يدخل العراق يوم غد السبت، مرحلة الصمت الانتخابي الخاص بالدعاية الانتخابية لمرشحي الدورة السادسة للانتخابات البرلمانية، المقرر إجراؤها الثلاثاء القادم.


وجددت هيئة الإعلام والاتصالات في العراق، التأكيد على ضرورة التزام المرشحين بضوابط الصمت الانتخابي استعداداً للانتخابات النيابية القادمة.


وأبلغت الهيئة المؤسسات والمنصات والمنابر الإعلامية أنها باشرت بالتنسيق المباشر مع المفوضية العليا المستقلة للانتخابات لتوحيد الجهود الرامية إلى إنجاح الانتخابات البرلمانية، انسجاماً مع إعلان المفوضية لموعد الصمت الانتخابي الذي يدخل حيز التنفيذ، السبت، عند الساعة السابعة صباحاً بالتوقيت المحلي.


وحذرت الهيئة من أنه لا يجوز لوسائل الإعلام بث أي تغطية انتخابية لأي من الكيانات أو الائتلافات أو المرشحين خلال مدة الصمت الانتخابي، التي تبدأ بانتهاء الحملة الانتخابية وتنتهي بإغلاق آخر مركز من مراكز التصويت.


ودعت وسائل الإعلام إلى احترام هذا الحق، والامتناع عن بث المواد التي تتضمن أي نوع من أنواع الترويج الانتخابي المباشر أو غير المباشر، أو تلك التي تهدف إلى الإساءة إلى المرشحين أو الكيانات أو التحالفات المتنافسة خلال فترة الصمت الانتخابي.


فيما أعلنت المفوضية العليا المستقلة للانتخابات في آخر إحصائية لها أن عدد المرشحين الكلي بلغ 7744 مرشحاً، بعد استبعاد 848 شخصاً.


وكشفت المفوضية أن حوالى 40 بالمئة من المرشحين المسجلين تقل أعمارهم عن 40 عاماً، ونحو 15 بالمئة منهم تقل أعمارهم عن 35 عاماً، أي ما بين 28 و35 عاماً.


يذكر أنه في انتخابات عام 2021، كانت نسبة المرشحين الذين تقل أعمارهم عن 30 عاماً تبلغ 24 بالمئة، وفقاً للمفوضية.


من جانبه، قال مسؤول في المفوضية العليا للانتخابات: إن «نحو 40 بالمئة من المرشحين المسجلين هم من الشباب، ما يظهر أن هناك اهتماماً متزايداً بين الشباب بالمشاركة في رسم مستقبل البلاد». وأضاف أن «هذا يعكس رغبة في التجديد وفي أن يكون لجيل طالما شعر بالتهميش عن السياسة صوت أقوى».