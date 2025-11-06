The "Rapid Support Forces" announced today (Thursday) their agreement to the proposal of the international Quadruple Group for a humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan.



The spokesperson for the Rapid Support Forces stated in a statement that in response to the aspirations and interests of the Sudanese people, the Rapid Support Forces confirm their agreement to enter into the humanitarian ceasefire proposed by the Quadruple countries, in order to ensure the addressing of the catastrophic humanitarian impacts resulting from the war and to enhance the protection of civilians, emphasizing that the forces look forward to implementing the agreement and immediately starting discussions on arrangements for a cessation of hostilities.



The Sudanese Army Reinforces



In contrast, the commander of control in the Northern State of Sudan, Major General Mohammed Mohammed Al-Hassan Al-Sawari, stated that the armed forces are in control of the situation, pointing out that the country will not be compromised from the Northern State.



He emphasized the "importance of continuing the mobilization and alert campaigns that have been organized in the country in response to the call of the Commander-in-Chief."



The Chairman of the Sovereignty Council and Commander of the Sudanese Army, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, stated that the army will not retreat from defeating the rebellion and securing the Sudanese state, clarifying that the armed forces are continuing in the battle.



Al-Burhan explained in a speech before the leaders of the mobile forces today (Thursday) that the current battle is the battle of the Sudanese people and they are committed to it, stressing: "We will not retreat."



Al-Burhan Vows to Avenge the Rapid Support Forces



Al-Burhan vowed to avenge the massacres in Al-Fasher, Al-Juneina, and Al-Jazeera, saying: "The armed forces will avenge the victims of Al-Fasher, Al-Juneina, and Al-Jazeera."



The Sudanese army has reinforced its presence around the city of Bara in North Kordofan, following the arrival of 10,000 displaced persons from North Darfur who reached the Al-Dabba area. According to military sources, the army has secured the city of Al-Obeid in North Kordofan and has surrounded the city of Bara, which is controlled by the Rapid Support Forces.