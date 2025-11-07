شدد الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بيزشكيان، على أن طهران لن تتخلى عن برنامجيها النووي أو الصاروخي الدفاعي. وقال في تصريحات، اليوم (الجمعة): إن إيران تسعى للسلام، لكنها لن تخضع للإكراه.


وأضاف، أن طهران مستعدة لإجراء محادثات بشأن برنامجها النووي، لكن ليس برنامج الصواريخ.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، قال أمس (الخميس)، إن إيران تتساءل عما إذا كان من الممكن رفع العقوبات الأمريكية المفروضة عليها، موضحاً أنه «منفتح على النظر في ذلك الأمر، وسنرى ما سيحدث، لكنني منفتح على ذلك».


وسبق أن أعلن وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي أن بلاده لن تتفاوض مع الولايات المتحدة بشأن برنامجها الصاروخي. وأضاف: «لطالما يتم التطرق لسياسة إيران في المنطقة وصواريخها، ولكننا لن نبحث سوى الملف النووي».


وقال عراقجي في تصريحات للصحفيين: في جميع جولات المفاوضات السابقة، كانت أمريكا تطرح دائماً قضايا الصواريخ والمنطقة، لكن موقفنا في هذا الشأن كان واضحاً وثابتاً على الدوام.


وأفاد بأنه «لا يوجد في الوقت الراهن أي برنامج أو خطة لإجراء مفاوضات، وبالتالي لا حاجة إلى أي وساطة أو وسطاء في هذه المرحلة».


وأعادت الأمم المتحدة فرض العقوبات المتعلقة بالبرنامج النووي الإيراني في سبتمبر، بعدما فعّلت بريطانيا وفرنسا وألمانيا، المعروفة باسم مجموعة الترويكا الأوروبية، «آلية الزناد»، متهمة طهران بانتهاك الاتفاق النووي المبرم عام 2015.


وكان رئيس الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية رافاييل غروسي، دعا الأربعاء، إيران إلى تحسين تعاونها مع مفتشي الأمم المتحدة «بشكل جدي»، لتفادي تصعيد التوتر مع الغرب، منتقداً عدم سماح السلطات الإيرانية لمفتشي الوكالة الأممية بالوصول إلى أهم المواقع النووية.


ولفت في مقابلة مع صحيفة فاينانشيال تايمز، إلى أنه في حين أن الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية أجرت نحو 12 عملية تفتيش في إيران منذ الحرب، لم يسمح لها بالوصول إلى أهم المنشآت النووية «فوردو»، و «نطنز» و «أصفهان»، التي قصفتها الولايات المتحدة.