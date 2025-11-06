The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that it will reduce 10% of flight operations at 40 "high-traffic" U.S. airports starting Friday, if the government shutdown, which has now become the longest in U.S. history, continues, exacerbating staff shortages and leading to delays or cancellations of thousands of flights daily.

Airports Affected by the Government Shutdown

It has not yet been specified which airports will be affected by the restrictions, but reports suggest that major airports such as New York, Dallas, Houston, Newark, Phoenix, and Chicago may be the most impacted, as air traffic controllers are suffering from severe fatigue and missing their second monthly paycheck.

The shutdown, which has entered its 36th day, has delayed over 3.2 million travelers so far, with rising absenteeism due to financial pressures.

Brian Belford, the FAA Administrator, confirmed during a press conference on Wednesday evening that the list of affected airports will be announced on Thursday, following his meeting with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and airline companies to discuss schedule adjustments.

Unprecedented Action

Belford described the action as "unprecedented," but added that the government shutdown itself is an emergency that cannot be delayed, stating, "We will not wait until a real security problem arises when early indicators suggest we can act today."

Belford spoke to reporters about the fatigue experienced by controllers, who have been working without pay since the shutdown began on October 1, with workweeks extending to six days and mandatory overtime.

He noted that the agency is focusing on "specific markets," where reports of fatigue have been recorded, with absenteeism rising significantly compared to the weeks prior to the shutdown – with the average affected facilities at only 8.3, compared to 39 at the end of last week.

For his part, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy added, "We have asked them to come to work, but I am not naive to understand that they are trying to find ways to meet their daily obligations," pointing out that financial anxiety is leading to "employment pressures across our airspace."

Earlier this week, Duffy warned of the possibility of closing parts of the airspace next week, making today's announcement a proactive step to avoid worsening the crisis.

Meanwhile, Jeff Freeman, President and CEO of the American Travel Association, issued a statement describing all government shutdowns as "irresponsible," calling for the government to reopen immediately to "prevent difficult operational decisions that disrupt travel and harm confidence in the American air travel experience."

According to Axios, Executive Director Alex Fitzpatrick indicated that this action will be "significantly disruptive" to airlines and travelers, but it reflects the FAA's fundamental duty to ensure air safety, as reducing the number of flights helps alleviate the burden on controllers who are nearing their second paycheck of zero value.