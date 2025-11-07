في موقف حازم، عبرت عنه بعبارات مقتضبة، شددت السفارة الأمريكية في بيروت، على أن واشنطن «ستواصل استخدام كل أداة متاحة لضمان عدم تشكيل حزب الله تهديداً للشعب اللبناني أو للمنطقة بأكملها»، بحسب منشورٍ لها، اليوم (الجمعة)، عبر حسابها على منصة «إكس»، أرفقته بقرار وزارة الخارجية حول العقوبات الجديدة.
ويأتي هذا الموقف بعد يوم واحد من إعلان وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية فرض عقوبات على مجموعة من اللبنانيين بتهمة تسهيل تحويل أموال من إيران إلى حزب الله من خلال مكاتب صيرفة، وأكدت أن الهدف من هذا الإجراء هو دعم الجهود الرامية إلى نزع سلاح الحزب.
وأوضحت الوزارة في بيانها أن «حزب الله» يوظّف هذه الأموال في تمويل مقاتليه وإعادة بناء بنيته التحتية، إلى جانب مقاومة محاولات الحكومة اللبنانية بسط سلطتها وسيادتها الكاملة على الأراضي اللبنانية.
يذكر أن بيان السفارة الأمريكية جاء متزامناً مع موقف جديد للحزب، إذ أعلن أمس الخميس، رفضه القاطع لأي تفاوض مباشر بين الحكومة اللبنانية وإسرائيل، معتبراً الخطوة «خطيئة» لا يمكن القبول بها، على حد قوله.
واعتبر الحزب في رسالة مفتوحة وجهها إلى رئيس الجمهورية جوزيف عون ورئيس الحكومة نواف سلام ورئيس مجلس النواب نبيه بري وإلى الشعب اللبناني، أن إسرائيل لا تلتزم بوقف إطلاق النار.
