صعّدت كوريا الشمالية من لهجتها تجاه الولايات المتحدة بعد العقوبات الأخيرة التي فرضتها إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب على خلفية اتهامات بتمويل برنامجها النووي عبر جرائم إلكترونية، ووصفت بيونغ يانغ تلك العقوبات بأنها «عداء شرير» متوعدة برد حازم وخطوات مضادة غير محددة.
وقال نائب وزير الخارجية الكوري الشمالي إن العقوبات الأمريكية الأخيرة التي شملت ثمانية أفراد وشركتين بتهمة غسل الأموال ما هي إلا امتداد لسياسة «العداء المزمن» التي تنتهجها واشنطن، محذرًا من أن استمرارها سيؤدي إلى «رد فعل لا يمكن التنبؤ به».
وجاء الرد الكوري بعد إعلان وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية أن القراصنة التابعين لبيونغ يانغ سرقوا أكثر من 3 مليارات دولار من العملات الرقمية خلال السنوات الأخيرة، وهو رقم وصفته الوزارة بأنه غير مسبوق، مؤكدة أن تلك الأموال تُستخدم لتمويل البرنامج النووي والصاروخي للبلاد.
وأوضحت واشنطن أن الشبكات المالية الكورية الشمالية تعتمد على مؤسسات وشركات وهمية في الصين وروسيا ودول أخرى لتهريب الأموال المسروقة وإخفاء مصدرها الحقيقي، مشيرة إلى أن بيونغ يانغ تواصل تطوير تقنيات القرصنة واستخدام العملات المشفرة لتجاوز العقوبات المفروضة عليها.
وتأتي هذه العقوبات رغم توقف المحادثات النووية بين الجانبين منذ عام 2019، حين فشلت جولات الحوار بين الزعيم الكوري الشمالي كيم جونغ أون والرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في التوصل إلى اتفاق يضمن تخفيف العقوبات مقابل خطوات نزع السلاح النووي.
وختم نائب الوزير الكوري الشمالي بيانه بالقول إن «الولايات المتحدة ترتكب خطأً إستراتيجيا خطيرا»، مؤكدا أن بلاده ستواصل الدفاع عن نفسها بكل الوسائل الممكنة حتى «نهاية المواجهة الطويلة».
North Korea has escalated its rhetoric towards the United States following the recent sanctions imposed by the administration of President Donald Trump in connection with allegations of funding its nuclear program through cybercrimes, describing those sanctions as "evil hostility" and threatening a firm response and unspecified countermeasures.
The North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister stated that the recent U.S. sanctions, which targeted eight individuals and two companies on charges of money laundering, are merely an extension of the "chronic hostility" policy pursued by Washington, warning that their continuation will lead to a "unpredictable reaction."
The North Korean response came after the U.S. Treasury Department announced that hackers affiliated with Pyongyang had stolen more than $3 billion in digital currencies in recent years, a figure the department described as unprecedented, confirming that this money is used to finance the country's nuclear and missile programs.
Washington clarified that North Korean financial networks rely on shell companies and institutions in China, Russia, and other countries to launder stolen funds and conceal their true source, noting that Pyongyang continues to develop hacking techniques and use cryptocurrencies to circumvent the imposed sanctions.
These sanctions come despite the halt of nuclear talks between the two sides since 2019, when rounds of dialogue between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump failed to reach an agreement that would ensure sanctions relief in exchange for steps towards denuclearization.
The North Korean Deputy Minister concluded his statement by saying that "the United States is making a serious strategic mistake," emphasizing that his country will continue to defend itself by all possible means until the "end of the long confrontation."