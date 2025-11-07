Despite Washington's announcement to cancel the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the summit is necessary and that it is important for it to take place at some point, preceded by intensive preparations.



Peskov stated during a press briefing today (Friday) that his country "sees that the Budapest summit will be necessary at a certain stage," noting that this summit should be preceded by diligent efforts and intensive work. He added, "Our American colleagues completely agree with us on this; perhaps you heard the recent statement from special envoy Steve Wittekov."



In another context, the spokesman denied rumors and speculations regarding the reason for Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's disappearance from public view and any disagreements in viewpoints with President Putin. He confirmed that such speculations "have no relation to reality," emphasizing that Lavrov continues to perform his duties as Foreign Minister.



Peskov considered last week that "there is no need for a quick meeting between Putin and Trump, as resolving the situation in Ukraine requires diligent work," as he put it.



U.S. President Trump announced on October 16, after a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, that they had agreed to meet soon in Budapest, without specifying a date for that. However, Trump later announced on October 23 that his meeting with Putin was postponed indefinitely, explaining that he "felt that the upcoming talks would not achieve the desired results."



Meanwhile, Moscow considered that the Budapest summit was postponed and not canceled, stating that the United States was the initiator of those talks.