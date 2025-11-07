The latest statement issued by "Hezbollah" in the form of an "open letter to the three presidents" was not merely a clarification or political correction, but a declaration of actual separation from the state and its institutions. It is a statement carefully crafted, laden with messages and implications, through which the party sought to affirm three "no's": no to political negotiations with Israel, no to disarming, and no to abandoning what it calls the "option of resistance."



However, behind these "no's" lies a deeper identity crisis that the party experiences between being a part of the state or an authority above it.

Calculated Evasion



Throughout the past months, the party acted as if it were under the state's protection, engaged in its dialogue, present in its cabinet meetings, adopting a conciliatory language towards positions that seemed consistent with the direction of the presidency. But this scene was nothing more than a political cover, a calculated evasion to buy time and protect its position. The party, which showed openness to discussions about the defensive strategy and exhibited verbal flexibility regarding negotiations, has now returned to its natural position: holding the decision alone, wary of any path that might strip it of its monopoly on arms or the final word on sovereignty issues.



The three "no's" came as a correction to a course that, in the party's view, had begun to slip out of its control. The refusal to negotiate was not a defense of a principle, but a rejection of the results of negotiations in which it does not participate. The refusal to disarm was not a new declaration as much as it was a reminder that the state, no matter what it decides, remains without executive power. As for the insistence on the "option of resistance," it is an attempt to revive a slogan that has lost its luster after it transformed from a defensive project into a political pretext for maintaining influence.

Phase of Formal Partnership



The clearest implication in the statement is that it effectively ended the phase of "formal partnership" between the party and the state. When a party addresses the three presidents in accusatory language, it has decided to bypass institutions rather than engage with them. The political message here is harsh: those who position themselves as monitors of the state cannot be part of it.



The repercussions extend beyond the limits of political disagreement to affect the very structure of the system itself. The relationship between the party and the President of the Republic, which was based on dialogue and understanding, has received a severe blow. The president, who attempted to frame the arms issue within a responsible national dialogue, found himself facing a decisive stance that blocks any progress. Thus, the party has shifted from being a participant in the state to being an obstacle to it, from an ally to a skeptic of its choices.

Atmosphere of Confusion and Anxiety



Simultaneously, the statement generated an atmosphere of confusion and internal and external anxiety. While the state was trying to convince its partners that Lebanon was heading towards de-escalation, the party's stance brought the country back to a climate of confrontation, providing Israel with a new pretext to continue its escalation, on the grounds that the Lebanese decision is still hostage.



The paradox is that the party, which wanted to appear strong in its statement, seemed to be announcing its fear rather than its strength. When it raises its "no's" against the state, it is actually raising them against the reality that has changed around it. Yesterday, it hid behind the state to take refuge in its legitimacy; today, having felt its influence wane and its maneuvering margins shrink, it decided to remove the mask and confront with its voice alone.



Thus, the "open letter" transformed into a veiled confession: the party can no longer claim to be part of the state, but rather an adversary to it, evading at times and confronting when the noose tightens around it.