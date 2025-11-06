The region's eyes are once again turned towards Turkey, as Afghanistan and Pakistan resume today (Thursday) a crucial round of negotiations aimed at curbing the rising tensions between the two countries, following weeks of deadly clashes at the shared border.

The meeting comes at a time when Kabul and Islamabad are exchanging accusations regarding the support of armed groups on both sides of the border. Informed sources confirmed that both sides will discuss the establishment of a new monitoring mechanism to ensure respect for the ceasefire agreement announced on October 19.

Despite previous attempts at calming the situation, the flames of hostility have not yet been extinguished. The United Nations revealed that more than 50 people have lost their lives and 447 have been injured on the Afghan side, while at least five people were killed in Kabul as a result of sporadic bombings.

Field reports indicate that the Pakistani army has lost 23 soldiers and 29 others have been injured.

According to diplomatic sources, the Taliban government has rejected Pakistan's accusations of harboring armed groups on its territory, while accusing Islamabad of supporting "terrorist" groups hostile to Afghanistan. In turn, Islamabad denies these allegations.

These developments come while the border between the two countries has remained closed since a Taliban attack on the Pakistani border, deepening the economic crisis in the border areas and increasing public tension.

Observers believe that the success of today's meeting in rebuilding trust between Kabul and Islamabad could represent a rare turning point in a relationship fraught with doubts and mutual accusations.