Although officials confirm that there is no timeline for a decision on expanding the campaign against Venezuela, U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed reservations to his senior aides about launching military action to overthrow his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro.



The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. officials familiar with the discussions said Trump fears that attacks may not drive Maduro to resign, explaining that the discussions indicate that the U.S. administration's strategy toward Venezuela remains unstable, despite the increasing military buildup in the region and Trump's public threats to launch attacks.



Strikes Against Drug Campaigns



The newspaper noted that what began as a drug enforcement campaign through airstrikes targeting vessels suspected of involvement in smuggling operations has turned into the largest U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean in decades, aimed at pressuring Maduro and possibly overthrowing him. However, even the basic questions about whether the goal is to oust Maduro or to push him to make concessions remain unresolved, according to officials.



Officials told the newspaper that Trump continues to inquire with his aides about military options, leading some to believe that he may ultimately order an attack. The options presented to him include increasing economic pressures up to conducting a military operation within Venezuela, including targeting military and government facilities.



Officials added, "Trump is satisfied with the gradual increase of the U.S. military presence in the region and the continued strikes against boats suspected of smuggling drugs in the Caribbean and the Pacific Ocean."



The latest of these strikes occurred (on Tuesday), when U.S. forces destroyed a vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing two suspected drug traffickers.



Trump had stated (on Wednesday), "We are blowing them up, and they are linked to Maduro's regime in Venezuela and other parties."



Trump's Options to Oust Maduro



Trump remains cautious about direct involvement in Venezuela after the failure of his attempt during his first term to overthrow Maduro by supporting the opposition.



For her part, Caroline Levitt, a White House spokesperson, stated that the president said he would continue to strike drug terrorists who trade in illegal drugs, and anything else is just speculation and should be treated as such.



Officials reported that three main paths have been presented to President Trump to increase pressure on Maduro, including tightening economic pressures on Venezuela through sanctions and imposing higher tariffs on countries that purchase its oil, supporting the Venezuelan opposition while enhancing the U.S. military presence in the region to increase pressure on the president, and finally launching a campaign of airstrikes or covert operations targeting government and military facilities and forces.