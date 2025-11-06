تتجه أنظار المنطقة مجددًا نحو تركيا، حيث تستأنف أفغانستان وباكستان اليوم (الخميس) جولة مفاوضات حاسمة تهدف إلى كبح التوتر المتصاعد بين البلدين، بعد أسابيع من مواجهات دامية عند الحدود المشتركة.

يأتي الاجتماع في وقت تتبادل فيه كابل وإسلام آباد الاتهامات بشأن دعم جماعات مسلحة على جانبي الحدود. وأكدت مصادر مطلعة أن الجانبين سيبحثان إنشاء آلية مراقبة جديدة تضمن احترام اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار المعلن في 19 أكتوبر الماضي.

ورغم محاولات التهدئة السابقة، إلا أن نيران العداء لم تخمد بعد. وكشفت الأمم المتحدة أن أكثر من 50 شخصًا لقوا مصرعهم وأصيب 447 شخصا على الجانب الأفغاني، كما قتل ما لا يقل عن خمسة أشخاص في كابل نتيجة تفجيرات متفرقة.

وتشير تقارير ميدانية إلى أن الجيش الباكستاني فقد 23 جنديًا وأصيب 29 آخرون.

وبحسب مصادر دبلوماسية، فإن حكومة طالبان رفضت اتهامات باكستان لها بإيواء جماعات مسلحة على أراضيها، وتتهم بدورها إسلام آباد بدعم جماعات «إرهابية» معادية لأفغانستان. في المقابل، تنفي إسلام آباد تلك المزاعم.

وتأتي هذه التطورات بينما تبقى الحدود بين البلدين مغلقة منذ هجوم نفذته طالبان على الحدود الباكستانية، ما عمّق الأزمة الاقتصادية في المناطق الحدودية وزاد من التوتر الشعبي.

ويرى مراقبون أن نجاح اجتماع اليوم في إعادة بناء الثقة بين كابل وإسلام آباد قد يشكل نقطة تحول نادرة في علاقة تحبسها الشكوك والاتهامات المتبادلة.