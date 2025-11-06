في ليلة تاريخية شهدت الولايات المتحدة انتصارات نسوية وأقلياتية غير مسبوقة، إذ أعلنت نتائج الانتخابات في فيرجينيا، فوز السناتور غزالة هاشمي بمنصب نائب الحاكم، لتصبح أول امرأة مسلمة في تاريخ أمريكا تُنتخب لمنصب حكومي على مستوى الولاية.

ويعزز هذا الفوز الذي حققته بنسبة 54.2% من الأصوات أمام خصمها الجمهوري جون ريد، مسيرة هاشمي السياسية الطموحة، التي بدأتها كأول مسلمة في مجلس الشيوخ بولاية فيرجينيا، ويفتح صفحة جديدة في تمثيل المهاجرين والمسلمين في السياسة الأمريكية.

وقالت هاشمي (61 عاماً) في خطابها الاحتفالي أمام حشد من الداعمين في ريتشموند، محاطة بعائلتها وابنتيها ياسمين ونور: «من طفلة هاجرت إلى سافانا في جورجيا، إلى أول امرأة مسلمة تُنتخب لمنصب ولاية في البلاد بأكملها.. هذا ليس انتصاري الشخصي، بل انتصار لكل أمريكي يؤمن بالعدالة والفرص المتساوية».

وأضافت: «سنحمي حقوق الإنجاب، ونعزز التعليم العام، ونضمن رعاية صحية ميسورة للجميع، مهما كانت خلفيتهم».

غزالة هاشمي أول امرأة مسلمة تفوز بمنصب نائب حاكم ولاية فيرجينيا.

مواجهة «الفوضى في واشنطن»

فوز هاشمي جاء بعد حملة قوية ركزت على مواجهة «الفوضى في واشنطن» تحت إدارة ترمب، مع التركيز على قضايا مثل منع العنف بالأسلحة ومكافحة تغير المناخ، وسط هجمات إسلاموفوبية من بعض الجهات الجمهورية ربطتها بمرشحين آخرين مثل زهران ممداني في نيويورك.

وتعود جذور هذا الإنجاز إلى رحلة هاشمي الشخصية، التي وُلدت في حيدر أباد بولاية تلانجانا الهندية، وهاجرت في سن الرابعة لتنضم إلى والدها الأكاديمي زيا هاشمي في جورجيا، حيث نشأت في أجواء تعليمية مفعمة بالتنوع أثناء عملية إزالة الفصل العنصري في المدارس.

وبعد مسيرة أكاديمية متميزة - بما في ذلك دكتوراه في الأدب الأمريكي - عملت هاشمي لثلاثة عقود أستاذة وإدارية في الجامعات الفيرجينية، قبل أن تدخل السياسة في 2019، وهزمت فيها المنافس الجمهوري الحالي في الدائرة 10، ما ساعد الديمقراطيين على استعادة السيطرة على المجلس، وأصبحت رمزاً للنساء المسلمات في السياسة المحلية.

وفي حملتها لنائب الحاكم التي أعلنتها في مايو 2024، تغلبت هاشمي على خمسة مرشحين في الانتخابات التمهيدية الديمقراطية في يونيو 2025، مستفيدة من دعم واسع من الجاليات الآسيوية واللاتينية والأفريقية الأمريكية.