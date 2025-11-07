In a firm stance, expressed in succinct terms, the American embassy in Beirut emphasized that Washington "will continue to use every available tool to ensure that Hezbollah does not pose a threat to the Lebanese people or to the entire region," according to a post made today (Friday) on its account on the "X" platform, accompanied by a decision from the State Department regarding new sanctions.



This stance comes one day after the U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions on a group of Lebanese individuals for facilitating the transfer of funds from Iran to Hezbollah through currency exchange offices, confirming that the aim of this action is to support efforts to disarm the party.



The department clarified in its statement that "Hezbollah" uses these funds to finance its fighters and rebuild its infrastructure, alongside resisting attempts by the Lebanese government to assert its authority and full sovereignty over Lebanese territory.



It is noteworthy that the statement from the American embassy coincided with a new position from the party, as it declared yesterday (Thursday) its outright rejection of any direct negotiations between the Lebanese government and Israel, considering the step a "mistake" that cannot be accepted, according to its statement.



The party, in an open letter addressed to President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri, and the Lebanese people, stated that Israel does not adhere to a ceasefire.