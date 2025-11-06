U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he will not attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg, describing South Africa as having "no place in the G20" due to what he referred to as "communist tyranny" that controls it.

The announcement came during a business forum in Miami in front of an audience of businessmen, leading observers to consider it a slap in the face to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who had hoped for Trump's attendance to enhance Africa's role in the global economy.

Trump stated in his usual style: "South Africa has very bad policies, and there is real communist tyranny. I will not go, and maybe I will send my Vice President JD Vance instead of me. We should consider kicking them out of the G20," referring to land reform policies that he sees as "arbitrary confiscation from whites," and Pretoria's relations with Russia and China.

Possible American Boycott

These words come after months of tension, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio's boycott of a preparatory meeting in July, and Washington's rejection of logistical arrangements, indicating a possible American boycott.

The roots of the dispute date back to his first term when Trump issued an executive order in 2018 granting asylum to white South African farmers, claiming unproven "genocide." With South Africa set to hold the G20 presidency (December 2024 - November 2025), Washington sees the summit as an opportunity for Pretoria to strengthen "anti-Western" alliances, especially after its support for Palestine at the International Court of Justice.

For his part, Ramaphosa, who has repeatedly invited Trump to attend the summit under the banner of "political solidarity and reform," responded with an official statement, saying: "Our policies are democratic and aim to correct historical injustices, not tyranny. We welcome dialogue, not insults."