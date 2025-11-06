أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، عدم حضوره قمة مجموعة العشرين (G20) في جوهانسبرغ، واصفاً جنوب أفريقيا بأنها «لم يعد لها مكان في G20» بسبب ما وصفه بـ«الطغيان الشيوعي» الذي يسيطر عليها.

وجاء إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي خلال منتدى أعمال في ميامي أمام جمهور من رجال الأعمال، ما جعل متابعين يعتبرونه صفعة للرئيس الجنوب أفريقي سيريل رامافوزا، الذي كان يأمل في حضور ترمب لتعزيز دور أفريقيا في الاقتصاد العالمي.

وقال ترمب بأسلوبه المعتاد: «جنوب أفريقيا لديها سياسات سيئة جداً، وهناك طغيان شيوعي حقيقي، لن أذهب، وربما أرسل نائبي جي دي فانس بدلاً مني، يجب أن ننظر في إخراجها من G20»، مشيراً إلى سياسات إصلاح الأراضي التي يراها «مصادرة تعسفية للبيض»، وعلاقات بريتوريا مع روسيا والصين.

مقاطعة أمريكية محتملة

وتأتي هذه الكلمات بعد أشهر من التوتر، بما في ذلك مقاطعة وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو لاجتماع تحضيري في يوليو، ورفض واشنطن الترتيبات اللوجستية، ما يشير إلى مقاطعة أمريكية محتملة.

وتعود جذور الخلاف إلى عهده الأول، عندما أصدر ترمب في 2018 أمراً تنفيذياً يمنح لجوءاً لمزارعين بيض جنوب أفريقيين، مدعياً «إبادة جماعية» غير مثبتة، ومع رئاسة جنوب أفريقيا لـG20 (ديسمبر 2024-نوفمبر 2025)، ترى واشنطن في القمة فرصة لبريتوريا لتعزيز تحالفات «مضادة للغرب»، خصوصاً بعد دعمها لفلسطين أمام محكمة العدل الدولية.

من جانبه رد رامافوزا، الذي دعا ترمب مراراً لحضور القمة تحت شعار «التضامن السياسي والإصلاح» ببيان رسمي، قائلاً: «سياساتنا ديمقراطية وتهدف إلى تصحيح الظلم التاريخي، لا الطغيان. نرحب بالحوار، لا بالإهانات».