البيان الأخير الذي أصدره «حزب الله» بصيغة «كتاب مفتوح إلى الرؤساء الثلاثة»، لم يكن مجرد توضيح أو تصويب سياسي، بل إعلان انفصال فعلي عن الدولة ومؤسساتها. هو بيان صيغ بعناية، محمل بالرسائل والدلالات، أراد الحزب من خلاله تثبيت 3 لاءات: لا للتفاوض السياسي مع إسرائيل، لا لتسليم السلاح، ولا للتخلي عن ما يسميه «خيار المقاومة».


لكن خلف هذه اللاءات تختبئ أزمة هوية أعمق يعيشها الحزب بين كونه جزءاً من الدولة أو سلطة فوقها.

مراوغة محسوبة


طوال الأشهر الماضية، كان الحزب يتصرف وكأنه في كنف الدولة، منخرط في حوارها، حاضر في مجلس وزرائها، متبن بلغة المهادنة لمواقف تبدو منسجمة مع توجهات العهد. لكن هذا المشهد لم يكن سوى غطاء سياسي، مراوغة محسوبة لكسب الوقت وحماية الموقع. فالحزب الذي أبدى انفتاحاً على النقاش حول الاستراتيجية الدفاعية، وعرض مرونة لفظية في مسألة التفاوض، عاد اليوم إلى موقعه الطبيعي: الممسك بالقرار وحده، والمتوجس من أي مسار قد ينتزع منه احتكار السلاح أو الكلمة الأخيرة في قضايا السيادة.


اللاءات الثلاث جاءت كتصحيح لمسار كان، في نظر الحزب، بدأ يخرج عن سيطرته. فرفض التفاوض لم يكن دفاعاً عن مبدأ، بل رفضاً لنتائج تفاوض لا يشارك فيها. ورفض تسليم السلاح لم يكن إعلاناً جديداً بقدر ما هو تذكير بأن الدولة، مهما قررت، تبقى بلا قدرة تنفيذية. أما التمسك بخيار «المقاومة»، فهو محاولة لإعادة إحياء شعار فقد بريقه بعدما تحول من مشروع دفاعي إلى ذريعة سياسية لإدامة النفوذ.

مرحلة الشراكة الشكلية


الدلالة الأوضح في البيان أنه أنهى عملياً مرحلة «الشراكة الشكلية» بين الحزب والدولة. فحين يخاطب حزب الرؤساء الثلاثة بلغة الاتهام، يكون قد قرر تجاوز المؤسسات لا مخاطبتها. الرسالة السياسية هنا قاسية: من يضع نفسه في موقع الرقيب على الدولة لا يمكن أن يكون جزءاً منها.


أما التداعيات، فهي تتخطى حدود الخلاف السياسي لتطول بنية النظام نفسه. فالعلاقة بين الحزب ورئيس الجمهورية، التي قامت على الحوار والتفاهم، تلقت ضربة قاسية. فالرئيس الذي حاول وضع ملف السلاح في إطار حوار وطني مسؤول، وجد نفسه في مواجهة موقف حاسم يقطع الطريق على أي تقدم. وبذلك، انتقل الحزب من موقع المشارك في الدولة إلى موقع المعرقل لها، ومن موقع الحليف إلى موقع المشكك في خياراتها.

أجواء من الارتباك والقلق


في الموازاة، ولّد البيان أجواء من الارتباك والقلق الداخلي والخارجي. فبينما كانت الدولة تسعى إلى إقناع شركائها بأن لبنان يتجه نحو التهدئة، أتى موقف الحزب ليعيد البلاد إلى مناخ المواجهة، وليمنح إسرائيل ذريعة جديدة للاستمرار في التصعيد، بحجة أن القرار اللبناني ما زال مخطوفاً.


المفارقة أن الحزب الذي أراد أن يبدو قوياً في بيانه، بدا كمن يعلن خوفه لا قوته. فحين يرفع لاءاته في وجه الدولة، إنما يرفعها في وجه الواقع الذي تغير من حوله. كان بالأمس يتخفّى خلف الدولة ليحتمي بشرعيتها، أما اليوم، وقد شعر بتراجع تأثيره وتقلص هوامش مناوراته، فقرر أن يخلع القناع ويواجه بصوته وحده.


وهكذا، تحوّل «الكتاب المفتوح» إلى اعتراف مغلّف: الحزب لم يعد قادراً على الادعاء بأنه جزء من الدولة، بل خصم لها، يراوغ حيناً، ويواجه حين يضيق عليه الخناق.