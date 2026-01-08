Idriss al-Zubaidi was not a prominent name in the southern scene a decade ago, but he worked to exploit the security and political vacuums in the south, as well as the government's preoccupation with the "Houthi coup." He resorted to forming an entity outside the framework of the state, always raising separatist slogans and occasionally racist ones, which contributed to deepening the division and spreading chaos and violence, especially in the southern governorates.

Thus, the danger of dismantling the state did not stop at the Houthi coup in the north; rather, the threat expanded to strike at the state's structure from within through parallel projects that carry shiny but false political slogans, moving in one direction: weakening the state and undermining its institutions. The Southern Transitional Council turned into a "de facto" authority that imposes its decisions by force of arms, posing a threat not only to Yemeni security and peace but transforming into a "poisoned dagger" in the back of the southern cause itself, which led the southerners themselves to reject al-Zubaidi's practices and call for his trial as a "traitor" to their demands for a just solution to the issue.

Despite granting al-Zubaidi the opportunity for political partnership through his participation in the government and then the Presidential Leadership Council, and finally in the anticipated southern-southern dialogue in Riyadh, which Saudi Arabia called for and all parties agreed to, he turned against all of that after a (welcome). After mobilizing his forces to occupy Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra, he caused a deep division and rift within the southern body, even within the Transitional Council itself, as his supporters began to realize the truth about this man and his fluctuating positions, and his subservience to a destructive foreign agenda for Yemen and the region. This was exposed by his practices on the ground, which revealed a dangerous duality between the rhetoric of partnership and the absurdity of the coup, ultimately leading him to flee to Somaliland and then to Abu Dhabi.

There is no doubt that one of the most significant losses to the southern cause is its reduction to a single entity and a single person. Instead of the cause being an umbrella uniting all southern forces, it has been confined to al-Zubaidi's personality, marginalizing or sidelining historical southern forces, whether civil, tribal, or political, which scattered the objectives of the southern cause and presented it to local and international public opinion as a separatist project rather than a rights-based issue.

In light of these foolish "Zubaidi" policies, the rights of the southern people have been tied to "conspiratorial" projects that have become rejected, exposing the Transitional Council's reliance on incitement that has made its project, even in the eyes of its supporters, linked to suspicious foreign agendas aimed at turning the southern and eastern governorates into a platform for exacerbating chaos and stirring unrest internally!

Perhaps the most dangerous thing that "Zubaidi" policies have done is to place the southern citizen in direct confrontation with the Yemeni state, which seeks to reclaim all national territory, contributing to the erosion of trust in legitimate institutions. The repercussions of these policies did not stop at the borders of the south; they reflected on the course of the national battle against the Houthis, as preoccupation with internal conflicts led to the scattering of political and security efforts, giving the coup plotters in Sana'a a chance to catch their breath and strengthen their military positions. Here, the danger of the "Zubaidi" project becomes evident, not only as a separatist project but as a comprehensive weakening factor for the Yemeni state at a critical historical moment. The relationship between al-Zubaidi and the Houthis is not hidden; they welcomed him and described him as "a cousin," as the coup and separatist factions share old ties, having trained together in the "Hezbollah" camp and implementing a similar project tethered to foreign agendas.

It is certain that al-Zubaidi's unilateral actions were not merely political stances but practical steps to dismantle the Yemeni state, starting with the establishment of security and military forces that do not fall under its authority, moving through the control of sovereign institutions in Aden, and culminating in the announcement of parallel administrations and bodies that replace the official state institutions. This has drained the concept of partnership of its meaning and turned the south into a battleground instead of being the mainstay for restoring the state.

Al-Zubaidi's unilateral actions have produced new hotspots of tension within the southern governorates, particularly in Hadhramaut, Shabwa, Abyan, and Al-Mahra, and attempts to impose "facts on the ground" have been met with popular and tribal rejection, leading to armed clashes and casualties. These actions have entrenched a state of instability and revealed that this chaos was not a side effect but a natural result of a project based on exclusion, monopolizing representation, and imposing a vision by force.

It cannot be ignored that the most dangerous thing facing Yemen today is the continued dealing with parallel entities as if they are political partners despite their coup and absurd behavior, which has encouraged al-Zubaidi and his allies, and those who incited him, to persist in his unilateral actions, believing that armed force can grant him political legitimacy. However, experience has proven beyond any doubt that any project not based on national consensus and respect for state institutions only produces violence, division, fragmentation, and the failure of the state project.

It is certain that al-Zubaidi has betrayed his country and was not a factor of stability as the voices of deception and fanfare promoted, but has turned into one of the most prominent factors in dismantling the Yemeni state through policies that enhance division and confuse the work of "legitimacy," moving the south from the dream of stability to the reality of chaos. There is no solution except to dry up the sources of exclusionary separatist projects and return to the comprehensive national project that has no place for weapons outside the framework of the state or authority above the law. The escape of al-Zubaidi is nothing but the end of every manipulator of his people's blood... and how ugly is treachery and stabbing homelands!