أكد رئيس مجلس السيادة، قائد الجيش السوداني، عبد الفتاح البرهان، أن الجيش لن يتراجع عن دحر التمرد وتأمين الدولة السودانية، موضحاً أن القوات المسلحة ماضية في المعركة.


وقال البرهان في كلمة أمام قادة القوات الجوالة اليوم (الخميس)، إن المعركة الحالية هي معركة الشعب السوداني وماضون فيها، مشدداً بالقول:«لن نتراجع».


وتوعد البرهان بالثأر لمجازر الفاشر والجنينة والجزيرة قائلاً: «القوات المسلحة ستثأر لقتلى الفاشر والجنينة والجزيرة».


وعزز الجيش السوداني انتشاره في محيط مدينة بارا شمالي كردفان، بعد وصول 10 آلاف نازح من شمال دارفور وصلوا إلى منطقة الدبّة، وبحسب مصادر عسكرية فإن الجيش أمّن مدينة الأبيض شمال كردفان، وطوّق مدينة بارا التي تسيطر عليها قوات الدعم السريع.


وكانت منظمة العفو الدولية قد حذرت من أن السودان يشهد أكبر أزمة إنسانية في العالم، موضحة في بيان لها أن أكثر من 14 مليون طفل سوداني بحاجة إلى مساعدات إنسانية لمجرد البقاء على قيد الحياة.


وأشارت إلى أن عشرات الآلاف من المدنيين قتلوا، وأكثر من 12 مليون شخص أجبروا على الفرار.


من جانبه، أوضح كبير مستشاري الرئيس الأمريكي للشؤون العربية والإفريقية مسعد بولس أن الولايات المتحدة تعمل مع كل الأطراف، لتحقيق وقف إطلاق النار وتقديم الدعم للمرحلة الإنسانية في البلاد.