تتجه أنظار المنطقة مجددًا نحو تركيا، حيث تستأنف أفغانستان وباكستان اليوم (الخميس) جولة مفاوضات حاسمة تهدف إلى كبح التوتر المتصاعد بين البلدين، بعد أسابيع من مواجهات دامية عند الحدود المشتركة.
يأتي الاجتماع في وقت تتبادل فيه كابل وإسلام آباد الاتهامات بشأن دعم جماعات مسلحة على جانبي الحدود. وأكدت مصادر مطلعة أن الجانبين سيبحثان إنشاء آلية مراقبة جديدة تضمن احترام اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار المعلن في 19 أكتوبر الماضي.
ورغم محاولات التهدئة السابقة، إلا أن نيران العداء لم تخمد بعد. وكشفت الأمم المتحدة أن أكثر من 50 شخصًا لقوا مصرعهم وأصيب 447 شخصا على الجانب الأفغاني، كما قتل ما لا يقل عن خمسة أشخاص في كابل نتيجة تفجيرات متفرقة.
وتشير تقارير ميدانية إلى أن الجيش الباكستاني فقد 23 جنديًا وأصيب 29 آخرون.
وبحسب مصادر دبلوماسية، فإن حكومة طالبان رفضت اتهامات باكستان لها بإيواء جماعات مسلحة على أراضيها، وتتهم بدورها إسلام آباد بدعم جماعات «إرهابية» معادية لأفغانستان. في المقابل، تنفي إسلام آباد تلك المزاعم.
وتأتي هذه التطورات بينما تبقى الحدود بين البلدين مغلقة منذ هجوم نفذته طالبان على الحدود الباكستانية، ما عمّق الأزمة الاقتصادية في المناطق الحدودية وزاد من التوتر الشعبي.
ويرى مراقبون أن نجاح اجتماع اليوم في إعادة بناء الثقة بين كابل وإسلام آباد قد يشكل نقطة تحول نادرة في علاقة تحبسها الشكوك والاتهامات المتبادلة.
The region's eyes are once again turned towards Turkey, as Afghanistan and Pakistan resume today (Thursday) a crucial round of negotiations aimed at curbing the rising tensions between the two countries, following weeks of deadly clashes at the shared border.
The meeting comes at a time when Kabul and Islamabad are exchanging accusations regarding the support of armed groups on both sides of the border. Informed sources confirmed that both sides will discuss the establishment of a new monitoring mechanism to ensure respect for the ceasefire agreement announced on October 19.
Despite previous attempts at calming the situation, the flames of hostility have not yet been extinguished. The United Nations revealed that more than 50 people have lost their lives and 447 have been injured on the Afghan side, while at least five people were killed in Kabul as a result of sporadic bombings.
Field reports indicate that the Pakistani army has lost 23 soldiers and 29 others have been injured.
According to diplomatic sources, the Taliban government has rejected Pakistan's accusations of harboring armed groups on its territory, while accusing Islamabad of supporting "terrorist" groups hostile to Afghanistan. In turn, Islamabad denies these allegations.
These developments come while the border between the two countries has remained closed since a Taliban attack on the Pakistani border, deepening the economic crisis in the border areas and increasing public tension.
Observers believe that the success of today's meeting in rebuilding trust between Kabul and Islamabad could represent a rare turning point in a relationship fraught with doubts and mutual accusations.