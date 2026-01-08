Somalia announced today (Thursday) its rejection of the use of its territory to transport a political figure wanted by justice, referring to the fugitive Aidarus al-Zubaidi and his aides who managed to escape to Somalia and through its coasts and airport before heading to Abu Dhabi.



The Somali Immigration and Nationality Agency clarified in a statement that it has begun coordinating with the relevant national authorities for an immediate investigation into reports of unauthorized use of Somali airspace and national airports, aimed at facilitating the movement of a political figure wanted by justice.



It noted that such actions constitute a serious violation of Somali national sovereignty and immigration regulations, stating that facilitating the escape of wanted individuals or carrying out unilateral operations on Somali territory without legal authorization is completely unacceptable.



The statement mentioned that the Federal Government of Somalia indicates that such behavior also constitutes a breach of the applicable bilateral arrangements and a violation of relevant international law principles governing the legal movement of persons.



Somalia reiterated its firm commitment to the rule of law, respect for international standards, and the protection of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and appropriate measures will be taken in accordance with the investigation results to ensure full accountability for any violations proven to have occurred.



It emphasized that respect for sovereignty and adherence to national and international legal frameworks are non-negotiable principles, clarifying that the Federal Government of Somalia reaffirms its ongoing and public support for Saudi Arabia's call for dialogue in Riyadh as the appropriate political path to address the situation in Yemen.



It pointed out that any attempt by Aidarus al-Zubaidi to evade this path, including through external support, constitutes a direct undermining of ongoing diplomatic efforts.