صعّدت كوريا الشمالية من لهجتها تجاه الولايات المتحدة بعد العقوبات الأخيرة التي فرضتها إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب على خلفية اتهامات بتمويل برنامجها النووي عبر جرائم إلكترونية، ووصفت بيونغ يانغ تلك العقوبات بأنها «عداء شرير» متوعدة برد حازم وخطوات مضادة غير محددة.

وقال نائب وزير الخارجية الكوري الشمالي إن العقوبات الأمريكية الأخيرة التي شملت ثمانية أفراد وشركتين بتهمة غسل الأموال ما هي إلا امتداد لسياسة «العداء المزمن» التي تنتهجها واشنطن، محذرًا من أن استمرارها سيؤدي إلى «رد فعل لا يمكن التنبؤ به».

وجاء الرد الكوري بعد إعلان وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية أن القراصنة التابعين لبيونغ يانغ سرقوا أكثر من 3 مليارات دولار من العملات الرقمية خلال السنوات الأخيرة، وهو رقم وصفته الوزارة بأنه غير مسبوق، مؤكدة أن تلك الأموال تُستخدم لتمويل البرنامج النووي والصاروخي للبلاد.

وأوضحت واشنطن أن الشبكات المالية الكورية الشمالية تعتمد على مؤسسات وشركات وهمية في الصين وروسيا ودول أخرى لتهريب الأموال المسروقة وإخفاء مصدرها الحقيقي، مشيرة إلى أن بيونغ يانغ تواصل تطوير تقنيات القرصنة واستخدام العملات المشفرة لتجاوز العقوبات المفروضة عليها.

وتأتي هذه العقوبات رغم توقف المحادثات النووية بين الجانبين منذ عام 2019، حين فشلت جولات الحوار بين الزعيم الكوري الشمالي كيم جونغ أون والرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في التوصل إلى اتفاق يضمن تخفيف العقوبات مقابل خطوات نزع السلاح النووي.

وختم نائب الوزير الكوري الشمالي بيانه بالقول إن «الولايات المتحدة ترتكب خطأً إستراتيجيا خطيرا»، مؤكدا أن بلاده ستواصل الدفاع عن نفسها بكل الوسائل الممكنة حتى «نهاية المواجهة الطويلة».