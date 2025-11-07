بعد ساعات من قرار مجلس الأمن الدولي، رفعت بريطانيا، اليوم (الجمعة)، العقوبات عن الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع ووزير الداخلية أنس خطاب، وتأتي هذه التطورات قبيل اجتماع مرتقب بين الشرع والرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الأسبوع القادم.


وصوت مجلس الأمن الدولي، أمس (الخميس)، لصالح قرار أمريكي قضى برفع اسم الشرع وخطاب من قائمة العقوبات الدولية. وحصل القرار على تأييد 14 عضواً مع امتناع واحد عن التصويت من إجمالي 15 عضواً، وفق موقع الأمم المتحدة.

الشرع يلتقي ترمب


ومن المقرر أن يلتقي الشرع ترمب في واشنطن الأسبوع القادم، في لقاء هو الثاني بينهما، إذ عقد الأول قبل أشهر في العاصمة السعودية الرياض، وأعلن ترمب حينها عزمه إعادة النظر في العقوبات الأمريكية على سورية.


وقوبل قرار مجلس الأمن بشطب اسم الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، ووزير داخليته أنس خطاب، من قائمة العقوبات، بترحيب عربي ودولي.


وعبّرت الخارجية الأردنية، اليوم، عن ترحيبها بقرار مجلس الأمن، عادّةً القرار يجسد إرادة المجتمع الدولي الساعية لدعم وحدة سورية واستقرارها وسيادتها وأمنها. وجددت في بيان، التأكيد على دعم المملكة لسورية في جهود إعادة البناء «على الأسس التي تضمن وحدتها واستقرارها وسيادتها وسلامة أراضيها ومواطنيها، وتحافظ على أمنها وتُخلِّصها من الإرهاب».

ترمب يشيد بالرئيس الشرع


من جانبه، أشاد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب مجدداً بالرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، مؤكداً أنه رجل قوي للغاية. وقال خلال اجتماع مع قادة كازاخستان وأوزبكستان وطاجيكستان وتركمانستان وقيرغيزستان، مساء أمس (الخميس)، من البيت الأبيض إن الشرع «يقوم بعمل جيد ويبلي بلاء حسناً» وأضاف أنه توافق وانسجم بشكل ممتاز مع الرئيس السوري، قائلاً إنه أحرز تقدماً كبيراً في العلاقات مع سورية.


ووصف ترمب الشرع بأنه «رجل قوي وحازم ويعمل في جوار صعب.. لكنني تفاهمتُ معه جيداً».