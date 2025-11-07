في تطور مثير للجدل يعكس عمق الأزمة داخل المنظومة العسكرية الإسرائيلية، أمرت محكمة الصلح في تل أبيب، بالإفراج عن المدعية العامة العسكرية السابقة، اللواء يفعات تومر يروشالمي، مع فرض حبس منزلي عليها لمدة 10 أيام كحد أقصى، في إطار التحقيقات الجارية حول تسريب فيديو يظهر انتهاكات جسيمة ضد معتقلين فلسطينيين في معسكر «سدي تيمان».

يأتي هذا القرار بعد تمديد احتجازها مرتين سابقًا، مما أثار موجة من التعليقات حول «الضغوط النفسية» التي تواجهها المشتبه بها، التي تحولت من نجمة في الجهاز القضائي العسكري إلى متهمة في فضيحة تهز أركان الجيش الإسرائيلي.

من الاستقالة إلى الاعتقال والإفراج الجزئي

كانت تومر يروشالمي، البالغة من العمر 48 عامًا، تشغل منصب المدعية العامة العسكرية حتى نهاية أكتوبر الماضي، حيث أشرفت على آلاف التحقيقات المتعلقة بانتهاكات الجيش في غزة والضفة الغربية.

وانفجر الأمر في 31 أكتوبر 2025، عندما أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي إيقافها عن العمل مؤقتًا، تلاه إقالتها الرسمية في اليوم التالي، بسبب شبهات في تورطها أو محيطها في تسريب فيديو مسجل في عام 2024 يظهر جنودًا يمارسون التعذيب والاعتداء الجنسي على أسير فلسطيني من غزة في معسكر «سدي تيمان»، الذي أُنشئ خصيصًا لاحتجاز آلاف المعتقلين بعد هجوم 7 أكتوبر 2023.

وفي 3 نوفمبر، اختفت يروشالمي فجأة بعد مراسم وداعها الرسمية، حيث عُثر على سيارتها مهجورة قرب شاطئ كاتسعوك شمال تل أبيب، مما أثار مخاوف من انتحارها ودفع السلطات إلى إطلاق عملية بحث واسعة باستخدام طائرات مسيرة.

لاحقاً، تم العثور عليها حية وسليمة مساء اليوم نفسه، ليتم اعتقالها فورًا بتهم الاحتيال، خيانة الأمانة، وعرقلة التحقيقات.

فيما مددت المحكمة احتجازها أولاً حتى 5 نوفمبر، ثم إلى 7 نوفمبر، قبل أن يصدر القاضي قرار الإفراج الشرطي مع الحبس المنزلي، مشيراً إلى «الضرورة الطبية والنفسية» لتجنب تفاقم حالتها، مع منعها من التواصل مع الشهود أو استخدام وسائل الاتصال إلا تحت إشراف.

فيما أكدت الشرطة الإسرائيلية في بيان رسمي أن «الإفراج لا يعني إغلاق التحقيق، وستستمر الاستجوابات في منزلها»، بينما أشارت مصادر قضائية إلى أن هاتفها المحمول، الذي يُعتقد أنه يحمل أدلة حساسة، لا يزال مفقودًا، وتستمر فرق الغواصين في البحث عنه في الشواطئ المجاورة.

تفاصيل الفيديو المسرب وتداعياته

الفيديو، الذي سرب عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، يظهر اعتداءً جماعيًا على أسير فلسطيني مدني (تم إطلاق سراحه في صفقة تبادل أسرى الشهر الماضي)، مما أثار غضباً دولياً وداخلياً في إسرائيل.

وبحسب وكالة «أسوشييتد برس»، كانت يروشالمي قد أعادت إرسال الفيديو إلى جهات رسمية لـ«مواجهة الدعاية الكاذبة»، لكن التحقيقات تشير إلى أنها قد تكون حذفت أجزاء منه أو تآمرت في تسريبه لأغراض شخصية.

فيما تزامن الاعتقال مع اعتقال الكولونيل ماتان سولوميش، مما حول القضية إلى «فضيحة وطنية» تهدد مصداقية الجيش.