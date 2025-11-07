After more than two years of the Israeli war on Gaza, the occupying army launched an operation to reduce the number of its reserve soldiers in the devastated sector. A military official announced that Israel began, since yesterday, Thursday, to reduce the number of reserve soldiers deployed on several fronts, including the occupied West Bank and northern Israel, to alleviate the burden on the exhausted soldiers who have been called up multiple times since the attack on October 7, 2023.



The Wall Street Journal reported that the official stated: The Israeli army will reduce the number of thousands of reserve soldiers, and in some cases, they will be replaced by soldiers fulfilling their mandatory service. He added that "these soldiers can be called up again at any time based on operational needs and field developments."



Many of these soldiers expressed feelings of exhaustion after continuous service since the beginning of the war, on fronts extending from Lebanon to the West Bank.



Some soldiers revealed that their family and professional lives are collapsing, while others expressed their uncertainty about why they continue to fight in Gaza.



Israel has called up more than 300,000 reserve soldiers after the October 7, 2023 attack, despite the high cost of calling up reserves on the Israeli economy.



For her part, prominent researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, Edite Shafran Gitlman, stated: "The reserve soldiers are exhausted, and the economy cannot bear this."



She confirmed that the Israeli army has no other option. She viewed the decision to reduce the forces as an indication that Israel is going through a transitional phase that is neither a full war nor a return to normalcy.



According to the American newspaper, the occupying army, before the ceasefire, was facing difficulties in mobilizing exhausted reserve soldiers, as its leaders resorted to unconventional means of recruitment such as posts on social media and chat groups.