A Yemeni military source confirmed to "Okaz" the arrival of waves of the National Shield Forces to the temporary capital, Aden, to secure institutions alongside the Southern Giants Forces and the security belts.



The source said: "The flow of waves of the National Shield Forces to Aden continues in an organized operation that reflects readiness and discipline," indicating that they have taken control of some sites and will continue in the coming hours in Aden and the neighboring provinces as part of a meticulous plan aimed at protecting the interests of the state and the people, in coordination with the Giants Forces and security agencies.



The source pointed out that security and military leaders emphasize that any attempt to disrupt or undermine security will be met with complete firmness, with no leniency towards threats or suspicious practices.



He noted that the directives stress that security is a red line, and the forces are on high alert to carry out their duties and protect citizens and facilities with full strength and responsibility.



The source clarified that all members of the forces that arrived in Aden are from the province of Aden and the neighboring provinces.



A large force consisting of six brigades belonging to the National Shield Forces moved yesterday from the Al-Abra area in Hadramaut province towards Aden as part of extensive military reinforcements.



Meanwhile, the Giants Forces took control of Aden Airport yesterday and deployed intensively around it to secure it, alongside the Central Bank, the judicial complex, and several sovereign institutions, including the central prison and the Maashiq Palace, which they took over the day before yesterday (Tuesday). They also spread throughout the streets and neighborhoods of Aden and Lahij provinces.



The commander of the Second Giants Brigade, Colonel Hamdi Shukri, emphasized the importance of vigilance, high readiness, and complete commitment to establishing security, reassurance, and stability in Aden province during his field visit.