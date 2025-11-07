In the first official response to Hezbollah, amidst the delicate circumstances that Lebanon is experiencing, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam reiterated the authority of the state and its reference in sovereign issues.



During the Lebanon Summit on Technology and Artificial Intelligence, held today (Friday) in Beirut, Salam addressed a number of internal and regional files, most notably the issue of weapons and Arab relations.



In response to Hezbollah's open letter to the three presidents, Salam confirmed that "the decision of war and peace is solely in the hands of the Lebanese government, which alone bears the responsibility for protecting sovereignty and establishing stability," emphasizing that any violation of this principle undermines the concept of a single state and its legitimate authority.



The Prime Minister stated that the process of disarming and restricting weapons to the state is ongoing, but it requires time and comprehensive national cooperation, noting that the first phase of the restriction plan has begun and includes the area south of the Litani River, where the army is witnessing greater deployment and making tangible progress in preventing the smuggling of weapons and drugs.



As for the Arab aspect, Salam confirmed that Lebanon is moving steadily towards regaining its natural role in its Arab surroundings, expressing his happiness at Lebanon's return to the Arabs and the Arabs' return to Lebanon, and affirmed that this return constitutes a fundamental pillar for national revival in the fields of technology, economy, and security.



He added that the Israeli escalation is dangerous and threatens regional security, confirming that the government is seeking to obtain Arab and international support to stop the Israeli assaults on Lebanese territory and to enhance the state's ability to impose its full authority over its lands.



The Prime Minister stated that the era of intervention in Syrian affairs has ended, and Lebanon is committed to a policy of disassociation and mutual respect in relations with all Arab countries, which restores confidence in Lebanon's role and position in the Arab and international arenas.