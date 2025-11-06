On a historic night, the United States witnessed unprecedented victories for women and minorities, as the election results in Virginia were announced, with Senator Ghazala Hashmi winning the position of Lieutenant Governor, becoming the first Muslim woman in American history to be elected to a state-level office.

This victory, achieved with 54.2% of the votes against her Republican opponent John Reed, bolsters Hashmi's ambitious political career, which she began as the first Muslim in the Virginia State Senate, and opens a new chapter in the representation of immigrants and Muslims in American politics.

Hashmi (61 years old) said in her celebratory speech before a crowd of supporters in Richmond, surrounded by her family and her two daughters Yasmeen and Noor: “From a child who emigrated to Savannah, Georgia, to the first Muslim woman elected to a state office in the entire country... this is not my personal victory, but a victory for every American who believes in justice and equal opportunities.”

She added: “We will protect reproductive rights, enhance public education, and ensure affordable healthcare for everyone, regardless of their background.”

Confronting the "Chaos in Washington"

Hashmi's victory came after a strong campaign focused on confronting the “chaos in Washington” under the Trump administration, emphasizing issues such as gun violence prevention and combating climate change, amidst Islamophobic attacks from some Republican factions that linked her to other candidates like Zahra Mamdani in New York.

The roots of this achievement trace back to Hashmi's personal journey, as she was born in Hyderabad, Telangana, India, and emigrated at the age of four to join her academic father Zia Hashmi in Georgia, where she grew up in an educational environment rich in diversity during the desegregation of schools.

After an outstanding academic career—including a PhD in American literature—Hashmi worked for three decades as a professor and administrator at Virginia universities before entering politics in 2019, where she defeated the current Republican incumbent in District 10, helping Democrats regain control of the council and becoming a symbol for Muslim women in local politics.

In her campaign for Lieutenant Governor, which she announced in May 2024, Hashmi overcame five candidates in the Democratic primary in June 2025, benefiting from broad support from Asian, Latino, and African American communities.