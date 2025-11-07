Hours after the decision of the United Nations Security Council, Britain lifted today (Friday) the sanctions on Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara and Interior Minister Anas Khattab. These developments come ahead of a scheduled meeting between al-Shara and U.S. President Donald Trump next week.



The Security Council voted yesterday (Thursday) in favor of a U.S. resolution to remove al-Shara and Khattab from the list of international sanctions. The resolution received support from 14 members, with one abstention out of a total of 15 members, according to the United Nations website.



Al-Shara is set to meet Trump in Washington next week, in their second meeting, as the first took place months ago in the Saudi capital Riyadh, where Trump announced his intention to reconsider U.S. sanctions on Syria.



The Security Council's decision to remove Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara and his Interior Minister Anas Khattab from the sanctions list was met with Arab and international approval.



The Jordanian Foreign Ministry expressed its welcome for the Security Council's decision today, considering it a reflection of the international community's desire to support Syria's unity, stability, sovereignty, and security. It reiterated in a statement the Kingdom's support for Syria in its reconstruction efforts "on the foundations that ensure its unity, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and maintain its security and rid it of terrorism."



For his part, U.S. President Donald Trump praised Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara once again, affirming that he is a very strong man. During a meeting with leaders from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Kyrgyzstan last night (Thursday) from the White House, he stated that al-Shara "is doing a good job and is performing well," adding that he has aligned and resonated excellently with the Syrian president, saying he has made significant progress in relations with Syria.



Trump described al-Shara as "a strong and decisive man working in a difficult neighborhood... but I have understood him well."