في أول رد رسمي على حزب الله، وفي خضم الظروف الدقيقة التي تعيشها لبنان، جدد رئيس الوزراء نواف سلام التأكيد على سلطة الدولة ومرجعيتها في القضايا السيادية.


وتطرق سلام خلال قمة لبنان للتكنولوجيا والذكاء الاصطناعي، التي عقدت اليوم (الجمعة) في بيروت، إلى جملة ملفات داخلية وإقليمية أبرزها ملف السلاح والعلاقات العربية.


ورداً على كتاب «حزب الله» المفتوح إلى الرؤساء الثلاثة، أكد سلام أن «قرار الحرب والسلم هو حصراً بيد الحكومة اللبنانية، التي تتحمل وحدها مسؤولية حماية السيادة وتثبيت الاستقرار»، مشدداً على أن أي تجاوز لهذه القاعدة يشكّل مساً بمبدأ الدولة الواحدة وسلطتها الشرعية.


وأفاد رئيس الحكومة بأن عملية نزع السلاح وحصره بيد الدولة ماضية، لكنها تتطلب وقتاً وتعاوناً وطنياً شاملاً، لافتاً إلى أن المرحلة الأولى من خطة الحصر بدأت وتشمل منطقة جنوب الليطاني، حيث يسجل الجيش انتشاراً أكبر ويحقق تقدماً ملموساً في منع تهريب السلاح والمخدرات.


أما في الشق العربي، فأكد سلام أن لبنان يسير بخطى ثابتة نحو استعادة دوره الطبيعي في محيطه العربي، معرباً عن سعادته بعودة لبنان إلى العرب وعودة العرب إلى لبنان، وأكد أنّ هذه العودة تشكل ركيزة أساسية للنهوض الوطني في مجالات التكنولوجيا، الاقتصاد، والأمن.


وأضاف أن التصعيد الإسرائيلي خطير ويهدد الأمن الإقليمي، مؤكداً أنّ الحكومة تسعى للحصول على دعم عربي ودولي لوقف الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية على الأراضي اللبنانية، وتعزيز قدرة الدولة على فرض سلطتها الكاملة على أراضيها.


وقال رئيس الوزراء إن عهد التدخل في الشأن السوري انتهى، ولبنان متمسك بسياسة النأي بالنفس وبعلاقات احترام متبادل مع جميع الدول العربية، بما يعيد الثقة بدور لبنان وموقعه في العالمين العربي والدولي.