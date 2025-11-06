أكد رئيس مجلس السيادة، قائد الجيش السوداني، عبد الفتاح البرهان، أن الجيش لن يتراجع عن دحر التمرد وتأمين الدولة السودانية، موضحاً أن القوات المسلحة ماضية في المعركة.
وقال البرهان في كلمة أمام قادة القوات الجوالة اليوم (الخميس)، إن المعركة الحالية هي معركة الشعب السوداني وماضون فيها، مشدداً بالقول:«لن نتراجع».
وتوعد البرهان بالثأر لمجازر الفاشر والجنينة والجزيرة قائلاً: «القوات المسلحة ستثأر لقتلى الفاشر والجنينة والجزيرة».
وعزز الجيش السوداني انتشاره في محيط مدينة بارا شمالي كردفان، بعد وصول 10 آلاف نازح من شمال دارفور وصلوا إلى منطقة الدبّة، وبحسب مصادر عسكرية فإن الجيش أمّن مدينة الأبيض شمال كردفان، وطوّق مدينة بارا التي تسيطر عليها قوات الدعم السريع.
وكانت منظمة العفو الدولية قد حذرت من أن السودان يشهد أكبر أزمة إنسانية في العالم، موضحة في بيان لها أن أكثر من 14 مليون طفل سوداني بحاجة إلى مساعدات إنسانية لمجرد البقاء على قيد الحياة.
وأشارت إلى أن عشرات الآلاف من المدنيين قتلوا، وأكثر من 12 مليون شخص أجبروا على الفرار.
من جانبه، أوضح كبير مستشاري الرئيس الأمريكي للشؤون العربية والإفريقية مسعد بولس أن الولايات المتحدة تعمل مع كل الأطراف، لتحقيق وقف إطلاق النار وتقديم الدعم للمرحلة الإنسانية في البلاد.
The Chairman of the Sovereignty Council and Commander of the Sudanese Army, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, confirmed that the army will not back down from defeating the rebellion and securing the Sudanese state, explaining that the armed forces are continuing in the battle.
Al-Burhan stated in a speech before the leaders of the mobile forces today (Thursday) that the current battle is the battle of the Sudanese people and that they are committed to it, emphasizing: "We will not retreat."
Al-Burhan vowed to avenge the massacres in El Fasher, El Geneina, and Al-Jazirah, saying: "The armed forces will avenge the victims of El Fasher, El Geneina, and Al-Jazirah."
The Sudanese army has reinforced its presence around the city of Bara in North Kordofan, following the arrival of 10,000 displaced persons from North Darfur who reached the Al-Dabba area. According to military sources, the army has secured the city of Al-Obeid in North Kordofan and has surrounded the city of Bara, which is controlled by the Rapid Support Forces.
Amnesty International had warned that Sudan is experiencing the largest humanitarian crisis in the world, stating in a statement that more than 14 million Sudanese children need humanitarian assistance just to survive.
It noted that tens of thousands of civilians have been killed, and more than 12 million people have been forced to flee.
For his part, the Senior Advisor to the U.S. President for Arab and African Affairs, Massad Boulos, explained that the United States is working with all parties to achieve a ceasefire and provide support for the humanitarian phase in the country.