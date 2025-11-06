قدمت مؤسسة هند رجب شكوى جنائية رسمية أمام السلطات الألمانية أمس (الأربعاء)، متهمة رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي السابق إيهود أولمرت بارتكاب جرائم حرب وجرائم ضد الإنسانية خلال عملية «الرصاص المصبوب» الإسرائيلية على غزة في أواخر 2008 وبداية 2009.

وتأتي شكوى مؤسسة هند رجب في توقيت درامي، مع وصول أولمرت إلى برلين اليوم (الخميس) لحضور مؤتمر «الديمقراطية» السنوي الذي تنظمه صحيفة «هآرتس» الإسرائيلية، ما يثير تساؤلات حول إمكانية اعتقاله أو استجوابه فور وصوله.

ووفقاً للمؤسسة، التي سميت على اسم الطفلة الفلسطينية هند رجب (6 سنوات) التي قُتلت في غزة عام 2024 برفقة عائلتها أثناء محاولة إجلائهم، فإن أولمرت - الذي كان رئيساً للوزراء من 2006 إلى 2009 - يحمل «مسؤولية قيادية كاملة» عن العملية العسكرية التي أودت بحياة أكثر من 1,300 فلسطيني، بمن في ذلك 300 طفل، وألحقت تدميراً هائلاً بالبنية التحتية المدنية في غزة.

وتتهم الشكوى، المقدمة أمام المدعي العام الاتحادي في كارلسروه، أولمرت بـ«التخويل، أو الفشل في منع، أو الفشل في معاقبة» أفعال تشمل قصف مناطق سكنية كثيفة السكان، واستخدام أسلحة محظورة مثل الفوسفور الأبيض، واستهداف منشآت مدنية، ما ينتهك اتفاقيات جنيف الدولية.

وقال المدير العام لمؤسسة هند رجب دياب أبو جهجة في بيان رسمي إن «ضحايا غزة يستحقون العدالة، مهما مر الزمن»، مضيفاً أن «الجناة يجب أن يعلموا أن المساءلة لا تنتهي صلاحيتها، والعالم يغلق أبوابه أمام الإفلات من العقاب»، وأكدت المؤسسة أنها طلبت من السلطات الألمانية إطلاق تحقيق فوري، وإصدار مذكرة توقيف، ومنع أولمرت من مغادرة ألمانيا حتى البت في القضية.

وتعود جذور هذه الدعوى إلى واحدة من أكثر العمليات العسكرية إثارة للجدل في تاريخ النزاع الفلسطيني-الإسرائيلي، التي شنت فيها إسرائيل عملية «الرصاص المصبوب» على قطاع غزة، ووثقت فيها تقارير دولية انتهاكات جسيمة، بما في ذلك مقتل عشرات المدنيين في غارات جوية وهجمات برية، وتدمير آلاف المنازل والمزارع.

ودافع أولمرت، الذي استقال في 2008 بسبب فضائح فساد قبل أن يُحكم عليه بالسجن ستّ سنوات في 2014، عن العملية كـ«ضرورة أمنية»، لكنه أصبح في السنوات الأخيرة ناقداً لاذعاً لسياسات نتنياهو، ووصف الحرب الحالية في غزة بـ«جرائم حرب يومية».

ليست هذه المرة الأولى التي يواجه فيها أولمرت تهديداً قضائياً دولياً، وفي 2009، حذرته بريطانيا من خطر الاعتقال بتهم مماثلة، وفي 2019 ألغى زيارة إلى سويسرا خوفاً من استجوابه.