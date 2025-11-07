The Belgian air traffic control authority announced today (Friday) that Liège Airport has resumed flights after a temporary halt due to the sighting of drones, marking the second such incident this week.



The authority explained that it received a report of drones spotted above the airport around 06:30 GMT, which led to the airport being closed for about 30 minutes.



Spokesperson Kurt Verfeilgen stated: "We must take every report seriously," confirming that flights have resumed.



The drones that were spotted flying over Brussels and Liège airports in the east of the country forced many incoming flights to divert on Tuesday and prevented the takeoff of planes that were scheduled to depart.



The sighting of drones over airports and military bases has become a recurring problem in Belgium in recent days, causing significant disruptions in various parts of Europe over the past few months.



The Belgian government called for an emergency meeting yesterday (Thursday), which included senior ministers and security officials to address what the defense minister described as a coordinated attack.



For his part, Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken confirmed that his country will work to enhance the monitoring of its airspace after the repeated sightings of drones over its airports and military bases.



Following a security council meeting, Francken called for a discussion on drone incursions, stating: "We need to be able to improve the monitoring of our airspace."



He added that a national air security center will begin operations by January 1, and that if suspicious drones are spotted at that time, "we will try as much as possible to shoot them down or jam them."



He noted that the Belgian government will discuss acquiring "anti-drone systems."



It is worth mentioning that NATO countries have been on high alert in recent weeks following sightings of drones and other aerial incursions, which included Copenhagen, Munich airports, and the Baltic region, with around 20 Russian drones entering Polish airspace in September.



The Belgian police have opened an investigation following the sighting of drones over military bases in the country last week.