In an attack likely to be the latest in a series of maritime piracy operations carried out by Somali pirates who have returned to activity in the region, the British Navy announced today (Thursday) that attackers fired machine guns and RPG rockets at a ship before boarding it off the coast of Somalia.



The British Navy's Maritime Trade Operations warned ships in the area, while the private security company "Ambrey" clarified that the targeted vessel, a tanker flying the Maltese flag, was en route from Sikha, India, to Durban, South Africa.



Somali Pirates



The company suggested that the attackers were a group of Somali pirates, noting that reports have recently indicated that they are active in the area.



Another maritime security company reported that the targeted tanker had a crew of 24 sailors on board, all of whom took refuge in the ship's "safe room" to protect themselves during the attack, explaining that there was no armed security team on board the vessel.



The European naval force in the Horn of Africa, "Operation Atalanta," had intervened in recent months to combat other piracy operations in the region and issued a warning to commercial vessels, indicating that a group of pirates is active off the coast of Somalia and that attacks are almost certain.



Ship Flying the Cayman Islands Flag



Today's attack follows the targeting of a ship flying the Cayman Islands flag this week, in an incident suspected to be piracy, which witnessed crossfire between the ship's private security team and the attackers, according to the European Union mission.



It is worth noting that piracy off the Somali coast peaked in 2011, with around 237 attacks, costing the global economy approximately $7 billion at the time, with $160 million paid in ransom, but this threat later diminished thanks to international naval patrols.