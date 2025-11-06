The Hind Rajab Foundation filed an official criminal complaint before the German authorities yesterday (Wednesday), accusing former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during the Israeli "Cast Lead" operation in Gaza in late 2008 and early 2009.

The complaint from the Hind Rajab Foundation comes at a dramatic time, with Olmert arriving in Berlin today (Thursday) to attend the annual "Democracy" conference organized by the Israeli newspaper "Haaretz," raising questions about the possibility of his arrest or questioning upon arrival.

According to the foundation, named after the Palestinian girl Hind Rajab (6 years old) who was killed in Gaza in 2024 along with her family while attempting to evacuate, Olmert - who served as prime minister from 2006 to 2009 - bears "full leadership responsibility" for the military operation that resulted in the deaths of more than 1,300 Palestinians, including 300 children, and caused massive destruction to civilian infrastructure in Gaza.

The complaint, submitted to the federal prosecutor in Karlsruhe, accuses Olmert of "authorizing, failing to prevent, or failing to punish" actions that include bombing densely populated residential areas, using prohibited weapons such as white phosphorus, and targeting civilian facilities, violating international Geneva Conventions.

Diab Abu Jahja, the director general of the Hind Rajab Foundation, stated in an official statement that "the victims of Gaza deserve justice, no matter how much time has passed," adding that "the perpetrators must know that accountability does not expire, and the world is closing its doors to impunity." The foundation confirmed that it has requested the German authorities to launch an immediate investigation, issue an arrest warrant, and prevent Olmert from leaving Germany until the case is resolved.

The roots of this lawsuit trace back to one of the most controversial military operations in the history of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, during which Israel conducted the "Cast Lead" operation in the Gaza Strip, with international reports documenting serious violations, including the killing of dozens of civilians in airstrikes and ground attacks, and the destruction of thousands of homes and farms.

Olmert, who resigned in 2008 due to corruption scandals before being sentenced to six years in prison in 2014, defended the operation as a "security necessity," but in recent years has become a vocal critic of Netanyahu's policies, describing the current war in Gaza as "daily war crimes."

This is not the first time Olmert has faced an international legal threat; in 2009, Britain warned him of the risk of arrest on similar charges, and in 2019 he canceled a visit to Switzerland for fear of being questioned.