمريكي قضى برفع اسم الشرع وخطاب من قائمة العقوبات الدولية. وحصل القرار على تأييد 14 عضواً مع امتناع واحد عن التصويت من إجمالي 15 عضواً، وفق موقع الأمم المتحدة.
يذكر أن الشرع كان تولى الحكم في سورية بعد سقوط نظام بشار الأسد في الثامن من ديسمبر الماضي. وأكد الرئيس السوري مراراً خلال الفترة الماضية سعي بلاده إلى إعادة تعزيز العلاقات مع الدول الغربية والمحيط العربي.
The European Union is moving towards lifting sanctions on Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara, following the step taken by the United Nations Security Council and Britain.
A spokesperson for the European Commission, Eva Hrnčířová, revealed today (Friday) that the European bloc intends to remove the Syrian president's name from the sanctions list as soon as possible.
Earlier, Britain announced the lifting of sanctions on the Syrian president, following a similar decision by the United Nations Security Council just before al-Shara's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump next week.
The British Foreign Office also reported the lifting of sanctions on Syrian Interior Minister Anas Khattab.
The United Nations Security Council voted yesterday (Thursday) in favor of a U.S. resolution to remove al-Shara and Khattab from the international sanctions list. The resolution received support from 14 members, with one abstention out of a total of 15 members, according to the United Nations website.
It is worth noting that al-Shara took power in Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on December 8 of last year. The Syrian president has repeatedly confirmed during the past period his country's efforts to restore and strengthen relations with Western countries and the Arab region.