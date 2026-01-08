أعلنت الصومال اليوم (الخميس) رفضها استخدام أراضيها لنقل شخصية سياسية مطلوبة للعدالة، في إشارة إلى الفار عيدروس الزبيدي ومساعديه الذين تمكنوا من الهروب إلى الصومال وعبر سواحلها ومطارها ثم توجهوا نحو أبوظبي.


وأوضحت وكالة الهجرة والجنسية الصومالية في بيان، أنها باشرت بالتنسيق مع الجهات الوطنية المختصة تحقيقاً فورياً في التقارير التي تتحدث عن استخدام غير مصرح به للمجال الجوي والمطارات الوطنية الصومالية، بهدف تسهيل تنقل شخصية سياسية مطلوبة للعدالة.


وأشارت إلى أن مثل هذه الأفعال تُعد انتهاكاً خطيراً للسيادة الوطنية الصومالية ولوائح الهجرة، مبينة إن تسهيل هروب المطلوبين أو تنفيذ عمليات أحادية على الأراضي الصومالية دون تفويض قانوني أمر مرفوض كلياً.


وذكر البيان أن الحكومة الفيدرالية الصومالية تشير إلى أن مثل هذا السلوك يُعد أيضاً خرقاً للترتيبات الثنائية المعمول بها، وانتهاكاً لمبادئ القانون الدولي ذات الصلة المنظمة لحركة الأشخاص بصورة قانونية.


وجددت الصومال التزامها الراسخ بسيادة القانون، واحترام المعايير الدولية، وحماية سيادتها ووحدة أراضيها، وستُتخذ الإجراءات المناسبة وفقاً لنتائج التحقيق لضمان المساءلة الكاملة عن أي انتهاكات يثبت وقوعها.


وشدد على أن احترام السيادة والالتزام بالأطر القانونية الوطنية والدولية مبادئ غير قابلة للتفاوض، موضحة أن الحكومة الفيدرالية الصومالية تؤكد دعمها العلني والمستمر لدعوة المملكة العربية السعودية إلى الحوار في الرياض باعتباره المسار السياسي المناسب لمعالجة الوضع في اليمن.


وأشارت إلى أن أي محاولة من قبل عيدروس الزبيدي للتهرب من هذا المسار، بما في ذلك عبر دعم خارجي، يعد تقويضاً مباشراً للجهود الدبلوماسية الجارية.