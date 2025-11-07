Iraq will enter tomorrow, Saturday, the phase of electoral silence regarding the electoral campaigning for the candidates of the sixth round of parliamentary elections, scheduled to take place next Tuesday.



The Iraqi Communications and Media Commission reiterated the necessity for candidates to adhere to the rules of electoral silence in preparation for the upcoming parliamentary elections.



The Commission informed media institutions, platforms, and outlets that it has begun direct coordination with the Independent High Electoral Commission to unify efforts aimed at ensuring the success of the parliamentary elections, in line with the Commission's announcement of the electoral silence period, which will come into effect on Saturday at 7 AM local time.



The Commission warned that media outlets are not allowed to broadcast any electoral coverage for any entities, coalitions, or candidates during the electoral silence period, which begins with the end of the electoral campaign and ends with the closure of the last polling station.



It called on media outlets to respect this right and refrain from broadcasting materials that include any form of direct or indirect electoral promotion, or those aimed at disparaging candidates, entities, or competing alliances during the electoral silence period.



Meanwhile, the Independent High Electoral Commission announced in its latest statistics that the total number of candidates has reached 7,744, after excluding 848 individuals.



The Commission revealed that about 40 percent of registered candidates are under the age of 40, and approximately 15 percent of them are under the age of 35, specifically between 28 and 35 years old.



It is noteworthy that in the 2021 elections, the percentage of candidates under the age of 30 was 24 percent, according to the Commission.



For his part, an official from the Independent High Electoral Commission stated that "about 40 percent of registered candidates are young people, which shows that there is an increasing interest among youth in participating in shaping the future of the country." He added that "this reflects a desire for renewal and for a generation that has long felt marginalized in politics to have a stronger voice."