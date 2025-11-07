رغم إعلان واشنطن إلغاء القمة بين الرئيسين الأمريكي دونالد ترمب والروسي فلاديمير بوتين، أكد المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف، أن القمة ضرورية ومن المهم انعقادها في مرحلة ما على أن تسبقها تحضيرات مكثفة.


وقال بيسكوف خلال إحاطة صحفية، اليوم (الجمعة) إن بلاده "ترى أن قمة بودابست ستكون ضرورية في مرحلة معينة»، لافتاً إلى أن هذه القمة يجب أن تسبقها جهود حثيثة وعمل مكثف". وأضاف "زملاؤنا الأمريكيون يتفقون معنا تماماً على ذلك، ربما سمعتم البيان الأخير للمبعوث الخاص ستيف ويتكوف".


وفي سياق آخر، نفى المتحدث الشائعات والتكهنات حول سبب اختفاء وزير الخارجية سيرغي لافروف عن الأنظار، ووجود خلافات في وجهات النظر مع الرئيس بوتين. وأكد أن تلك التكهنات "لا تمت للواقع بصلة"، مشدداً على أن لافروف يواصل أداء مهماته كوزير للخارجية.


واعتبر بيسكوف الأسبوع الماضي أنه "لا حاجة للقاء سريع بين بوتين وترمب، لأن حل الوضع في أوكرانيا يتطلب عملاً دؤوباً"، وفق تعبيره.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي أعلن في 16 أكتوبر الماضي، بعد محادثة هاتفية مع نظيره الروسي أنهما اتفقا على الاجتماع قريباً في بودابست، دون أن يحدد موعداً لذلك. لكن ترمب عاد وأعلن في 23 أكتوبر الماضي تأجيل لقائه مع بوتين إلى أجل غير مسمى، موضحاً أنه «شعر أن المحادثات القادمة لن تحقق المطلوب».


فيما اعتبرت موسكو أن قمة بودابست أُجلت ولم تلغَ، وقالت إن الولايات المتحدة كانت المبادرة في إجراء تلك المحادثات.