أعلنت إدارة الطيران الاتحادية الأمريكية (FAA) أنها ستقوم بتقليص 10% من حركة الطيران في 40 مطارًا أمريكيًا «عالي الحركة»، بدءًا من يوم الجمعة، في حال استمر الإغلاق الحكومي الذي أصبح الآن الأطول في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة، مما يفاقم نقص الموظفين ويؤدي إلى تأخير أو إلغاء آلاف الرحلات يوميًا.
المطارات التي ستتأثر بالإغلاق الحكومي
ولم يُحدد بعد أي المطارات ستتأثر بالقيود، لكن التقارير تشير إلى أن المطارات الكبرى مثل نيويورك، دالاس، هيوستن، نيوارك، فينيكس، وشيكاغو قد تكون الأكثر تضررًا، حيث يعاني منظمو الحركة الجوية من إرهاق شديد وغياب رواتبهم الشهرية الثانية.
وقد أدى الإغلاق، الذي دخل يومه الـ36، إلى تأخير أكثر من 3.2 مليون مسافر حتى الآن، مع ارتفاع حالات الغياب عن العمل بسبب الضغوط المالية.
وأكد مدير إدارة الطيران الاتحادية الأمريكية، براين بيلفورد، خلال مؤتمر صحفي، مساء الأربعاء، أن قائمة المطارات المتضررة ستُعلن يوم الخميس، بعد اجتماعه مع وزير النقل شون دوفي والشركات الجوية لمناقشة تعديلات الجداول الزمنية.
إجراء غير مسبوق
ووصف بيلفورد الإجراء بأنه «غير مسبوق»، لكنه أضاف أن الإغلاق الحكومي نفسه يُعد حالة طارئة لا تُقبل التسويف، وقال: «لن ننتظر حتى يظهر مشكل مشكلة أمنية حقيقية عندما تشير المؤشرات المبكرة إلى أننا يمكننا التصرف اليوم».
وتحدث بيلفورد أمام الصحفيين عن الإرهاق الذي يعاني منه المنظمون، الذين يعملون بدون راتب منذ بدء الإغلاق في 1 أكتوبر، مع أسابيع عمل تصل إلى ستة أيام ووقت إضافي إلزامي.
وأشار إلى أن الوكالة تركز على «أسواق محددة»، حيث سُجلت تقارير عن إرهاق، مع ارتفاع حالات الغياب بنسبة كبيرة مقارنة بالأسابيع السابقة للإغلاق – حيث بلغ متوسط المنشآت المتضررة 8.3 فقط، مقابل 39 في نهاية الأسبوع الماضي.
ومن جانبه، أضاف وزير النقل شون دوفي: «لقد طلبنا منهم الحضور إلى العمل، لكنني لست ساذجًا لأفهم أنهم يحاولون إيجاد طرق لتلبية التزاماتهم اليومية»، مشيرًا إلى أن القلق المالي يؤدي إلى «ضغوط توظيفية في جميع أنحاء مجالنا الجوي»
وفي وقت سابق هذا الأسبوع، حذر دوفي من إمكانية إغلاق أجزاء من المجال الجوي الأسبوع القادم، مما يجعل الإعلان اليوم خطوة مبكرة لتجنب تفاقم الأزمة.
من جانبه، أصدر رئيس ومدير تنفيذي لجمعية السفر الأمريكية جيف فريمان، بيانًا وصف فيه جميع الإغلاقات الحكومية بأنها «غير مسؤولة»، مطالبًا بإعادة فتح الحكومة فورًا لـ«منع القرارات التشغيلية الصعبة التي تعطل السفر وتُضر بالثقة في تجربة السفر الجوي الأمريكية».
وبحسب موقع «أكسيوس»، أشار المدير التنفيذي أليكس فيتزباتريك إلى أن هذا الإجراء سيكون «مُعطِّلاً بشكل كبير» للشركات الجوية والمسافرين، لكنه يعكس واجب FAA الأساسي في ضمان السلامة الجوية، حيث يساعد تقليص عدد الرحلات في تخفيف العبء على المنظّمين الذين يقتربون من راتبهم الشهري الثاني صفري القيمة.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that it will reduce 10% of flight operations at 40 "high-traffic" U.S. airports starting Friday, if the government shutdown, which has now become the longest in U.S. history, continues, exacerbating staff shortages and leading to delays or cancellations of thousands of flights daily.
Airports Affected by the Government Shutdown
It has not yet been specified which airports will be affected by the restrictions, but reports suggest that major airports such as New York, Dallas, Houston, Newark, Phoenix, and Chicago may be the most impacted, as air traffic controllers are suffering from severe fatigue and missing their second monthly paycheck.
The shutdown, which has entered its 36th day, has delayed over 3.2 million travelers so far, with rising absenteeism due to financial pressures.
Brian Belford, the FAA Administrator, confirmed during a press conference on Wednesday evening that the list of affected airports will be announced on Thursday, following his meeting with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and airline companies to discuss schedule adjustments.
Unprecedented Action
Belford described the action as "unprecedented," but added that the government shutdown itself is an emergency that cannot be delayed, stating, "We will not wait until a real security problem arises when early indicators suggest we can act today."
Belford spoke to reporters about the fatigue experienced by controllers, who have been working without pay since the shutdown began on October 1, with workweeks extending to six days and mandatory overtime.
He noted that the agency is focusing on "specific markets," where reports of fatigue have been recorded, with absenteeism rising significantly compared to the weeks prior to the shutdown – with the average affected facilities at only 8.3, compared to 39 at the end of last week.
For his part, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy added, "We have asked them to come to work, but I am not naive to understand that they are trying to find ways to meet their daily obligations," pointing out that financial anxiety is leading to "employment pressures across our airspace."
Earlier this week, Duffy warned of the possibility of closing parts of the airspace next week, making today's announcement a proactive step to avoid worsening the crisis.
Meanwhile, Jeff Freeman, President and CEO of the American Travel Association, issued a statement describing all government shutdowns as "irresponsible," calling for the government to reopen immediately to "prevent difficult operational decisions that disrupt travel and harm confidence in the American air travel experience."
According to Axios, Executive Director Alex Fitzpatrick indicated that this action will be "significantly disruptive" to airlines and travelers, but it reflects the FAA's fundamental duty to ensure air safety, as reducing the number of flights helps alleviate the burden on controllers who are nearing their second paycheck of zero value.