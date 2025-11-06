أعلنت قوات «الدعم السريع» اليوم (الخميس)، موافقتها على مقترح المجموعة الرباعية الدولية لهدنة إنسانية في السودان.


وقال المتحدث باسم الدعم السريع في بيان، تلبية لتطلعات ومصالح الشعب السوداني، تؤكد قوات الدعم السريع موافقتها على الدخول في الهدنة الإنسانية المطروحة من قبل دول الرباعية، وذلك لضمان معالجة الآثار الإنسانية الكارثية الناجمة عن الحرب وتعزيز حماية المدنيين، مؤكداً تطلع القوات إلى تطبيق الاتفاق والشروع مباشرة في مناقشة ترتيبات وقف العدائيات.


الجيش السوداني يعزز


بالمقابل، قال قائد السيطرة بالولاية الشمالية في السودان، اللواء ركن محمد محمد الحسن الساعوري، إن القوات المسلحة تمسك بزمام الأمور، مشيراً إلى أن البلد لن يُؤتى من قبل الولاية الشمالية.


وشدد على «أهمية استمرار حملات التعبئة والاستنفار التي انتظمت في البلاد استجابة لدعوة القائد العام».


وكان رئيس مجلس السيادة قائد الجيش السوداني عبدالفتاح البرهان، قال إن الجيش لن يتراجع عن دحر التمرد وتأمين الدولة السودانية، موضحاً أن القوات المسلحة ماضية في المعركة.


وأوضح البرهان في كلمة أمام قادة القوات الجوالة اليوم (الخميس)، إن المعركة الحالية هي معركة الشعب السوداني وماضون فيها، مشدداً بالقول:«لن نتراجع».


البرهان يتوعد الدعم السريع


وتوعد البرهان بالثأر لمجازر الفاشر والجنينة والجزيرة قائلاً: «القوات المسلحة ستثأر لقتلى الفاشر والجنينة والجزيرة».


وعزز الجيش السوداني انتشاره في محيط مدينة بارا شمالي كردفان، بعد وصول 10 آلاف نازح من شمال دارفور وصلوا إلى منطقة الدبّة، وبحسب مصادر عسكرية، فإن الجيش أمّن مدينة الأبيض شمال كردفان، وطوّق مدينة بارا التي تسيطر عليها قوات الدعم السريع.