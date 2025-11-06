أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، عدم حضوره قمة مجموعة العشرين (G20) في جوهانسبرغ، واصفاً جنوب أفريقيا بأنها «لم يعد لها مكان في G20» بسبب ما وصفه بـ«الطغيان الشيوعي» الذي يسيطر عليها.
وجاء إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي خلال منتدى أعمال في ميامي أمام جمهور من رجال الأعمال، ما جعل متابعين يعتبرونه صفعة للرئيس الجنوب أفريقي سيريل رامافوزا، الذي كان يأمل في حضور ترمب لتعزيز دور أفريقيا في الاقتصاد العالمي.
وقال ترمب بأسلوبه المعتاد: «جنوب أفريقيا لديها سياسات سيئة جداً، وهناك طغيان شيوعي حقيقي، لن أذهب، وربما أرسل نائبي جي دي فانس بدلاً مني، يجب أن ننظر في إخراجها من G20»، مشيراً إلى سياسات إصلاح الأراضي التي يراها «مصادرة تعسفية للبيض»، وعلاقات بريتوريا مع روسيا والصين.
مقاطعة أمريكية محتملة
وتأتي هذه الكلمات بعد أشهر من التوتر، بما في ذلك مقاطعة وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو لاجتماع تحضيري في يوليو، ورفض واشنطن الترتيبات اللوجستية، ما يشير إلى مقاطعة أمريكية محتملة.
وتعود جذور الخلاف إلى عهده الأول، عندما أصدر ترمب في 2018 أمراً تنفيذياً يمنح لجوءاً لمزارعين بيض جنوب أفريقيين، مدعياً «إبادة جماعية» غير مثبتة، ومع رئاسة جنوب أفريقيا لـG20 (ديسمبر 2024-نوفمبر 2025)، ترى واشنطن في القمة فرصة لبريتوريا لتعزيز تحالفات «مضادة للغرب»، خصوصاً بعد دعمها لفلسطين أمام محكمة العدل الدولية.
من جانبه رد رامافوزا، الذي دعا ترمب مراراً لحضور القمة تحت شعار «التضامن السياسي والإصلاح» ببيان رسمي، قائلاً: «سياساتنا ديمقراطية وتهدف إلى تصحيح الظلم التاريخي، لا الطغيان. نرحب بالحوار، لا بالإهانات».
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he will not attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg, describing South Africa as having "no place in the G20" due to what he referred to as "communist tyranny" that controls it.
The announcement came during a business forum in Miami in front of an audience of businessmen, leading observers to consider it a slap in the face to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who had hoped for Trump's attendance to enhance Africa's role in the global economy.
Trump stated in his usual style: "South Africa has very bad policies, and there is real communist tyranny. I will not go, and maybe I will send my Vice President JD Vance instead of me. We should consider kicking them out of the G20," referring to land reform policies that he sees as "arbitrary confiscation from whites," and Pretoria's relations with Russia and China.
Possible American Boycott
These words come after months of tension, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio's boycott of a preparatory meeting in July, and Washington's rejection of logistical arrangements, indicating a possible American boycott.
The roots of the dispute date back to his first term when Trump issued an executive order in 2018 granting asylum to white South African farmers, claiming unproven "genocide." With South Africa set to hold the G20 presidency (December 2024 - November 2025), Washington sees the summit as an opportunity for Pretoria to strengthen "anti-Western" alliances, especially after its support for Palestine at the International Court of Justice.
For his part, Ramaphosa, who has repeatedly invited Trump to attend the summit under the banner of "political solidarity and reform," responded with an official statement, saying: "Our policies are democratic and aim to correct historical injustices, not tyranny. We welcome dialogue, not insults."