بعد فوز زهران ممداني بمنصب رئيس بلدية نيويورك، تسلطت الأضواء على زوجته راما دواجي، الفنانة السورية الشابة التي تجمع بين الحس الإبداعي والانشغال بالقضايا الإنسانية، لتصبح محط اهتمام الإعلام الأمريكي والعربي معا.

راما، البالغة من العمر 28 عاما، وُلدت في مدينة هيوستن الأمريكية لعائلة سورية الأصل، وانتقلت في التاسعة من عمرها إلى دبي، حيث أكملت مراحل دراستها قبل أن تلتحق بجامعة فيرجينيا كومنولث وتُتِم دراستها في فنون الاتصال عام 2019.

عام 2021 كان نقطة التحول في مسيرتها، إذ انتقلت إلى نيويورك لمتابعة شغفها بالفن المعاصر، وهناك التقت بزهران ممداني – الذي كان يشغل آنذاك مقعدا في البرلمان – عبر تطبيق «هينج»، لتنشأ بينهما علاقة وثيقة انتهت بالزواج عام 2024 في أوغندا، مسقط رأس ممداني.

إلى جانب اهتمامها بالفن، عُرفت دواجي بأعمالها التي تميل إلى الألوان البيضاء والتعبير الرمزي، مركزة على موضوعات إنسانية وسياسية مثل العدالة والهوية وقضية غزة، ما جعلها صوتا فنيا لافتا بين جيل الشباب في نيويورك.

وفي العام ذاته، نالت درجة الماجستير من مدرسة الفنون البصرية في نيويورك، لتؤكد حضورها الأكاديمي والفني في مدينة تتنفس الإبداع.