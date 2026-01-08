Amid the expansion of protests and strikes in Iran, media outlets revealed today (Thursday) the stabbing death of a police officer near Tehran.



The Fars News Agency reported that Shahin Dehghan, a police officer in the city of Malard in western Tehran, was killed hours ago after being stabbed while attempting to control the unrest in the area, noting that efforts are underway to identify the perpetrators.



For his part, Tehran Governor Mohammad Sadegh Motamedi vowed to use weapons if the protests go off course, clarifying that the police are authorized to use firearms.



Motamedi emphasized the need to distinguish between protest and rioting.



Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian confirmed that his government will deal firmly and seriously with all forms of monopolies and price hikes, stating: "We will deal firmly and seriously with any form of monopoly and price increase."



He pointed out that securing basic goods and stabilizing markets are priorities at this stage.



The Iranian president stressed the necessity of enhancing coordination among relevant agencies to prevent the accumulation of goods in ports, calling for the direct transfer of goods from ports to their final destinations without any delay.



The protests began on December 28, 2025, with a strike carried out by merchants in the Tehran Bazaar, and their scope expanded to cover 25 out of 31 Iranian provinces, particularly the provinces located in the west of the country, where there are large residential gatherings of the Kurdish and Lor minorities, according to official data.