لم يكن عيدروس الزبيدي قبل عقد من الزمن، اسماً كبيراً في المشهد الجنوبي، لكنه عمل على استغلال الفراغَيْن الأمني والسياسي في الجنوب، وانشغال الشرعية بـ«الانقلاب الحوثي»، ولجأ إلى تشكيل كيان خارج إطار الدولة، رافعاً شعارات انفصالية دوماً، وعنصرية حيناً آخر، ما أسهم في تعميق الانقسام ونشر الفوضى والعنف، خصوصاً في المحافظات الجنوبية.

وهكذا لم ينحصر خطر تفكيك الدولة في انقلاب الحوثي في الشمال، بل تمدّد الخطر ليضرب بنية الدولة من الداخل عبر مشاريع موازية تحمل شعارات سياسية برّاقة ولكنها زائفة، تسير في اتجاه واحد وهو إضعاف الدولة وتقويض مؤسساتها، إذ تحوّل المجلس الانتقالي إلى سلطة «أمر واقع» تفرض قراراتها بقوة السلاح، وتشكّل تهديداً ليس للأمن والسلم اليمني بل تحوّلت إلى «خنجر مسموم» في ظهر القضية الجنوبية ذاتها، ما دفع الجنوبيين أنفسهم إلى رفض ممارسات الزبيدي والدعوة لمحاكمته بصفته «خائن» لمطالبهم في الحل العادل للقضية.

وعلى الرغم من منح الزبيدي فرصة الشراكة السياسية عبر مشاركته في الحكومة ثم مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، وأخيراً في الحوار الجنوبي -الجنوبي المرتقب في الرياض، والذي دعت إليه السعودية ووافقت عليه الأطراف كافة، إلا أنه انقلب على كل ذلك بعد (ترحيب)، فبعد أن حرّك قواته لاحتلال حضرموت والمهرة أحدث انقساماً وشرخاً عميقاً في الجسد الجنوبي، بل وداخل المجلس الانتقالي نفسه، إذ بدأ أنصاره يدركون حقيقة هذا الرجل ومواقفه المتقلبة، وارتهانه لأجندة خارجية مدمّرة لليمن والمنطقة، وهو ما فضحته ممارساته على الأرض التي أفصحت عن ازدواجية خطيرة بين خطاب الشراكة وعبثية الانقلاب، لينتهي به المطاف فارّاً إلى أرض الصومال ومنها إلى أبو ظبي.

لا شك في أن أبرز الخسائر التي لحقت بالقضية الجنوبية تتمثل في اختزالها في كيان واحد وشخص واحد، وبدلاً من أن تكون القضية مظلّة جامعة لكل القوى الجنوبية، جرى حصرها في شخصية الزبيدي، مع إقصاء أو تهميش قوى جنوبية تاريخية، مدنية وقبلية وحزبية، ما شتّت أهداف القضية الجنوبية وأظهرها أمام الرأي العام المحلي والدولي على أنها مشروع انفصالي وليست قضية حقوقية.

وفي ظل هذه السياسات «الزبيدية» الحمقاء، رهن حقوق أبناء الجنوب بمشاريع «مؤامراتية» باتت مرفوضة، تفضح اعتماد المجلس الانتقالي على تحريض جعل مشروعه حتى في نظر أنصاره، مرتبطاً بأجندات خارجية مشبوهة هدفها تحويل المحافظات الجنوبية والشرقية إلى منصة تأزيم لتصدير الفوضى وإثارة القلاقل والاضطرابات داخلياً!

ولعل أخطر ما فعلته سياسات «الزبيدي» أنها وضعت المواطن الجنوبي في مواجهة مباشرة مع الدولة اليمنية الساعية إلى استرداد كل التراب الوطني، وساهمت في تآكل الثقة بالمؤسسات الشرعية، ولم تتوقف تداعيات هذه السياسات عند حدود الجنوب، بل انعكست على مسار المعركة الوطنية ضد الحوثيين، إذ أدّى الانشغال بالصراعات الداخلية إلى تشتيت الجهد السياسي والأمني، ومنح الانقلابيين في صنعاء فرصة لالتقاط الأنفاس وتعزيز مواقعهم العسكرية، وهنا تتجلى خطورة مشروع «الزبيدي»، ليس بوصفه مشروع انفصال فحسب، بل باعتباره عامل إضعاف شامل للدولة اليمنية في لحظة تاريخية فارقة. والعلاقة بين الزبيدي والحوثيين ليست خافية، فقد رحّبوا به ووصفوه بـ «ابن العم»، فالفصيلان الانقلابي والانفصالي تجمعهما روابط قديمة، وقد تدرّبا سوياً في معسكر «حزب الله» وينفذان مشروعاً متشابهاً مرتهناً لأجندات خارجية.

ومن المؤكد أن الإجراءات الأحادية للزبيدي لم تكن مجرد مواقف سياسية، بل خطوات عملية لتفكيك الدولة اليمنية، بدءًا من إنشاء قوات أمنية وعسكرية لا تخضع لسلطاتها، مروراً بالسيطرة على مؤسسات سيادية في عدن، وانتهاءً بإعلان إدارات وهيئات موازية تحل محل مؤسسات الدولة الرسمية، وهو ما أفرغ مفهوم الشراكة من مضمونه، وحوّل الجنوب إلى ساحة صراع بدل أن يكون الركيزة الرئيسية لاستعادة الدولة.

الإجراءات الأحادية للزبيدي انتجت بؤر توتر جديدة داخل المحافظات الجنوبية، خصوصاً في حضرموت وشبوة وأبين والمهرة، وقوبلت محاولات فرض «الأمر الواقع» برفض شعبي وقبلي، ما أدّى إلى صدامات مسلحة وسقوط ضحايا، ورسّخت تلك الإجراءات حالة عدم الاستقرار وكشفت أن هذه الفوضى لم تكن عرضاً جانبياً، بل نتيجة طبيعية لمشروع يقوم على الإقصاء واحتكار التمثيل وفرض الرؤية بالقوة.

لا يمكن تجاهل أن أخطر ما يواجه اليمن اليوم، هو استمرارية التعامل مع كيانات موازية باعتبارهم شركاء سياسيين رغم سلوكهم الانقلابي والعبثي، وهو ما شجّع عيدروس ومن معه ومن حرّضه على التمادي في إجراءاته الأحادية، معتقداً أن القوة المسلحة يمكن أن تمنحه شرعية سياسية، بيد أن التجربة أثبتت بما لا يدع مجالاً للشك أن أي مشروع لا يقوم على التوافق الوطني واحترام مؤسسات الدولة، لا ينتج إلا العنف والانقسام والتشظّي وإفشال مشروع الدولة.

الأكيد أن الزبيدي، خان بلاده، ولم يكن عامل استقرار كما روّجت له أبواق التضليل والتزمير والتطبيل، بل تحوّل إلى أحد أبرز عوامل تفكيك الدولة اليمنية، من خلال سياسات تعزّز الانقسام وأربكت عمل «الشرعية»، ونقلت الجنوب من حلم الاستقرار إلى واقع الفوضى، ولا حلّ إلا بتجفيف منابع المشاريع الانفصالية الإقصائية، والعودة إلى المشروع الوطني الجامع الذي لا مكان فيه لسلاح خارج إطار الدولة ولا لسلطة فوق القانون.. وما هروب الزبيدي إلا نهاية كل متلاعب بدماء شعبه.. وما أقبح الغدر وطعن الأوطان!