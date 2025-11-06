في هجوم يُرجّح أنه الأحدث ضمن سلسلة عمليات قرصنة بحرية ينفذها قراصنة صوماليون عادوا للنشاط في المنطقة، أعلنت البحرية البريطانية اليوم (الخميس)، عن إطلاق مهاجمين نيران رشاشات وقذائف صاروخية من طراز «آر بي جي» على سفينة، قبل أن يصعدوا على متنها قبالة ساحل الصومال.


وحذر مركز التجارة البحرية التابع للبحرية البريطانية السفن الموجودة في المنطقة، فيما أوضحت شركة الأمن الخاصة «أمبري» أن السفينة المستهدفة، ناقلة ترفع علم مالطا، وكانت في طريقها من سيكا بالهند إلى ديربان في جنوب أفريقيا.


قراصنة صوماليون


ورجّحت الشركة أن يكون منفذو الهجوم مجموعة من القراصنة الصوماليين، مشيرة إلى أن تقارير أفادت أخيراً بأنهم ينشطون في المنطقة.


وأفادت شركة أمن بحرية أخرى بأن الناقلة المستهدفة كان على متنها طاقم مكون من 24 بحاراً، وقد قاموا جميعاً بالتحصن داخل «غرفة الأمان» في السفينة لحماية أنفسهم أثناء الهجوم، موضحة أن السفينة لم يكن على متنها فريق أمن مسلح.


وكانت القوة البحرية الأوروبية في القرن الأفريقي «عملية أتالانتا»، قد تدخلت في الأشهر الماضية لمواجهة عمليات قرصنة أخرى في المنطقة، وأصدرت تحذيراً للسفن التجارية، موضحة أن مجموعة قراصنة تنشط قبالة الصومال، وأن الهجمات شبه مؤكدة.


سفينة ترفع علم جزر كايمان


ويأتي هجوم اليوم، بعد استهداف سفينة ترفع علم جزر كايمان هذا الأسبوع، في حادثة يُشتبه أنها قرصنة، وشهد إطلاق نار متبادل بين فريق الأمن الخاص بالسفينة والمهاجمين، وفقاً لبعثة الاتحاد الأوروبي.


يذكر أن القرصنة قبالة الساحل الصومالي بلغت ذروتها في عام 2011، وشنت نحو 237 هجوماً، وكلّفت الاقتصاد العالمي آنذاك نحو 7 مليارات دولار، مع دفع 160 مليون دولار كفدية، لكن هذا التهديد تراجع لاحقاً بفضل الدوريات البحرية الدولية.