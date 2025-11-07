بعد أكثر من عامين من الحرب الإسرائيلية على غزة، أطلق جيش الاحتلال عملية لتقليص عدد جنوده الاحتياطيين في القطاع المنكوب. وأعلن مسؤول عسكري أن إسرائيل بدأت منذ، أمس الخميس، تقليص عدد جنود الاحتياط المنتشرين في عدة جبهات، بما في ذلك الضفة الغربية المحتلة وشمال إسرائيل، لتخفيف العبء عن الجنود المنهكين الذين تم استدعاؤهم أكثر من مرة منذ هجوم السابع من أكتوبر 2023.


ونقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، عن المسؤول قوله: إن الجيش الإسرائيلي سيقلص عدد آلاف الجنود الاحتياطيين، على أن يتم استبدالهم في بعض الحالات بجنود يؤدون خدمتهم الإلزامية. وأضاف أنه «يمكن استدعاء هؤلاء الجنود مجدداً في أي وقت حسب الحاجة العملياتية والتطورات الميدانية».


وأعرب عدد من هؤلاء الجنود عن شعورهم بالإرهاق بعد الخدمة المستمرة منذ بداية الحرب، في جبهات تمتد من لبنان إلى الضفة الغربية.


وكشف بعض الجنود أن حياتهم الأسرية والمهنية تنهار، بينما أعرب آخرون عن عدم معرفتهم سبب استمرارهم في القتال في غزة.


واستدعت إسرائيل أكثر من 300,000 جندي احتياطي بعد هجوم 7 أكتوبر 2023، على الرغم من أن تكلفة استدعاء الاحتياطيين باهظة على الاقتصاد الإسرائيلي.


من جانبها، قالت الباحثة البارزة في معهد دراسات الأمن القومي في تل أبيب إيديت شفران غيتلمان: إن «جنود الاحتياط منهارون، والاقتصاد لا يستطيع تحمل ذلك».


وأكدت أن الجيش الإسرائيلي لا يملك أي خيار آخر. ورأت أن قرار تقليص القوات يشير إلى أن إسرائيل تمر بمرحلة انتقالية ليست حربًا كاملة، لكنها أيضًا ليست عودة إلى الوضع الطبيعي.


وحسب الصحيفة الأمريكية، فإن جيش الاحتلال وقبل وقف إطلاق النار، كان يواجه صعوبة في حشد الجنود الاحتياطيين المنهكين، حيث لجأ قادته إلى وسائل غير تقليدية للتجنيد مثل منشورات على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي ومجموعات الدردشة.