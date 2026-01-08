وسط توسع رقعة الاحتجاجات والإضرابات في إيران، كشفت وسائل إعلام، اليوم (الخميس)، مقتل شرطي طعناً قرب طهران.


وذكرت وكالة أنباء «فارس» أن شاهين دهقان، وهو شرطي في مدينة ملارد في غرب طهران، قتل قبل ساعات إثر تعرضه للطعن خلال محاولته السيطرة على الاضطرابات في المنطقة، موضحة أن الجهود جارية لتحديد هوية المرتكبين.


بدوره، توعد محافظ طهران محمد صادق معتمديان، باستخدام السلاح في حال خرجت الاحتجاجات عن مسارها، موضحاً أن الشرطة مخولة باستخدام السلاح.


وشدد معتمديان على ضرورة الفصل بين الاحتجاج وأعمال الشغب.


وكان الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان أكد إن حكومته ستتعامل بحزم وجدية مع جميع أشكال الاحتكار ورفع الأسعار، قائلاً: «سنتعامل بحزم وجدية مع أي شكل من أشكال الاحتكار ورفع الأسعار».


وأشار إلى أن تأمين السلع الأساسية واستقرار الأسواق يمثلان أولوية في المرحلة الحالية.


وشدد الرئيس الإيراني على ضرورة تعزيز التنسيق بين الأجهزة المعنية لمنع تكدس السلع في الموانئ، داعياً إلى نقل البضائع مباشرة من الموانئ إلى وجهاتها النهائية من دون أي تأخير.


وبدأت الاحتجاجات في 28 ديسمبر 2025 بإضراب نفّذه تجار في بازار طهران واتّسع نطاقها لتطال 25 من أصل 31 محافظة إيرانية خصوصاً المحافظات الواقعة غرب البلاد التي تكثر فيها التجمّعات السكنية لأقليتي الأكراد واللر، وفقاً لبيانات رسمية.