في هجوم يُرجّح أنه الأحدث ضمن سلسلة عمليات قرصنة بحرية ينفذها قراصنة صوماليون عادوا للنشاط في المنطقة، أعلنت البحرية البريطانية اليوم (الخميس)، عن إطلاق مهاجمين نيران رشاشات وقذائف صاروخية من طراز «آر بي جي» على سفينة، قبل أن يصعدوا على متنها قبالة ساحل الصومال.
وحذر مركز التجارة البحرية التابع للبحرية البريطانية السفن الموجودة في المنطقة، فيما أوضحت شركة الأمن الخاصة «أمبري» أن السفينة المستهدفة، ناقلة ترفع علم مالطا، وكانت في طريقها من سيكا بالهند إلى ديربان في جنوب أفريقيا.
قراصنة صوماليون
ورجّحت الشركة أن يكون منفذو الهجوم مجموعة من القراصنة الصوماليين، مشيرة إلى أن تقارير أفادت أخيراً بأنهم ينشطون في المنطقة.
وأفادت شركة أمن بحرية أخرى بأن الناقلة المستهدفة كان على متنها طاقم مكون من 24 بحاراً، وقد قاموا جميعاً بالتحصن داخل «غرفة الأمان» في السفينة لحماية أنفسهم أثناء الهجوم، موضحة أن السفينة لم يكن على متنها فريق أمن مسلح.
وكانت القوة البحرية الأوروبية في القرن الأفريقي «عملية أتالانتا»، قد تدخلت في الأشهر الماضية لمواجهة عمليات قرصنة أخرى في المنطقة، وأصدرت تحذيراً للسفن التجارية، موضحة أن مجموعة قراصنة تنشط قبالة الصومال، وأن الهجمات شبه مؤكدة.
سفينة ترفع علم جزر كايمان
ويأتي هجوم اليوم، بعد استهداف سفينة ترفع علم جزر كايمان هذا الأسبوع، في حادثة يُشتبه أنها قرصنة، وشهد إطلاق نار متبادل بين فريق الأمن الخاص بالسفينة والمهاجمين، وفقاً لبعثة الاتحاد الأوروبي.
يذكر أن القرصنة قبالة الساحل الصومالي بلغت ذروتها في عام 2011، وشنت نحو 237 هجوماً، وكلّفت الاقتصاد العالمي آنذاك نحو 7 مليارات دولار، مع دفع 160 مليون دولار كفدية، لكن هذا التهديد تراجع لاحقاً بفضل الدوريات البحرية الدولية.
In an attack likely to be the latest in a series of maritime piracy operations carried out by Somali pirates who have returned to activity in the region, the British Navy announced today (Thursday) that attackers fired machine guns and RPG rockets at a ship before boarding it off the coast of Somalia.
The British Navy's Maritime Trade Operations warned ships in the area, while the private security company "Ambrey" clarified that the targeted vessel, a tanker flying the Maltese flag, was en route from Sikha, India, to Durban, South Africa.
Somali Pirates
The company suggested that the attackers were a group of Somali pirates, noting that reports have recently indicated that they are active in the area.
Another maritime security company reported that the targeted tanker had a crew of 24 sailors on board, all of whom took refuge in the ship's "safe room" to protect themselves during the attack, explaining that there was no armed security team on board the vessel.
The European naval force in the Horn of Africa, "Operation Atalanta," had intervened in recent months to combat other piracy operations in the region and issued a warning to commercial vessels, indicating that a group of pirates is active off the coast of Somalia and that attacks are almost certain.
Ship Flying the Cayman Islands Flag
Today's attack follows the targeting of a ship flying the Cayman Islands flag this week, in an incident suspected to be piracy, which witnessed crossfire between the ship's private security team and the attackers, according to the European Union mission.
It is worth noting that piracy off the Somali coast peaked in 2011, with around 237 attacks, costing the global economy approximately $7 billion at the time, with $160 million paid in ransom, but this threat later diminished thanks to international naval patrols.