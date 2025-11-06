رغم أن مسؤولين يؤكدون عدم وجود جدول زمني لاتخاذ قرار بشأن توسيع الحملة ضد فنزويلا، أبدى الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تحفظات لكبار مساعديه، إزاء شن عمل عسكري للإطاحة بنظيره الفنزويلي، نيكولاس مادورو.
ونقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» عن مسؤولين أمريكيين مطلعين على المناقشات قولهم إن ترمب يخشى ألا تدفعه الهجمات إلى التنحي، موضحين أن المناقشات تؤكد أن إستراتيجية الإدارة الأمريكية تجاه فنزويلا لا تزال غير مستقرة، على الرغم من الحشد العسكري المتزايد في المنطقة، وتهديدات ترمب العلنية بشن هجمات.
ضربات لحملات المخدرات
وذكرت الصحيفة أن ما بدأ كحملة لمكافحة المخدرات عبر ضربات جوية استهدفت سفناً يُشتبه في مشاركتها بعمليات تهريب، تحول إلى أكبر حشد عسكري أمريكي في الكاريبي منذ عقود، بهدف ممارسة الضغط على مادورو، وربما الإطاحة به، لكن حتى التساؤلات الأساسية، بشأن ما إذا كان الهدف هو إقصاء مادورو، أو دفعه إلى تقديم تنازلات، لا تزال غير محسومة، بحسب المسؤولين.
وقال المسؤولون للصحيفة، إن ترمب يواصل الاستفسار من مساعديه عن الخيارات العسكرية، ما دفع بعضهم للاعتقاد بأنه قد يأمر في نهاية المطاف بشن هجوم، وتشمل الخيارات المطروحة عليه زيادة الضغوط الاقتصادية وصولاً إلى القيام بعملية عسكرية داخل فنزويلا، بما في ذلك استهداف منشآت عسكرية وحكومية.
وأضاف المسؤولون: «ترمب راضٍ عن التدرج في تعزيز الوجود العسكري الأمريكي في المنطقة، ومواصلة ضرب القوارب التي يشتبه أنها تهرّب المخدرات في الكاريبي والمحيط الهادئ.
وكانت أحدث هذه الضربات، (الثلاثاء)، حين دمرت القوات الأمريكية سفينة في شرقي المحيط الهادئ، وقتلت اثنين من المشتبه في تهريبهم للمخدرات».
وكان ترمب قد قال (الأربعاء): «نحن نفجرهم، وهم مرتبطون بنظام مادورو في فنزويلا وأطراف أخرى».
خيارات ترمب للإطاحة بمادورو
ولا يزال ترمب حذراً حيال التورط المباشر في فنزويلا، بعد فشل محاولته خلال ولايته الأولى للإطاحة بمادورو عبر دعم المعارضة.
من جانبها، قالت كارولين ليفيت، المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض، إن الرئيس قال إنه سيواصل ضرب إرهابيي المخدرات الذين يتاجرون بالمخدرات غير المشروعة، وأي شيء آخر هو مجرد تكهنات، ويجب التعامل معه كذلك.
وأفاد المسؤولون بأن ثلاثة مسارات رئيسية طرحت أمام الرئيس ترمب، لزيادة الضغط على مادورو، وتشمل تشديد الضغوط الاقتصادية على فنزويلا عبر العقوبات وفرض رسوم أعلى على الدول التي تشتري نفطها، ودعم المعارضة الفنزويلية مع تعزيز الوجود العسكري الأمريكي في المنطقة لزيادة الضغوط على الرئيس، وأخيراً شن حملة ضربات جوية أو عمليات سرية تستهدف منشآت وقوات حكومية وعسكرية.
Although officials confirm that there is no timeline for a decision on expanding the campaign against Venezuela, U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed reservations to his senior aides about launching military action to overthrow his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro.
The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. officials familiar with the discussions said Trump fears that attacks may not drive Maduro to resign, explaining that the discussions indicate that the U.S. administration's strategy toward Venezuela remains unstable, despite the increasing military buildup in the region and Trump's public threats to launch attacks.
Strikes Against Drug Campaigns
The newspaper noted that what began as a drug enforcement campaign through airstrikes targeting vessels suspected of involvement in smuggling operations has turned into the largest U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean in decades, aimed at pressuring Maduro and possibly overthrowing him. However, even the basic questions about whether the goal is to oust Maduro or to push him to make concessions remain unresolved, according to officials.
Officials told the newspaper that Trump continues to inquire with his aides about military options, leading some to believe that he may ultimately order an attack. The options presented to him include increasing economic pressures up to conducting a military operation within Venezuela, including targeting military and government facilities.
Officials added, "Trump is satisfied with the gradual increase of the U.S. military presence in the region and the continued strikes against boats suspected of smuggling drugs in the Caribbean and the Pacific Ocean."
The latest of these strikes occurred (on Tuesday), when U.S. forces destroyed a vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing two suspected drug traffickers.
Trump had stated (on Wednesday), "We are blowing them up, and they are linked to Maduro's regime in Venezuela and other parties."
Trump's Options to Oust Maduro
Trump remains cautious about direct involvement in Venezuela after the failure of his attempt during his first term to overthrow Maduro by supporting the opposition.
For her part, Caroline Levitt, a White House spokesperson, stated that the president said he would continue to strike drug terrorists who trade in illegal drugs, and anything else is just speculation and should be treated as such.
Officials reported that three main paths have been presented to President Trump to increase pressure on Maduro, including tightening economic pressures on Venezuela through sanctions and imposing higher tariffs on countries that purchase its oil, supporting the Venezuelan opposition while enhancing the U.S. military presence in the region to increase pressure on the president, and finally launching a campaign of airstrikes or covert operations targeting government and military facilities and forces.