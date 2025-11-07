The Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that Tehran will not abandon its nuclear or defensive missile programs. He stated in remarks today (Friday) that Iran seeks peace, but will not succumb to coercion.



He added that Tehran is ready to engage in talks regarding its nuclear program, but not the missile program.



U.S. President Donald Trump said yesterday (Thursday) that Iran is wondering whether it is possible to lift the American sanctions imposed on it, clarifying that he is "open to considering that matter, and we will see what happens, but I am open to it."



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi had previously announced that his country would not negotiate with the United States regarding its missile program. He added, "Iran's policy in the region and its missiles are always brought up, but we will only discuss the nuclear file."



Araqchi stated in remarks to reporters that in all previous rounds of negotiations, the U.S. always raised issues related to missiles and the region, but our position on this matter has always been clear and consistent.



He noted that "there is currently no program or plan for negotiations, and therefore there is no need for any mediation or intermediaries at this stage."



The United Nations reinstated sanctions related to the Iranian nuclear program in September, after Britain, France, and Germany, known as the European troika, activated the "snapback mechanism," accusing Tehran of violating the nuclear agreement reached in 2015.



The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, called on Iran on Wednesday to improve its cooperation with UN inspectors "seriously," to avoid escalating tensions with the West, criticizing the Iranian authorities for not allowing UN inspectors access to the most important nuclear sites.



In an interview with the Financial Times, he pointed out that while the International Atomic Energy Agency has conducted about 12 inspections in Iran since the war, it has not been allowed access to the most important nuclear facilities, "Fordow," "Natanz," and "Isfahan," which were bombed by the United States.