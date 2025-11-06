في تطور دراماتيكي يُعيد فتح ملف فضيحة إيطالية سابقة، أعلنت النيابة العامة الليبية أمس (الأربعاء) اعتقال الرئيس السابق للشرطة القضائية في ليبيا الجنرال أسامة المصري نجم، المطلوب لدى المحكمة الجنائية الدولية بتهم جرائم حرب وجرائم ضد الإنسانية.

جاء الاعتقال في طرابلس بناءً على أدلة جديدة تتعلق بتعذيب سجناء في سجن المدينة الرئيسي أدى إلى وفاة أحدهم، ما يُشكّل صفعة مدوية لحكومة رئيسة الوزراء الإيطالية جورجيا ميلوني التي أطلقت سراحه قبل أشهر قليلة.

تعذيب ومعاملة مهينة

وأفادت النيابة العامة الليبية في بيان رسمي بأن التحقيقات في اتهامات المحكمة الجنائية الدولية كشفت عن انتهاكات إضافية لحقوق الإنسان داخل سجن طرابلس الرئيسي.

وأبلغ سجناء عن تعرضهم لـ«التعذيب والمعاملة القاسية والمهينة»، ما دفع السلطات إلى استجواب نجم حول إساءة معاملة 10 سجناء على الأقل، إضافة إلى وفاة أحدهم جراء التعذيب. وأكد البيان أن الاعتقال تم «بعد توافر أدلة كافية تدعم التهم»، مشيراً إلى أن نجم مطلوب دولياً أيضاً بتهم الاغتصاب والقتل العمد.

من هو الجنرال أسامة نجم؟

يُعدّ نجم (المعروف سابقاً بمنصبه في الشرطة القضائية) إحدى الشخصيات العسكرية البارزة في ليبيا، وكان قد اعتُقل في يناير الماضي بمدينة تورينو الإيطالية أثناء حضوره مباراة كرة قدم، بناءً على مذكرة توقيف من المحكمة الجنائية الدولية.

لكن السلطات الإيطالية أطلقت سراحه بعد يومين فقط، ونقلته عائداً إلى طرابلس على متن طائرة عسكرية تابعة لسلاح الجو الإيطالي، ما أثار عاصفة من الانتقادات.

إيطاليا.. ترحيل سريع وتحقيقات داخلية

من جانبها، بررت جورجيا ميلوني الإفراج السريع عن نجم بأنه «يشكل خطراً على الأمن القومي الإيطالي»، لكن منتقدين اتهموا حكومتها بـ«التملق لليبيا» بسبب الاعتماد على طرابلس في وقف تدفق المهاجرين نحو السواحل الجنوبية الإيطالية.

وأدانت المحكمة الجنائية الدولية إيطاليا لفشلها في تنفيذ مذكرة التوقيف وتسليم نجم أثناء وجوده على أراضيها، معتبرة ذلك انتهاكاً لالتزامات روما بموجب ميثاق روما المؤسس للمحكمة.

كما أدى الحادث إلى فتح تحقيق داخلي في روما ضد ميلوني وثلاثة مسؤولين حكوميين آخرين بتهم «المساعدة في جريمة» و«تبديد أموال عامة» بسبب استخدام الطائرة العسكرية، لكن التحقيق أُغلق لاحقاً بتبرئتهم.

وفي مايو الماضي، قبلت ليبيا - رغم عدم انضمامها إلى ميثاق روما - سلطة المحكمة الجنائية الدولية في التحقيق بجرائم الحرب داخل أراضيها، ما مهد الطريق للتعاون في قضية نجم.