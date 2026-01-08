أكد مصدر عسكري يمني لـ«عكاظ» عن وصول أفواج من قوات درع الوطن إلى العاصمة المؤقتة عدن لتأمين المؤسسات إلى جانب قوات العمالقة الجنوبية والأحزمة الأمنية.
وقال المصدر: «يتواصل تدفّق أفواج قوات درع الوطن إلى عدن، في عملية منظّمة تعكس الجاهزية والانضباط»، مبيناً أنها استلمت بعض المواقع وستتواصل خلال الساعات القادمة في عدن والمحافظات المجاورة ضمن خطة محكمة هدفها حماية مصالح الدولة والشعب وبالتنسيق مع قوات العمالقة والأجهزة الأمنية.
وأشار إلى أن القيادات الأمنية والعسكرية تشدد على أن أي محاولة عبث أو إخلال بالأمن ستواجَه بحزمٍ كامل، ولا تهاون مع التهديدات أو الممارسات المشبوهة.
ولفت إلى أن التوجيهات تشدد على أن الأمن خط أحمر، والقوات على أهبة الاستعداد لتنفيذ مهامها وحماية المواطنين والمنشآت بكل قوة ومسؤولية.
وأوضح المصدر أن جميع منتسبي القوات التي وصلت إلى عدن وأفرادها من أبناء محافظة عدن والمحافظات المجاورة.
وكانت قوة كبيرة مكوّنة من ستة ألوية تابعة لقوات درع الوطن تحركت أمس، من منطقة العبر بمحافظة حضرموت، واتجهت نحو عدن ضمن تعزيزات عسكرية واسعة.
فيما تسلمت قوات العمالقة أمس مطار عدن، وانتشرت بشكل مكثف في محيطه لتأمينه إلى جانب البنك المركزي والمجمع القضائي وعدد من المؤسسات السيادية منها السجن المركزي وقصر المعاشيق الذي تسلمته أمس الأول (الثلاثاء)، كما انتشرت في الشوارع والأحياء بمحافظتي عدن ولحج.
وشدد قائد الفرقة الثانية عمالقة، قائد في اللواء السادس مشاة العميد حمدي شكري على اليقظة والجاهزية العالية والحرص الكامل على ترسيخ الأمن والطمأنينة والاستقرار في محافظة عدن، وذلك خلال زيارته الميدانية.
