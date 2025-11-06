North Korea has escalated its rhetoric towards the United States following the recent sanctions imposed by the administration of President Donald Trump in connection with allegations of funding its nuclear program through cybercrimes, describing those sanctions as "evil hostility" and threatening a firm response and unspecified countermeasures.

The North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister stated that the recent U.S. sanctions, which targeted eight individuals and two companies on charges of money laundering, are merely an extension of the "chronic hostility" policy pursued by Washington, warning that their continuation will lead to a "unpredictable reaction."

The North Korean response came after the U.S. Treasury Department announced that hackers affiliated with Pyongyang had stolen more than $3 billion in digital currencies in recent years, a figure the department described as unprecedented, confirming that this money is used to finance the country's nuclear and missile programs.

Washington clarified that North Korean financial networks rely on shell companies and institutions in China, Russia, and other countries to launder stolen funds and conceal their true source, noting that Pyongyang continues to develop hacking techniques and use cryptocurrencies to circumvent the imposed sanctions.

These sanctions come despite the halt of nuclear talks between the two sides since 2019, when rounds of dialogue between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump failed to reach an agreement that would ensure sanctions relief in exchange for steps towards denuclearization.

The North Korean Deputy Minister concluded his statement by saying that "the United States is making a serious strategic mistake," emphasizing that his country will continue to defend itself by all possible means until the "end of the long confrontation."