In a dramatic development that reopens a previous Italian scandal, the Libyan Public Prosecutor announced yesterday (Wednesday) the arrest of the former head of the judicial police in Libya, General Osama Al-Masri Najm, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The arrest took place in Tripoli based on new evidence related to the torture of prisoners in the city's main prison, which led to the death of one of them, representing a significant blow to the government of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who released him a few months ago.

Torture and Degrading Treatment

The Libyan Public Prosecutor stated in an official statement that investigations into the charges from the International Criminal Court revealed additional human rights violations within the main prison in Tripoli.

Prisoners reported being subjected to "torture and cruel and degrading treatment," prompting authorities to question Najm about the mistreatment of at least 10 prisoners, in addition to the death of one due to torture. The statement confirmed that the arrest was made "after sufficient evidence supporting the charges became available," noting that Najm is also wanted internationally on charges of rape and intentional murder.

Who is General Osama Najm?

Najm (previously known for his position in the judicial police) is considered one of the prominent military figures in Libya. He was arrested last January in the Italian city of Turin while attending a football match, based on an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court.

However, the Italian authorities released him just two days later and transported him back to Tripoli on a military aircraft belonging to the Italian Air Force, sparking a storm of criticism.

Italy.. Swift Deportation and Internal Investigations

For her part, Giorgia Meloni justified the swift release of Najm by stating that he "poses a threat to Italian national security," but critics accused her government of "catering to Libya" due to reliance on Tripoli to halt the flow of migrants towards the southern Italian shores.

The International Criminal Court condemned Italy for failing to execute the arrest warrant and hand over Najm while he was on its territory, considering this a violation of Rome's obligations under the Rome Statute that established the court.

The incident also led to an internal investigation in Rome against Meloni and three other government officials on charges of "aiding a crime" and "misappropriation of public funds" due to the use of the military aircraft, but the investigation was later closed with their acquittal.

In May, Libya - despite not being a signatory to the Rome Statute - accepted the authority of the International Criminal Court to investigate war crimes within its territory, paving the way for cooperation in Najm's case.