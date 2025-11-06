رغم أن مسؤولين يؤكدون عدم وجود جدول زمني لاتخاذ قرار بشأن توسيع الحملة ضد فنزويلا، أبدى الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تحفظات لكبار مساعديه، إزاء شن عمل عسكري للإطاحة بنظيره الفنزويلي، نيكولاس مادورو.


ونقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» عن مسؤولين أمريكيين مطلعين على المناقشات قولهم إن ترمب يخشى ألا تدفعه الهجمات إلى التنحي، موضحين أن المناقشات تؤكد أن إستراتيجية الإدارة الأمريكية تجاه فنزويلا لا تزال غير مستقرة، على الرغم من الحشد العسكري المتزايد في المنطقة، وتهديدات ترمب العلنية بشن هجمات.


ضربات لحملات المخدرات


وذكرت الصحيفة أن ما بدأ كحملة لمكافحة المخدرات عبر ضربات جوية استهدفت سفناً يُشتبه في مشاركتها بعمليات تهريب، تحول إلى أكبر حشد عسكري أمريكي في الكاريبي منذ عقود، بهدف ممارسة الضغط على مادورو، وربما الإطاحة به، لكن حتى التساؤلات الأساسية، بشأن ما إذا كان الهدف هو إقصاء مادورو، أو دفعه إلى تقديم تنازلات، لا تزال غير محسومة، بحسب المسؤولين.


وقال المسؤولون للصحيفة، إن ترمب يواصل الاستفسار من مساعديه عن الخيارات العسكرية، ما دفع بعضهم للاعتقاد بأنه قد يأمر في نهاية المطاف بشن هجوم، وتشمل الخيارات المطروحة عليه زيادة الضغوط الاقتصادية وصولاً إلى القيام بعملية عسكرية داخل فنزويلا، بما في ذلك استهداف منشآت عسكرية وحكومية.


وأضاف المسؤولون: «ترمب راضٍ عن التدرج في تعزيز الوجود العسكري الأمريكي في المنطقة، ومواصلة ضرب القوارب التي يشتبه أنها تهرّب المخدرات في الكاريبي والمحيط الهادئ.


وكانت أحدث هذه الضربات، (الثلاثاء)، حين دمرت القوات الأمريكية سفينة في شرقي المحيط الهادئ، وقتلت اثنين من المشتبه في تهريبهم للمخدرات».


وكان ترمب قد قال (الأربعاء): «نحن نفجرهم، وهم مرتبطون بنظام مادورو في فنزويلا وأطراف أخرى».


خيارات ترمب للإطاحة بمادورو


ولا يزال ترمب حذراً حيال التورط المباشر في فنزويلا، بعد فشل محاولته خلال ولايته الأولى للإطاحة بمادورو عبر دعم المعارضة.


من جانبها، قالت كارولين ليفيت، المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض، إن الرئيس قال إنه سيواصل ضرب إرهابيي المخدرات الذين يتاجرون بالمخدرات غير المشروعة، وأي شيء آخر هو مجرد تكهنات، ويجب التعامل معه كذلك.


وأفاد المسؤولون بأن ثلاثة مسارات رئيسية طرحت أمام الرئيس ترمب، لزيادة الضغط على مادورو، وتشمل تشديد الضغوط الاقتصادية على فنزويلا عبر العقوبات وفرض رسوم أعلى على الدول التي تشتري نفطها، ودعم المعارضة الفنزويلية مع تعزيز الوجود العسكري الأمريكي في المنطقة لزيادة الضغوط على الرئيس، وأخيراً شن حملة ضربات جوية أو عمليات سرية تستهدف منشآت وقوات حكومية وعسكرية.