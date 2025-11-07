أعلنت هيئة المراقبة الجوية البلجيكية اليوم (الجمعة)، أن مطار لييج استأنف الرحلات الجوية بعد توقف مؤقت بسبب رصد طائرات مسيرة في ثاني واقعة من نوعها هذا الأسبوع.


وأوضحت الهيئة أنها تلقت بلاغاً برصد الطائرات المسيرة فوق المطار في حدود الساعة 06:30 بتوقيت جرينتش، ما أدى إلى إغلاق المطار لنحو 30 دقيقة.


وقال المتحدث باسم الهيئة كورت فيرفيليجن: علينا أخذ كل بلاغ على محمل الجد، مؤكدا أن الرحلات الجوية استؤنفت.


وأجبرت المسيرات التي تم رصدها تحلق فوق مطاري بروكسل ولييج في شرق البلاد الكثير من الطائرات القادمة على تحويل مسارها الثلاثاء، وحالت دون إقلاع طائرات كان من المقرر أن تغادر.


وبات رصد طائرات مسيرة فوق مطارات وقواعد عسكرية مشكلة متكررة في بلجيكا في الأيام القليلة الماضية، وتسببت في اضطرابات كبيرة في مناطق مختلفة من أوروبا في الأشهر القليلة الماضية.


وكانت الحكومة البلجيكية، دعت، أمس الخميس، إلى اجتماع طارئ، ضم كبار الوزراء ومسؤولي الأمن للتعامل مع ما وصفه وزير الدفاع بأنه هجوم منسق.


من جانبه، أكد وزير الدفاع البلجيكي، ثيو فرانكن، أن بلاده ستعمل على تعزيز مراقبة مجالها الجوي، بعد تكرار رصد طائرات مسيرة فوق مطاراتها وقواعدها العسكرية.


وعقب اجتماع لمجلس الأمن، دعا فرانكن إلى مناقشة توغلات الطائرات المسيرة، وقال: علينا أن نكون قادرين على تحسين مراقبة مجالنا الجوي.


وأضاف أن مركزاً للأمن الجوي في البلاد سيبدأ عمله بحلول الأول من يناير، وأنه في حالة رصد طائرات مسيرة مشبوهة وقتئذ «سنحاول قدر الإمكان إسقاطها، أو التشويش عليها».


ولفت إلى أن الحكومة البلجيكية ستناقش، الحصول على «أنظمة مضادة للطائرات المسيرة».


يذكر أن دول حلف شمال الأطلسي، شهدت حالة تأهب قصوى خلال الأسابيع القليلة الماضية بعد رصد طائرات مسيرة، وتوغلات جوية أخرى شملت مطارات كوبنهاجن، وميونيخ، ومنطقة البلطيق، ودخلت نحو 20 طائرة مسيرة روسية المجال الجوي البولندي في سبتمبر.


وفتحت الشرطة البلجيكية تحقيقاً بعد رصد طائرات مسيرة فوق قواعد عسكرية في البلاد الأسبوع الماضي.