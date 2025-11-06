After Zahran Mamdani won the position of Mayor of New York, the spotlight turned to his wife, Rama Dawaji, the young Syrian artist who combines creative sensibility with a focus on humanitarian issues, making her a point of interest for both American and Arab media.

Rama, who is 28 years old, was born in Houston, Texas, to a family of Syrian origin, and moved to Dubai at the age of nine, where she completed her education before enrolling at Virginia Commonwealth University, graduating in Communication Arts in 2019.

In 2021, she experienced a turning point in her career when she moved to New York to pursue her passion for contemporary art. There, she met Zahran Mamdani – who was then serving in parliament – through the "Hinge" app, leading to a close relationship that culminated in marriage in 2024 in Uganda, Mamdani's birthplace.

In addition to her interest in art, Dawaji is known for her works that lean towards white colors and symbolic expression, focusing on humanitarian and political themes such as justice, identity, and the Gaza issue, which has made her a notable artistic voice among the youth in New York.

In the same year, she earned a master's degree from the School of Visual Arts in New York, affirming her academic and artistic presence in a city that breathes creativity.