In a controversial development that reflects the depth of the crisis within the Israeli military system, the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court ordered the release of former military prosecutor, Brigadier General Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi, while imposing house arrest on her for a maximum of 10 days, as part of the ongoing investigations into the leak of a video showing serious violations against Palestinian detainees at the "Sde Teyman" camp.

This decision comes after her detention was extended twice previously, sparking a wave of comments about the "psychological pressures" faced by the suspect, who has transformed from a star in the military judicial system to an accused in a scandal shaking the foundations of the Israeli army.

From Resignation to Arrest and Partial Release

Tomer Yerushalmi, 48 years old, held the position of military prosecutor until the end of last October, overseeing thousands of investigations related to military violations in Gaza and the West Bank.

The situation escalated on October 31, 2025, when the Israeli army announced her temporary suspension from work, followed by her official dismissal the next day, due to suspicions of her or her circle's involvement in leaking a video recorded in 2024 showing soldiers torturing and sexually assaulting a Palestinian prisoner from Gaza at the "Sde Teyman" camp, which was specifically established to detain thousands of detainees after the October 7, 2023 attack.

On November 3, Yerushalmi suddenly disappeared after her official farewell ceremony, with her abandoned car found near Katzir Beach north of Tel Aviv, raising fears of her suicide and prompting authorities to launch a wide search operation using drones.

Later, she was found alive and well that same evening, and was immediately arrested on charges of fraud, breach of trust, and obstructing investigations.

The court initially extended her detention until November 5, then to November 7, before the judge issued a conditional release order with house arrest, citing the "medical and psychological necessity" to avoid exacerbating her condition, while prohibiting her from communicating with witnesses or using communication devices except under supervision.

The Israeli police confirmed in an official statement that "the release does not mean the closure of the investigation, and interrogations will continue at her home," while judicial sources indicated that her mobile phone, believed to contain sensitive evidence, is still missing, and diving teams continue to search for it along the nearby shores.

Details of the Leaked Video and Its Implications

The video, which was leaked via social media, shows a gang assault on a Palestinian civilian prisoner (who was released in a prisoner exchange deal last month), sparking international and internal outrage in Israel.

According to the Associated Press, Yerushalmi had forwarded the video to official entities to "counter false propaganda," but investigations suggest that she may have deleted parts of it or conspired to leak it for personal purposes.

The arrest coincided with the arrest of Colonel Matan Solomesh, turning the case into a "national scandal" that threatens the army's credibility.