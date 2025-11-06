أعلنت إدارة الطيران الاتحادية الأمريكية (FAA) أنها ستقوم بتقليص 10% من حركة الطيران في 40 مطارًا أمريكيًا «عالي الحركة»، بدءًا من يوم الجمعة، في حال استمر الإغلاق الحكومي الذي أصبح الآن الأطول في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة، مما يفاقم نقص الموظفين ويؤدي إلى تأخير أو إلغاء آلاف الرحلات يوميًا.

المطارات التي ستتأثر بالإغلاق الحكومي

ولم يُحدد بعد أي المطارات ستتأثر بالقيود، لكن التقارير تشير إلى أن المطارات الكبرى مثل نيويورك، دالاس، هيوستن، نيوارك، فينيكس، وشيكاغو قد تكون الأكثر تضررًا، حيث يعاني منظمو الحركة الجوية من إرهاق شديد وغياب رواتبهم الشهرية الثانية.

وقد أدى الإغلاق، الذي دخل يومه الـ36، إلى تأخير أكثر من 3.2 مليون مسافر حتى الآن، مع ارتفاع حالات الغياب عن العمل بسبب الضغوط المالية.

وأكد مدير إدارة الطيران الاتحادية الأمريكية، براين بيلفورد، خلال مؤتمر صحفي، مساء الأربعاء، أن قائمة المطارات المتضررة ستُعلن يوم الخميس، بعد اجتماعه مع وزير النقل شون دوفي والشركات الجوية لمناقشة تعديلات الجداول الزمنية.

إجراء غير مسبوق

ووصف بيلفورد الإجراء بأنه «غير مسبوق»، لكنه أضاف أن الإغلاق الحكومي نفسه يُعد حالة طارئة لا تُقبل التسويف، وقال: «لن ننتظر حتى يظهر مشكل مشكلة أمنية حقيقية عندما تشير المؤشرات المبكرة إلى أننا يمكننا التصرف اليوم».

وتحدث بيلفورد أمام الصحفيين عن الإرهاق الذي يعاني منه المنظمون، الذين يعملون بدون راتب منذ بدء الإغلاق في 1 أكتوبر، مع أسابيع عمل تصل إلى ستة أيام ووقت إضافي إلزامي.

وأشار إلى أن الوكالة تركز على «أسواق محددة»، حيث سُجلت تقارير عن إرهاق، مع ارتفاع حالات الغياب بنسبة كبيرة مقارنة بالأسابيع السابقة للإغلاق – حيث بلغ متوسط المنشآت المتضررة 8.3 فقط، مقابل 39 في نهاية الأسبوع الماضي.

ومن جانبه، أضاف وزير النقل شون دوفي: «لقد طلبنا منهم الحضور إلى العمل، لكنني لست ساذجًا لأفهم أنهم يحاولون إيجاد طرق لتلبية التزاماتهم اليومية»، مشيرًا إلى أن القلق المالي يؤدي إلى «ضغوط توظيفية في جميع أنحاء مجالنا الجوي»

وفي وقت سابق هذا الأسبوع، حذر دوفي من إمكانية إغلاق أجزاء من المجال الجوي الأسبوع القادم، مما يجعل الإعلان اليوم خطوة مبكرة لتجنب تفاقم الأزمة.

من جانبه، أصدر رئيس ومدير تنفيذي لجمعية السفر الأمريكية جيف فريمان، بيانًا وصف فيه جميع الإغلاقات الحكومية بأنها «غير مسؤولة»، مطالبًا بإعادة فتح الحكومة فورًا لـ«منع القرارات التشغيلية الصعبة التي تعطل السفر وتُضر بالثقة في تجربة السفر الجوي الأمريكية».

وبحسب موقع «أكسيوس»، أشار المدير التنفيذي أليكس فيتزباتريك إلى أن هذا الإجراء سيكون «مُعطِّلاً بشكل كبير» للشركات الجوية والمسافرين، لكنه يعكس واجب FAA الأساسي في ضمان السلامة الجوية، حيث يساعد تقليص عدد الرحلات في تخفيف العبء على المنظّمين الذين يقتربون من راتبهم الشهري الثاني صفري القيمة.