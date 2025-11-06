قدمت مؤسسة هند رجب شكوى جنائية رسمية أمام السلطات الألمانية أمس (الأربعاء)، متهمة رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي السابق إيهود أولمرت بارتكاب جرائم حرب وجرائم ضد الإنسانية خلال عملية «الرصاص المصبوب» الإسرائيلية على غزة في أواخر 2008 وبداية 2009.
وتأتي شكوى مؤسسة هند رجب في توقيت درامي، مع وصول أولمرت إلى برلين اليوم (الخميس) لحضور مؤتمر «الديمقراطية» السنوي الذي تنظمه صحيفة «هآرتس» الإسرائيلية، ما يثير تساؤلات حول إمكانية اعتقاله أو استجوابه فور وصوله.
ووفقاً للمؤسسة، التي سميت على اسم الطفلة الفلسطينية هند رجب (6 سنوات) التي قُتلت في غزة عام 2024 برفقة عائلتها أثناء محاولة إجلائهم، فإن أولمرت - الذي كان رئيساً للوزراء من 2006 إلى 2009 - يحمل «مسؤولية قيادية كاملة» عن العملية العسكرية التي أودت بحياة أكثر من 1,300 فلسطيني، بمن في ذلك 300 طفل، وألحقت تدميراً هائلاً بالبنية التحتية المدنية في غزة.
وتتهم الشكوى، المقدمة أمام المدعي العام الاتحادي في كارلسروه، أولمرت بـ«التخويل، أو الفشل في منع، أو الفشل في معاقبة» أفعال تشمل قصف مناطق سكنية كثيفة السكان، واستخدام أسلحة محظورة مثل الفوسفور الأبيض، واستهداف منشآت مدنية، ما ينتهك اتفاقيات جنيف الدولية.
وقال المدير العام لمؤسسة هند رجب دياب أبو جهجة في بيان رسمي إن «ضحايا غزة يستحقون العدالة، مهما مر الزمن»، مضيفاً أن «الجناة يجب أن يعلموا أن المساءلة لا تنتهي صلاحيتها، والعالم يغلق أبوابه أمام الإفلات من العقاب»، وأكدت المؤسسة أنها طلبت من السلطات الألمانية إطلاق تحقيق فوري، وإصدار مذكرة توقيف، ومنع أولمرت من مغادرة ألمانيا حتى البت في القضية.
وتعود جذور هذه الدعوى إلى واحدة من أكثر العمليات العسكرية إثارة للجدل في تاريخ النزاع الفلسطيني-الإسرائيلي، التي شنت فيها إسرائيل عملية «الرصاص المصبوب» على قطاع غزة، ووثقت فيها تقارير دولية انتهاكات جسيمة، بما في ذلك مقتل عشرات المدنيين في غارات جوية وهجمات برية، وتدمير آلاف المنازل والمزارع.
ودافع أولمرت، الذي استقال في 2008 بسبب فضائح فساد قبل أن يُحكم عليه بالسجن ستّ سنوات في 2014، عن العملية كـ«ضرورة أمنية»، لكنه أصبح في السنوات الأخيرة ناقداً لاذعاً لسياسات نتنياهو، ووصف الحرب الحالية في غزة بـ«جرائم حرب يومية».
ليست هذه المرة الأولى التي يواجه فيها أولمرت تهديداً قضائياً دولياً، وفي 2009، حذرته بريطانيا من خطر الاعتقال بتهم مماثلة، وفي 2019 ألغى زيارة إلى سويسرا خوفاً من استجوابه.
The Hind Rajab Foundation filed an official criminal complaint before the German authorities yesterday (Wednesday), accusing former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during the Israeli "Cast Lead" operation in Gaza in late 2008 and early 2009.
The complaint from the Hind Rajab Foundation comes at a dramatic time, with Olmert arriving in Berlin today (Thursday) to attend the annual "Democracy" conference organized by the Israeli newspaper "Haaretz," raising questions about the possibility of his arrest or questioning upon arrival.
According to the foundation, named after the Palestinian girl Hind Rajab (6 years old) who was killed in Gaza in 2024 along with her family while attempting to evacuate, Olmert - who served as prime minister from 2006 to 2009 - bears "full leadership responsibility" for the military operation that resulted in the deaths of more than 1,300 Palestinians, including 300 children, and caused massive destruction to civilian infrastructure in Gaza.
The complaint, submitted to the federal prosecutor in Karlsruhe, accuses Olmert of "authorizing, failing to prevent, or failing to punish" actions that include bombing densely populated residential areas, using prohibited weapons such as white phosphorus, and targeting civilian facilities, violating international Geneva Conventions.
Diab Abu Jahja, the director general of the Hind Rajab Foundation, stated in an official statement that "the victims of Gaza deserve justice, no matter how much time has passed," adding that "the perpetrators must know that accountability does not expire, and the world is closing its doors to impunity." The foundation confirmed that it has requested the German authorities to launch an immediate investigation, issue an arrest warrant, and prevent Olmert from leaving Germany until the case is resolved.
The roots of this lawsuit trace back to one of the most controversial military operations in the history of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, during which Israel conducted the "Cast Lead" operation in the Gaza Strip, with international reports documenting serious violations, including the killing of dozens of civilians in airstrikes and ground attacks, and the destruction of thousands of homes and farms.
Olmert, who resigned in 2008 due to corruption scandals before being sentenced to six years in prison in 2014, defended the operation as a "security necessity," but in recent years has become a vocal critic of Netanyahu's policies, describing the current war in Gaza as "daily war crimes."
This is not the first time Olmert has faced an international legal threat; in 2009, Britain warned him of the risk of arrest on similar charges, and in 2019 he canceled a visit to Switzerland for fear of being questioned.